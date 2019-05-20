  1. News Home
“Glee” ha festeggiato 10 anni e Lea Michele parteciperebbe “immediatamente” a uno spin-off della serie

I tributi dei protagonisti per l'anniversario della serie
20 May 2019

Sono passati dieci anni da quando "Glee" è andato in onda per la prima volta e tanti attori della serie hanno condiviso i loro ricordi sui social.

"Solo una ragazza di una piccola città" ha scritto Lea Michele postando una foto del suo personaggio su Twitter.

In pieno spirito nostalgico, la star ha invitato i fan a farle qualche domanda sullo show e quando qualcuno le ha chiesto se si rimetterebbe i panni di Rachel per un eventuale spin-off di Glee, non ha avuto esitazioni: "Immediatamente" ha risposto.

Ecco i tributi degli altri protagonisti per i dieci anni di "Glee":

 
 
 
 
 
10 years since the premiere of the show that changed so many lives! #enoughsaid #glee

Seems like yesterday... #Glee10thAnniversary

Lo sapevi che Lea Michele si è sposata lo scorso marzo?

