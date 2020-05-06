Miley Cyrus fa tutto da sola: look, trucco e fotografie per la sua nuova copertina di moda

Risultato incredibile e distanziamento sociale garantito

Mentre il coronavirus costringe tutto il mondo al distanziamento sociale, bisogna trovare strade creative per creare nuovi contenuti. Questo vale soprattutto per le riviste, che non possono organizzare il consueto servizio fotografico. Ma tutto si risolve quando puoi contare su Miley Cyrus, perché riesce a fare tutto da sola, davvero non immaginavamo avesse tanti talenti. La pop star è la cover star del nuovo numero di WSJ Magazine e ha scattato personalmente sia la copertina, che il servizio fotografico. Non solo fotografa, anche make-up artist e stylist, dato che ha anche scelto i look e si è truccata da sola.

A rivelarlo Kristina O'Neill, la caporedattrice della rivista. Nella didascalia del post in cui presenta la nuova copertina su Instagram, tiene a precisare:

"Si è fotografata, vestita e truccata da sola! C'è qualcosa che Miley non può fare?"

La risposta è NO, può fare tutto e sarai d'accordo con noi quando diciamo che queste foto non sono solo professionali, ma proprio pazzesche!

Visualizza questo post su Instagram @wsjmag outtake 💚💜💚💜💚 (just sayin’ I slayyyyyed that shadow) Un post condiviso da Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) in data: 5 Mag 2020 alle ore 11:06 PDT

Colori pop, atmosfere super anni '80 proprio come il suo nuovo taglio di capelli mullet e sempre i guanti, perché ricordare di indossare sempre i dispositivi di protezione è molto importante. Soprattutto ora che il mondo ha cominciato a spingersi nella "Fase 2" e dobbiamo stare molto attenti per non perdere i risultati postivi che ha portato la dura quarantena.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram @wsjmag link in bio 💚💜💚💜💚💜 Un post condiviso da Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) in data: 5 Mag 2020 alle ore 9:16 PDT

ph. getty images