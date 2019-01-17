Da Geordie e Jersey Shore a #Riccanza: non puoi perdere la #10YearChallenge dei mitici protagonisti di MTV

Sono tutti pazzi per la #10YearChallenge e scommettiamo che anche tu in queste ore avrai trovato il tuo feed di Instagram pieno di foto "prima e dopo" postate con questo hashtag.
Anche i protagonisti dei nostri show preferiti - da Geordie Shore a Jersey Shore Family Vacation passando per #Riccanza - si stanno sbizzarrendo nel mostrare le loro trasformazioni nel tempo e siamo già ossessionati da questo nostalgico viaggio.
Dopo averti fatto vedere il meglio delle #10YearChallenge dei cantanti e attori più famosi, adesso tocca a loro: Vicky Pattison, Marnie Simpson, Vinny Guadagnino, Snooki, Tommaso Zorzi e chi più ne ha più ne metta. Ecco il loro best of dell'hashtag del momento.
Marnie Simpson con la cugina Sophie Kasaei e parecchio fondotinta
Vicky Pattison era bionda
Holly Hagan ha condiviso un forte messaggio di accettazione
16-26 🙈 I mean i was obsessed with my cheek piercing and I’m sure we all had the same eyebrows 😂 But aside from looks, the girl on the left was so lost, she didn’t have a clue who she was so she’d put on an act that she didn’t give a fuck when actually she cared too much. I wish I could tell her to chill and that everything was going to work out in the end 💕 The girl on the right is strong, independent, and fully accepting of who she is. She knows her worth and won’t accept anything less. It’s taken 10 years, be kind to yourself throughout your journey 💕
Snooki e le sue polpette
E la BFF JWoww
Mike The Situation e la moglie Lauren
Vinny Guadagnino con qualche tatuaggio e muscolo in più
some more ink and a few pubic hairs on my face #10yearchallenge
Tommaso Zorzi un po' meno biondo ma con la stessa espressione #top
Ti ricordiamo che gli episodi inediti con Tommaso Zorzi e gli altri protagonisti di #Riccanza 3 ti aspettano ogni martedì alle 22.50 su MTV (Sky 130) e in streaming su NOWTV.
Quando tutto iniziò nella casa di Jersey Shore
#ChallengeAccepted ✊ Here’s a glimpse at some of our #JSFamilyVacation crew’s glo-up #10YearsLater! ✨
La #10Yearchallenge di Floribama Shore
How hard did aging hit us? We hit harder... 👏 #MTVFloribamaShore
Perché Demi Lovato ha deciso di non partecipare alla #10YearChallenge
