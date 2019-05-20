“Glee” ha festeggiato 10 anni e Lea Michele parteciperebbe “immediatamente” a uno spin-off della serie

Sono passati dieci anni da quando "Glee" è andato in onda per la prima volta e tanti attori della serie hanno condiviso i loro ricordi sui social.
"Solo una ragazza di una piccola città" ha scritto Lea Michele postando una foto del suo personaggio su Twitter.
Just a small town girl... #Glee10thAnniversary ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OULxkozijs— Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) 19 maggio 2019
In pieno spirito nostalgico, la star ha invitato i fan a farle qualche domanda sullo show e quando qualcuno le ha chiesto se si rimetterebbe i panni di Rachel per un eventuale spin-off di Glee, non ha avuto esitazioni: "Immediatamente" ha risposto.
Ecco i tributi degli altri protagonisti per i dieci anni di "Glee":
View this post on Instagram
We were babies and had no idea what was ahead of us. We had the best times and some very difficult times, but came out of it with some of the best friends and lifelong bonds a boy could ask for. The glee crew is forever my family. Thanks to everyone who watched, and who still watches, bought the songs & came to see us on tour! #glee10thanniversary
View this post on Instagram
Happy #glee10thanniversary ! I can’t believe it’s been 10 years since the journey began. I am so honored to have known everyone who was a part of this experience. This show has shaped who I am and granted me a whole family of incredibly talented and kind humans. I am forever grateful to all of YOU who watched and laughed with us every week and made it the show what it was; reaching out and representing those who felt different, unheard, alone or misunderstood and making you feel seen. Missing this group very much today and thinking about the good times and hard times with love. ❤️
View this post on Instagram
Always & forever grateful to this show, our cast, our producers, crew & Fox. I’m especially sentimental today on our anniversary. It feels like I can hear “Somebody to Love” playing in the other room & it’s making my heart beat faster. Reliving my favorite memories is putting a huge smile on my face. Oh, the list is LONG! If you have a story to share, feel free to leave it down below. We always did love hearing from you & still do. And here’s to our #glee10thanniversary. To everyone that supported us with such generosity, thank you for watching, for all of the love. It’s felt immensely. I carry it in my heart.
View this post on Instagram
10 years since the premiere of the show that changed so many lives! #enoughsaid #glee
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
I can't believe it's been 10 years! I'm so blessed to have been a part of such an amazing show. I've made lifelong friends, grew in my craft, and made some of the most beautiful memories because of Glee. I will always be grateful to @20thcenturyfox, @mrrpmurphy, @bradfalchuk, Dana Walden, and Gary Newman for believing in my talents and giving me the opportunity to share them with the world. I love all of our fans who are beyond amazing and saw a little piece of themselves in each one of the characters. Being a part of something special makes you special and Glee will always have a special place in my heart. #glee10thanniversary #santanalopez #glee
Wow, I can’t believe that it was already ten years ago today that I had pretty much nothing to do with Glee. How the times change! ... Happy #Glee10thAnniversary everyone 🤪— Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) 19 maggio 2019
Lo sapevi che Lea Michele si è sposata lo scorso marzo?
ph: getty images