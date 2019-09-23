Emmy Awards 2019: tutti i vincitori, da “Game of Thrones” a “Fleabag”

Ecco come sono andati i premi della tv

I 71esimi Primetime Emmy Awards hanno onorato il meglio delle serie e dei programmi tv statunitensi e, come ci si aspettava, "Game of Thrones" ha portato a casa uno dei premi più ambiti, ovvero miglior serie drammatica.



Ma nonostante le 32 nomination, la serie ha solo pareggiato il record di awards che deteneva, ben 12: un altro premio è andato a Peter Dinklage come miglior attore non protagonista e 10 statuette sono state date durante i Creative Arts Emmys.

Sul fronte commedie, "Fleabag" ha portato a casa l'Outstanding Comedy Series e la sua creatrice e protagonista, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, ha vinto Miglior Attrice e Writing for a Comedy Series. Per "La Fantastica Signora Maisel", Tony Shalhoub e Alex Borstein hanno portato a casa rispettivamente gli awards per Miglior Attore e Miglior Attrice non protagonisti.

Ecco tutti i vincitori degli Emmy Awards 2019:

Outstanding drama series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones – VINCITORE

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Outstanding comedy series

Barry

Fleabag – VINCITORE

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Lead actress in a drama series

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) – VINCITORE

Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Directing for a drama series

David Benioff, DB Weiss (Game of Thrones, The Iron Throne)

David Nutter (Game of Thrones, The Last of the Starks)

Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones, The Long Night)

Daina Reid (The Handmaid’s Tale, Holly)

Lisa Bruhlmann (Killing Eve, Desperate Times)

Jason Bateman (Ozark, Reparations) – VINCITORE



Lead actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K Brown (This Is Us)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Billy Porter (Pose) – VINCITORE

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Supporting actress in a drama series

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)

Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Julia Garner (Ozark) – VINCITORE



Writing for a drama series

Peter Gould, Thomas Schnauz (Better Call Saul, Winner)

Jed Mercurio (Bodyguard, Episode 1)

David Benioff, DB Weiss (Game of Thrones, The Iron Throne)

Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve, Nice And Neat)

Jesse Armstrong (Succession, Nobody Is Ever Missing) – VINCITORE

Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder (The Handmaid’s Tale, Holly)

Supporting actor in a drama series

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) – VINCITORE

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Outstanding variety talk series

The Daily Show

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – VINCITORE

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding variety sketch series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Saturday Night Live – VINCITORE

Who Is America?

Outstanding limited series

Chernobyl – VINCITORE

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)

Joey King (The Act)

Niecy Nash (When They See Us)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) – VINCITORE



Outstanding television movie

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch – VINCITORE

Brexit

Deadwood

King Lear

My Dinner with Hervé

Lead actor in a limited series or movie

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us) – VINCITORE

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Writing for a limited series or movie

Russell T Davies (A Very English Scandal)

Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) – VINCITORE

Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora, Episode 6)

Steven Levenson, Joel Fields (Fosse/Verdon, Providence)

Ava DuVernay, Michael Starrbury (When They See Us, Part Four)

Supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal) – VINCITORE

Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)

Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora)

John Leguizamo (When They See Us)

Michael K Williams (When They See Us)

Asante Blackk (When They See Us)

Directing for a limited series or movie

Stephen Frears (A Very English Scandal)

Johan Renck (Chernobyl) – VINCITORE

Ben Stiller (Escape at Dannemora)

Jessica Yu (Fosse/Verdon, Glory)

Thomas Kail (Fosse/Version, Who’s Got the Pain)

Ava DuVernay (When They See Us)

Supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon)

Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (The Act) – VINCITORE

Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us)

Vera Farmiga (When They See Us)

Outstanding reality competition series

Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race – VINCITORE

Top Chef

The Voice

Lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate (Dead To Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) – VINCITORE



Lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry) – VINCITORE

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Directing for a comedy series

Alec Berg (Barry, The Audition)

Alec Berg (Barry, ronny/lily)

Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Episode 1) – VINCITORE

Mark Cendrowski (The Big Bang Theory, Stockholm Syndrome)

Dan Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, We’re Going to the Catskills!)

Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, All Alone)

Writing for a comedy series

Alec Berg, Bill Hader (Barry, ronny/lily)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Episode 1) – VINCITORE

Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle (Pen15, Anna Ishii-Peters)

Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler (Russian Doll, Nothing In This World Is Easy)

Allison Silverman (Russian Doll, A Warm Body)

Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan (The Good Place, Janet(s))

David Mandel (Veep, Veep)

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Sian Clifford (Fleabag)

Olivia Colman (Fleabag)

Betty Gilpin (Glow)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel) – VINCITORE

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Stephen Root (Barry)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel) – VINCITORE

Tony Hale (Veep)

Guest actor in a drama series

Michael McKean (Better Call Saul)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale) – VINCITORE

Glynn Turman (How To Get Away With Murder)

Ron Cephas (This Is Us)

Michael Angarano (This Is Us)

Kumail Nanjiani (The Twilight Zone)

Guest actress in a drama series

Jessica Lange (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)

Carice van Houten (Game of Thrones)

Cherry Jones (The Handmaid’s Tale) – VINCITORE

Cicely Tyson (How To Get Away With Murder)

Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black)

Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)

Guest actor in a comedy series

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel) – VINCITORE

Rufus Sewell (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Adam Sandler (Saturday Night Live)

John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live)

Matt Damon (Saturday Night Live)

Robert De Niro (Saturday Night Live)

Peter MacNicol (Veep)

Guest actress in a comedy series

Fiona Shaw (Fleabag)

Kristin Scott Thomas (Fleabag)

Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)

Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel) – VINCITORE

Emma Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Sandra Oh (Saturday Night Live)

Outstanding documentary or nonfiction special

Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

Jane Fonda in Five Acts

Leaving Neverland – VINCITORE

Love, Gilda

Minding the Gap

