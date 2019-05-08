Dopo i look del Met Gala 2019, ecco cosa hanno indossato le star agli after party!

La festa non è finita quando si è concluso il Met Gala 2019, un sacco di celebrità avevano ancora voglia divertirsi, si sono quindi cambiate d'abito per raggiungere gli after party post evento. Uno era tenuto da Gucci, un altro da Kim Kardashian, infine il terzo da Serena Williams - tra gli organizzatori del ballo di quest'anno.
Dopo tutto il mirabolante camp sul pink carpet del Met Gala, le star non hanno smorzato i toni nella scelta del loro secondo outfit per la serata. Da Katy Perry hamburger, passando per Kylie Jenner sirenetta, fino alla giacca con le foto segnaletiche di sua sorella Kendall, preparati a rimanere a bocca aperta:
Celine Dion and Katy Perry share a sweet moment together outside the #MetGala after party! See more on JustJared.com Photos: Backgrid
Katy Perry changed out of that chandelier and into a burger costume once she got inside the #MetGala! Pics: Getty, BFA
Charlie and the Indian angels end the night... ❤️ #metgala2019
Camp Crystal Girl!!! 💎💎💎 Moiré printed latex with the crystal drip 💧Another new creation 🛸@manfredthierrymugler Manfred Thierry Mugler for Kim Kardashian West / MET BALL 2019 with Mugler Fashion House. Revisited archive pieces for Mugler Fashion House @muglerofficial
Kylie Jenner was a teal sparkling queen at her sister's Met Gala after party! Which look did you like better - first or second?
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth meet up with Rami Malek and Demi Moore at the Gucci Met Gala after party! Photos: BFA
Dua Lipa with boyfriend Isaac Carew at the Gucci Met Gala after party! Photos: BFA & Backgrid
@dakotajohnson arrives at the Met Gala after party with her sister Grace Johnson! #DakotaJohnson #GraceJohnson Photos: BFA
What goes on inside the #MetGala after parties? McDonald’s French fries, #GigiHadid dancing on furniture and Katy ‘Burger’ Perry running around town 🍔 See all the outfit changes and find out what the stars got up to after hours via the link in the bio. 📸 Getty Images/ Gucci/ Casamigos Tequila
Hailey Bieber's in the risky business! The model changed out of her pink gown into a white off-the-shoulder oversized shirt!
ph. getty images