Isle Of MTV 2019: come vedere il festival con Martin Garrix e Bebe Rexha in diretta

View this post on Instagram

The "Godfather of Grime" is coming to #IsleofMTV and we can't wait!!! 🎉🎶🎉🎶 Get ready to party with Wiley at the 9 July main show! Get your free tix now 👉 isleofmtv.com #isleofmtv #maltaismore #visitmalta #malta #summer #festival #summerjam #summer2019☀