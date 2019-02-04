C’è stato un tributo a SpongeBob al Super Bowl 2019, ma non a tutti è piaciuto

In omaggio al creatore della serie scomparso lo scorso novembre

Oltre ai Maroon 5, Travis Scott e Big Boi, qualcun altro si è esibito al Super Bowl 2019: Spongebob SquarePants!

Sono stati i fan a chiedere e a ottenere un tributo al cartone animato, attraverso una petizione su Change.org che ha raccolto più di un milione di firme e che è stata pensata per rendere omaggio al creatore della serie, Stephen Hillenburg, purtroppo scomparso lo scorso novembre a 57 anni.

Che ci sarebbe stato anche SpongeBob al Super Bowl era nell'aria dai giorni scorsi, dopo che una reporter aveva visto le immagini del personaggio durante le prove del concerto dell'Half Time. I fan si aspettavano di sentire suonare "Sweet Victory", una delle canzoni dello show ma non è andata esattamente così.

In realtà il tributo è durato solo pochissimi secondi ed è stato usato come intro alla performance di Travis Scott. Guarda cosa è andato in onda:

The best part of the #SuperBowl Halftime show was Sponge Bob Squarepants. Don't @ me. pic.twitter.com/bV5eEzX5IM — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) 4 febbraio 2019

Ed ecco i migliori commenti dei fan, tra chi sostiene che SpongeBob dovesse avere più spazio a chi lo voleva come star della serata.

This was the halftime show we deserved. Spongebob deserves better pic.twitter.com/tutXYZs9HR — Supreme Leader Senate (@EmperorGibby) 4 febbraio 2019

Current mood after they had Spongebob in the halftime show BUT DIDNT EVEN PLAY SWEET VICTORY pic.twitter.com/Dqyhq8rxe5 — mattress (@semattis) 4 febbraio 2019

More Spongebob less Maroon 5 #SuperBowl — Mashable (@mashable) 4 febbraio 2019

SpongeBob ha comunque apprezzato il tributo:

Jumping jellyfish! #SpongeBob in the halftime show?! We're honored Goofy Goobers 💛 Thanks to all the fans and @trvisxx! #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/dxTO17KfwG — SpongeBob (@SpongeBob) 4 febbraio 2019

