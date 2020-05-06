Miley Cyrus fa tutto da sola: look, trucco e fotografie per la sua nuova copertina di moda

Mentre il coronavirus costringe tutto il mondo al distanziamento sociale, bisogna trovare strade creative per creare nuovi contenuti. Questo vale soprattutto per le riviste, che non possono organizzare il consueto servizio fotografico. Ma tutto si risolve quando puoi contare su Miley Cyrus, perché riesce a fare tutto da sola, davvero non immaginavamo avesse tanti talenti. La pop star è la cover star del nuovo numero di WSJ Magazine e ha scattato personalmente sia la copertina, che il servizio fotografico. Non solo fotografa, anche make-up artist e stylist, dato che ha anche scelto i look e si è truccata da sola.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
@mileycyrus launched “Bright Minded: Live with Miley,” on March 16, three days before California went into lockdown due to the Covid-19 crisis. On the first episode, she talked to her own therapist, Dr. Daniel Amen, about anxiety in isolation. Since then, she’s had @SelenaGomez, @ddlovato and @ReeseWitherspoon (to name a few) on it. Then she switched gears and relaunched the show to focus on “heroes” like the incredible @chefJoseAndres, the chef who founded the @wckitchen and the inspiring Dr. Oscar L. Maitas, an internal medicine specialist who discussed working on the frontlines of the crisis. Miley is one of the only celebrities who has been able to carve out a niche for relatable, informative content during this pandemic, which is why she’s on our digital cover this month—which, by the way, she shot and styled herself! Is there anything Miley can't do? Read the insightful story by @derekblasberg on our website. ❤️ #mileycyrus #brightminded #wsjmagazine
A rivelarlo Kristina O'Neill, la caporedattrice della rivista. Nella didascalia del post in cui presenta la nuova copertina su Instagram, tiene a precisare:
"Si è fotografata, vestita e truccata da sola! C'è qualcosa che Miley non può fare?"
La risposta è NO, può fare tutto e sarai d'accordo con noi quando diciamo che queste foto non sono solo professionali, ma proprio pazzesche!
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
@wsjmag outtake 💚💜💚💜💚 (just sayin’ I slayyyyyed that shadow)
Colori pop, atmosfere super anni '80 proprio come il suo nuovo taglio di capelli mullet e sempre i guanti, perché ricordare di indossare sempre i dispositivi di protezione è molto importante. Soprattutto ora che il mondo ha cominciato a spingersi nella "Fase 2" e dobbiamo stare molto attenti per non perdere i risultati postivi che ha portato la dura quarantena.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Yes, Miley Cyrus knows who you think of when you look at her hair right now. “This was not just a random Wednesday Tiger King haircut. This was to go with the new music, but now I’m rolling through Calabasas with a Joe Exotic mullet," she says. "I kind of finished my record and I was ready to go to all these festivals, but it’s hard to feel appropriate releasing music at this time," @mileycyrus explains. Instead, three days before California went into lockdown, she streamed the first episode of "Bright Minded: Live with Miley" on Instagram Live. Since then, the show has taken off. Read the full interview at the link in bio. (🖋️: @derekblasberg, 📷: @mileycyrus)
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
“I want to learn, and I want to listen,” says @mileycyrus. “I want to just pass the microphone that usually is in my hands to someone who does not [have one].” We talked to the star about her new Instagram Live show, “Bright Minded: Live with Miley.” Read it at the link in bio. (🖋️: @derekblasberg, 📷: @mileycyrus)
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Where other celebrities have failed at quaran-tainment (Google “Gal Gadot” and “Blunder Woman” for an idea), Miley Cyrus has been able to carve out a niche for relatable, informative content. Three days before California went into lockdown, the star streamed the first episode of “Bright Minded: Live with Miley,” on Instagram Live. On it she has hosted fellow Disney alums Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez, actors Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, comedian Amy Schumer, and musicians Alicia Keys and Elton John. Then she pivoted the show to focus on “heroes,” including José Andrés, the chef who founded the World Central Kitchen; Dr. Oscar L. Maitas, an internal medicine specialist who discussed working on the frontlines of the crisis; and Shirley Raines, founder of Beauty 2 The Streetz, an organization that provides hair coloring, makeup and mobile showers to the homeless community on L.A.’s Skid Row. “I am protective of all my guests, no matter how famous or how not. I want people to shine,” says #MileyCyrus. Read the full interview at the link in bio. (🖋️: @derekblasberg, 📷: @mileycyrus)
ph. getty images