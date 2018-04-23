Tutte le tipologie possibili di piercing all’orecchio

L'orecchio è una delle parti più piccole del nostro corpo, ma con tutte le sue cartilagini è un vero paradiso per i piercer di tutto il mondo. Se vuoi aggiungere un nuovo gioiello alla tua collezione, abbiamo preparato una guida in cui abbiamo raccolto tutte le possibili tipologie di piercing all'orecchio.
E dobbiamo ammettere, che ad alcuni non avevamo mai pensato!
Lobo
Elice
Radice dell'elice
Industrial
Daith
Rook
Snug
Conch
Tragus
Anti-tragus
Surface tragus
Ricorda però: ogni orecchio è diverso dall'altro, quindi potresti volere tantissimo un di questi piercing, ma la conformazione del tuo, potrebbe non permettertelo.
Prima di prendere decisioni avventate, parla con un piercer professionista, promesso?
