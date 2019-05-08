  1. News Home
Dopo i look del Met Gala 2019, ecco cosa hanno indossato le star agli after party!

Dopo il camp sul pink carpet, le star non hanno smorzato i toni
8 May 2019

La festa non è finita quando si è concluso il Met Gala 2019, un sacco di celebrità avevano ancora voglia divertirsi, si sono quindi cambiate d'abito per raggiungere gli after party post evento. Uno era tenuto da Gucci, un altro da Kim Kardashian, infine il terzo da Serena Williams - tra gli organizzatori del ballo di quest'anno.

Dopo tutto il mirabolante camp sul pink carpet del Met Gala, le star non hanno smorzato i toni nella scelta del loro secondo outfit per la serata. Da Katy Perry hamburger, passando per Kylie Jenner sirenetta, fino alla giacca con le foto segnaletiche di sua sorella Kendall, preparati a rimanere a bocca aperta:

 
 
 
 
 
What are you all having for lunch today?
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What are you all having for lunch today?

Un post condiviso da HollywoodLife (@hollywoodlife) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Celine Dion and Katy Perry share a sweet moment together outside the #MetGala after party! See more on JustJared.com Photos: Backgrid

Un post condiviso da Just Jared (@justjared) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Katy Perry changed out of that chandelier and into a burger costume once she got inside the #MetGala! Pics: Getty, BFA

Un post condiviso da Just Jared (@justjared) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He makes me sparkle ❤️

Un post condiviso da Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Charlie and the Indian angels end the night... ❤️ #metgala2019

Un post condiviso da Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Do you believe in life after the Met Gala Camp theme? Honestly, we're unsure. Link in bio for Kim Kardashian's epic after-party look inspired by Cher!

Un post condiviso da HollywoodLife (@hollywoodlife) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After Party @versace

Un post condiviso da Kylie (@kyliejenner) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kylie Jenner was a teal sparkling queen at her sister's Met Gala after party! Which look did you like better - first or second?

Un post condiviso da HollywoodLife (@hollywoodlife) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams were joined by family and friends at their #MetGala after party. Go to the LINK IN BIO for hundreds of after party photos. Pics: BFA

Un post condiviso da Just Jared (@justjared) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

my girl @joansmalls

Un post condiviso da Kendall (@kendalljenner) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Gucci party after the #MetGala was the most star-studded one of the night. Go to the LINK IN BIO for every pic from the after parties. Pics: BFA

Un post condiviso da Just Jared (@justjared) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Daddy & Mommy

Un post condiviso da Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After Party Vibes

Un post condiviso da Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth meet up with Rami Malek and Demi Moore at the Gucci Met Gala after party! Photos: BFA

Un post condiviso da Just Jared (@justjared) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dua Lipa with boyfriend Isaac Carew at the Gucci Met Gala after party! Photos: BFA & Backgrid

Un post condiviso da Just Jared (@justjared) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@dakotajohnson arrives at the Met Gala after party with her sister Grace Johnson! #DakotaJohnson #GraceJohnson Photos: BFA

Un post condiviso da Just Jared (@justjared) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

✨ after the Met ✨ 📸 @benritterphoto

Un post condiviso da A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

All of us are Gigi in this pic....trying to get into the Met Gala, but they just won't let us in... (peep her jumpsuit on the left) (Vikram Valluri/BFA.com)

Un post condiviso da HollywoodLife (@hollywoodlife) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hailey Bieber's in the risky business! The model changed out of her pink gown into a white off-the-shoulder oversized shirt!

Un post condiviso da HollywoodLife (@hollywoodlife) in data:

ph. getty images

