FASHION

I look della Met Gala Challenge sono (quasi) meglio di quelli del red carpet

Quanto impegno!
5 May 2020

Il Met Gala 2020 avrebbe dovuto tenersi ieri 4 maggio, come sai, è stato rimandato a data da destinarsi a causa del coronavirus. Ma la Met Gala Challenge è qui per mantenere vivo lo spirito del red carpet più luccicanti di tutti. A lanciare la sfida è stato Vogue Magazine, tantissimi i fan del glamour e della stravaganza del Met Ball ad aver partecipato - e con quale impegno!

Per partecipare bisognava ricrea a casa uno dei look di una passata edizione del Met Gala con quello che si aveva a disposizione. I risultati? sono incredibili e davvero esilaranti. Abbiamo seguito l'hashtag  #MetGalaChallenge su Instagram e guarda cosa abbiamo trovato:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Things are heating up in the #MetGalaChallenge! @mindykaling shows off her fire @jaredleto impression. Who's next? Slide 2: @jaredleto photographed by @mehdilacoste_

Un post condiviso da Vogue (@voguemagazine) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

lady gaga at the met gala: at home edition ✨ feat my dad as the umbrella helper in a suit and my mom as the camera person :D (they are the real mvps here 😤💕) . . but this is my official entry for @voguemagazine ‘s #metgalachallenge! The goal was to recreate iconic met gala looks at home, and this is my take on @brandonmaxwell ‘s design for @ladygaga - feat. pink bedsheets, laudrybaskets, my black photo backdrop, and other clothes i had around the house! . . (sorry there is no part 2 showing the making of the pink coat! Midterms are currently kicking my butt, so i had to rush this project a bit, and that meant no time to film and edit part 2 😅 but nevertheless, i really wanted to get it done, and I’m glad i was able to! its not exactly my best work, but it was a fun challenge! :) ✨ . . Materials for this look were: - and old laundry bin - Carboard - Fanny pack - Scrap black fabric & muslin - Zip ties - old photo backdrop - a lot of hot glue/thread/pins - Pink bedsheets - clothes/accessories from around the house - and my blonde lio (promare) wig haha . . I know this isn’t like my normal style of project, but thank you all so much for coming along for the ride! . . . . #metgala #diy #diyfashion #fashion #cosplay #cosplaywip #crescentshay #recycledfashion #redcarpet #fashiondress #ladygaga #ladygagacosplay #redcarpetdress #eveningdress #historicalcostuming

Un post condiviso da ♡ Shay ♡ (@crescentshay) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Repost!!! Alright #MetGala and @badgalriri! Week 2, day 1. Let’s #stayin and #create I like to challenge myself and I get so inspired by the real queens of today! Shoutout to @badgalriri dress and obviously @nytimes who made it easy to recreate! @vogue @nytimes @badgalriri @theellenshow @jimmyfallon @latenightseth @jimmykimmellive @instylemagazine #stayin #quarantinecouture2020 #coronacarpet @oprah @heidiklum @recyclesmarter #recycle #recycledfashion @usatoday @worldstar #usatoday #worldstar #nytimesfashion #nytimes #sethmeyers #saturdaynightlive #latenightshow #rhianna #badgalriri #metgalachallenge @thebillyporter #billyporter @maisonmargiela #maisonmargiela @fentybeauty #fentybeauty @savagexfenty #savagexfenty #theskinny #abcwnn @annieleibovitz @phuckyorihanna_ @stephenjonesmillinery @jgalliano #homegala @mindykaling @timgunn @makingthecuttv @heidiklum @crfashionbook #metgalaofficial @metgalaofficial @costumeawards @commedesgarcons

Un post condiviso da Sanja 🇷🇸 Kosovska Mitrovica 🇺🇸 (@sanja_nestorovic_) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Full body side by side. Looking like a whole communion 😂🙏💋#MetGalaChallenge #metgala #TryGala @badgalriri

Un post condiviso da Ned Fulmer (@nedfulmer) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Vogue liked my #metgalachallenge link in @ryleewhatsherface bio

Un post condiviso da Rylee Richhart $♥️ (@ryleerichhart) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My official submission for the #MetGalaChallenge thanks to the #UselessCelebrityHistory set 💁🏼‍♂️

Un post condiviso da Adam Rippon (@adaripp) in data:

Aspettando di scoprire se il Met Gala 2020 sarà cancellato definitivamente, oppure troverà un'altra data, nel video puoi rivedere il red carpet del Met Gala 2019:

ph. getty images

