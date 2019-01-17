  1. News Home
Da Geordie e Jersey Shore a #Riccanza: non puoi perdere la #10YearChallenge dei mitici protagonisti di MTV

Effetto wow assicurato
17 January 2019

Sono tutti pazzi per la #10YearChallenge e scommettiamo che anche tu in queste ore avrai trovato il tuo feed di Instagram pieno di foto "prima e dopo" postate con questo hashtag.

Anche i protagonisti dei nostri show preferiti - da Geordie Shore a Jersey Shore Family Vacation passando per #Riccanza - si stanno sbizzarrendo nel mostrare le loro trasformazioni nel tempo e siamo già ossessionati da questo nostalgico viaggio.

Dopo averti fatto vedere il meglio delle #10YearChallenge dei cantanti e attori più famosi, adesso tocca a loro: Vicky Pattison, Marnie Simpson, Vinny Guadagnino, Snooki, Tommaso Zorzi e chi più ne ha più ne metta. Ecco il loro best of dell'hashtag del momento.

Marnie Simpson con la cugina Sophie Kasaei e parecchio fondotinta

@marns Instagram Stories/ via MTV UK

Vicky Pattison era bionda

@vickypattison Instagram Stories/ via MTV UK

Holly Hagan ha condiviso un forte messaggio di accettazione

Snooki e le sue polpette

 
 
 
 
 
2009-2019
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2009-2019

A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on

E la BFF JWoww

 
 
 
 
 
Then. Now. 19? Ish... and 33.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Then. Now. 19? Ish... and 33.

A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on

Mike The Situation e la moglie Lauren

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Then (2005) Now (2019) #challengeaccepted

A post shared by Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on

Vinny Guadagnino con qualche tatuaggio e muscolo in più

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

some more ink and a few pubic hairs on my face #10yearchallenge

A post shared by Vinny (@vinnyguadagnino) on

Tommaso Zorzi un po' meno biondo ma con la stessa espressione #top

 
 
 
 
 
2008 vs. 2018 #10YEARCHALLENGE
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2008 vs. 2018 #10YEARCHALLENGE

A post shared by Tommaso Zorzi (@tommasozorzi) on

Ti ricordiamo che gli episodi inediti con Tommaso Zorzi e gli altri protagonisti di #Riccanza 3 ti aspettano ogni martedì alle 22.50 su MTV (Sky 130) e in streaming su NOWTV.

Quando tutto iniziò nella casa di Jersey Shore

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#ChallengeAccepted ✊ Here’s a glimpse at some of our #JSFamilyVacation crew’s glo-up #10YearsLater! ✨

A post shared by Jersey Shore (@jerseyshore) on

La #10Yearchallenge di Floribama Shore

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

How hard did aging hit us? We hit harder... 👏 #MTVFloribamaShore

A post shared by MTV Floribama Shore (@floribamashore) on

