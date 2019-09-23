Emmy Awards 2019: tutti i vincitori, da “Game of Thrones” a “Fleabag”

I 71esimi Primetime Emmy Awards hanno onorato il meglio delle serie e dei programmi tv statunitensi e, come ci si aspettava, "Game of Thrones" ha portato a casa uno dei premi più ambiti, ovvero miglior serie drammatica.
Ma nonostante le 32 nomination, la serie ha solo pareggiato il record di awards che deteneva, ben 12: un altro premio è andato a Peter Dinklage come miglior attore non protagonista e 10 statuette sono state date durante i Creative Arts Emmys.
Sul fronte commedie, "Fleabag" ha portato a casa l'Outstanding Comedy Series e la sua creatrice e protagonista, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, ha vinto Miglior Attrice e Writing for a Comedy Series. Per "La Fantastica Signora Maisel", Tony Shalhoub e Alex Borstein hanno portato a casa rispettivamente gli awards per Miglior Attore e Miglior Attrice non protagonisti.
Ecco tutti i vincitori degli Emmy Awards 2019:
Outstanding drama series
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones – VINCITORE
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Outstanding comedy series
Barry
Fleabag – VINCITORE
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
Lead actress in a drama series
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) – VINCITORE
Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
Directing for a drama series
David Benioff, DB Weiss (Game of Thrones, The Iron Throne)
David Nutter (Game of Thrones, The Last of the Starks)
Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones, The Long Night)
Daina Reid (The Handmaid’s Tale, Holly)
Lisa Bruhlmann (Killing Eve, Desperate Times)
Jason Bateman (Ozark, Reparations) – VINCITORE
Lead actor in a drama series
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K Brown (This Is Us)
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Billy Porter (Pose) – VINCITORE
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Supporting actress in a drama series
Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)
Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
Julia Garner (Ozark) – VINCITORE
Writing for a drama series
Peter Gould, Thomas Schnauz (Better Call Saul, Winner)
Jed Mercurio (Bodyguard, Episode 1)
David Benioff, DB Weiss (Game of Thrones, The Iron Throne)
Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve, Nice And Neat)
Jesse Armstrong (Succession, Nobody Is Ever Missing) – VINCITORE
Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder (The Handmaid’s Tale, Holly)
Supporting actor in a drama series
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) – VINCITORE
Michael Kelly (House of Cards)
Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
Outstanding variety talk series
The Daily Show
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – VINCITORE
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding variety sketch series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
Saturday Night Live – VINCITORE
Who Is America?
Outstanding limited series
Chernobyl – VINCITORE
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Lead actress in a limited series or movie
Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)
Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)
Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)
Joey King (The Act)
Niecy Nash (When They See Us)
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) – VINCITORE
Outstanding television movie
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch – VINCITORE
Brexit
Deadwood
King Lear
My Dinner with Hervé
Lead actor in a limited series or movie
Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)
Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us) – VINCITORE
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
Writing for a limited series or movie
Russell T Davies (A Very English Scandal)
Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) – VINCITORE
Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora, Episode 6)
Steven Levenson, Joel Fields (Fosse/Verdon, Providence)
Ava DuVernay, Michael Starrbury (When They See Us, Part Four)
Supporting actor in a limited series or movie
Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal) – VINCITORE
Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)
Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora)
John Leguizamo (When They See Us)
Michael K Williams (When They See Us)
Asante Blackk (When They See Us)
Directing for a limited series or movie
Stephen Frears (A Very English Scandal)
Johan Renck (Chernobyl) – VINCITORE
Ben Stiller (Escape at Dannemora)
Jessica Yu (Fosse/Verdon, Glory)
Thomas Kail (Fosse/Version, Who’s Got the Pain)
Ava DuVernay (When They See Us)
Supporting actress in a limited series or movie
Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon)
Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)
Patricia Arquette (The Act) – VINCITORE
Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us)
Vera Farmiga (When They See Us)
Outstanding reality competition series
Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It
RuPaul’s Drag Race – VINCITORE
Top Chef
The Voice
Lead actress in a comedy series
Christina Applegate (Dead To Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) – VINCITORE
Lead actor in a comedy series
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Bill Hader (Barry) – VINCITORE
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Directing for a comedy series
Alec Berg (Barry, The Audition)
Alec Berg (Barry, ronny/lily)
Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Episode 1) – VINCITORE
Mark Cendrowski (The Big Bang Theory, Stockholm Syndrome)
Dan Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, We’re Going to the Catskills!)
Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, All Alone)
Writing for a comedy series
Alec Berg, Bill Hader (Barry, ronny/lily)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Episode 1) – VINCITORE
Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle (Pen15, Anna Ishii-Peters)
Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler (Russian Doll, Nothing In This World Is Easy)
Allison Silverman (Russian Doll, A Warm Body)
Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan (The Good Place, Janet(s))
David Mandel (Veep, Veep)
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Sarah Goldberg (Barry)
Sian Clifford (Fleabag)
Olivia Colman (Fleabag)
Betty Gilpin (Glow)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel) – VINCITORE
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Stephen Root (Barry)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel) – VINCITORE
Tony Hale (Veep)
Guest actor in a drama series
Michael McKean (Better Call Saul)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale) – VINCITORE
Glynn Turman (How To Get Away With Murder)
Ron Cephas (This Is Us)
Michael Angarano (This Is Us)
Kumail Nanjiani (The Twilight Zone)
Guest actress in a drama series
Jessica Lange (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)
Carice van Houten (Game of Thrones)
Cherry Jones (The Handmaid’s Tale) – VINCITORE
Cicely Tyson (How To Get Away With Murder)
Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black)
Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)
Guest actor in a comedy series
Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel) – VINCITORE
Rufus Sewell (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Adam Sandler (Saturday Night Live)
John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live)
Matt Damon (Saturday Night Live)
Robert De Niro (Saturday Night Live)
Peter MacNicol (Veep)
Guest actress in a comedy series
Fiona Shaw (Fleabag)
Kristin Scott Thomas (Fleabag)
Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)
Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel) – VINCITORE
Emma Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Sandra Oh (Saturday Night Live)
Outstanding documentary or nonfiction special
Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
Jane Fonda in Five Acts
Leaving Neverland – VINCITORE
Love, Gilda
Minding the Gap
Ph: getty images