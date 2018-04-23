alt text
Tutte le tipologie possibili di piercing all’orecchio

Ad alcune non avremmo mai pensato
L'orecchio è una delle parti più piccole del nostro corpo, ma con tutte le sue cartilagini è un vero paradiso per i piercer di tutto il mondo. Se vuoi aggiungere un nuovo gioiello alla tua collezione, abbiamo preparato una guida in cui abbiamo raccolto tutte le possibili tipologie di piercing all'orecchio.

E dobbiamo ammettere, che ad alcuni non avevamo mai pensato!

Lobo

Elice

Radice dell'elice

Industrial 

 

Daith 

Rook 

Snug 

 

Conch

Tragus 

Anti-tragus

Surface tragus 

Ricorda però: ogni orecchio è diverso dall'altro, quindi potresti volere tantissimo un di questi piercing, ma la conformazione del tuo, potrebbe non permettertelo.

Prima di prendere decisioni avventate, parla con un piercer professionista, promesso?

Ph: getty images

