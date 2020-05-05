I look della Met Gala Challenge sono (quasi) meglio di quelli del red carpet

Il Met Gala 2020 avrebbe dovuto tenersi ieri 4 maggio, come sai, è stato rimandato a data da destinarsi a causa del coronavirus. Ma la Met Gala Challenge è qui per mantenere vivo lo spirito del red carpet più luccicanti di tutti. A lanciare la sfida è stato Vogue Magazine, tantissimi i fan del glamour e della stravaganza del Met Ball ad aver partecipato - e con quale impegno!
Per partecipare bisognava ricrea a casa uno dei look di una passata edizione del Met Gala con quello che si aveva a disposizione. I risultati? sono incredibili e davvero esilaranti. Abbiamo seguito l'hashtag #MetGalaChallenge su Instagram e guarda cosa abbiamo trovato:
lady gaga at the met gala: at home edition ✨ feat my dad as the umbrella helper in a suit and my mom as the camera person :D (they are the real mvps here 😤💕) . . but this is my official entry for @voguemagazine ‘s #metgalachallenge! The goal was to recreate iconic met gala looks at home, and this is my take on @brandonmaxwell ‘s design for @ladygaga - feat. pink bedsheets, laudrybaskets, my black photo backdrop, and other clothes i had around the house! . . (sorry there is no part 2 showing the making of the pink coat! Midterms are currently kicking my butt, so i had to rush this project a bit, and that meant no time to film and edit part 2 😅 but nevertheless, i really wanted to get it done, and I’m glad i was able to! its not exactly my best work, but it was a fun challenge! :) ✨ . . Materials for this look were: - and old laundry bin - Carboard - Fanny pack - Scrap black fabric & muslin - Zip ties - old photo backdrop - a lot of hot glue/thread/pins - Pink bedsheets - clothes/accessories from around the house - and my blonde lio (promare) wig haha . . I know this isn’t like my normal style of project, but thank you all so much for coming along for the ride! . . . . #metgala #diy #diyfashion #fashion #cosplay #cosplaywip #crescentshay #recycledfashion #redcarpet #fashiondress #ladygaga #ladygagacosplay #redcarpetdress #eveningdress #historicalcostuming
Repost!!! Alright #MetGala and @badgalriri! Week 2, day 1. Let’s #stayin and #create I like to challenge myself and I get so inspired by the real queens of today! Shoutout to @badgalriri dress and obviously @nytimes who made it easy to recreate! @vogue @nytimes @badgalriri @theellenshow @jimmyfallon @latenightseth @jimmykimmellive @instylemagazine #stayin #quarantinecouture2020 #coronacarpet @oprah @heidiklum @recyclesmarter #recycle #recycledfashion @usatoday @worldstar #usatoday #worldstar #nytimesfashion #nytimes #sethmeyers #saturdaynightlive #latenightshow #rhianna #badgalriri #metgalachallenge @thebillyporter #billyporter @maisonmargiela #maisonmargiela @fentybeauty #fentybeauty @savagexfenty #savagexfenty #theskinny #abcwnn @annieleibovitz @phuckyorihanna_ @stephenjonesmillinery @jgalliano #homegala @mindykaling @timgunn @makingthecuttv @heidiklum @crfashionbook #metgalaofficial @metgalaofficial @costumeawards @commedesgarcons
Full body side by side. Looking like a whole communion 😂🙏💋#MetGalaChallenge #metgala #TryGala @badgalriri
Ingredients: 2 packs of paper 2 rolls of cling film 3 rolls of tape 120 glue sticks 1 exhausted student Total hours taken: 72 - #metgalachallenge - @theebillyporter x @voguemagazine recreating @iamcardib x @thombrowneny x @stephenjonesmillinery #metgala gown - @bafcsm @1granary @miss_esme_young @natthecatnine @fashionfoliocsm
The #metgala was supposed to be Monday. ❤️🥺 So @voguemagazine and @theebillyporter issued a #metgalachallenge and I knew I had just the thing. This @commedesgarcons ensemble that @badgalriri wore was one of my favorites. Vacuum. But make it Fashion. #vogue #voguemagazine #rihanna #commedesgarcons
@voguemagazine x @theebillyporter #metgalachallenge ACCEPTED! What do you get when you combine one fabulously bored fashion-lover & one creative quarantine fashion challenge?! VOILA! @badgalriri x @commedesgarcons 2017 Met Gala The challenge was to recreate one memorable Met Gala look using only what you have at home. My weapons of choice: - Construction paper - Paper plates - Ribbon - Stapler - Artistic mama on speed dial for advice
Vogue liked my #metgalachallenge link in @ryleewhatsherface bio
#MetGalaChallenge ✨ Move over #LBD! Today calls for a lil DIY #paperbagdress completed with two shower curtains, staples, duct tape, a pair of @louboutinworld’s - and a paper bag of course! Thank you @Voguemagazine and @TheeBillyPorter for giving me a fun project today recreating @GiGiHadid’s 2017 @TommyHilfiger gown! #SocialDistancing #STAYHOME
BOY-ANCÉ! BOYANCÉ!?! @theebillyporter & @voguemagazine I humbly accept your #metgalachallenge 💎✨💎✨💎 Tossing it back to @beyonce cira 2015 Met Gala in her sheer, bejeweled @givenchyofficial gown. Ya know.... Just a lil something I threw together for the occasion Created by: @plastiquepussey ✨💎✨💎✨💎✨💎✨ 15 lbs of glass crystals #vogue #billyporter #homemade #plastiquepussey #handsewn #stayhome #plastiqueboutique #laundryday #quarantine #costumedesigner #ootd #stayhomeandsew
My official submission for the #MetGalaChallenge thanks to the #UselessCelebrityHistory set 💁🏼♂️
What is your favorite #metgala look 1-7? . Although we don't have the Met Gala this year, we have the next best thing: the #MetGalaChallenge, a movement created by Billy Porter @theebillyporter and Vogue @voguemagazine . 💃To participate in the #MetGalaChallenge, all you have to do is replicate your favorite Met Gala look and post it with the hashtag included. Materials we used were: ▪️garbage bags ▫️paper ▪️flower wrapping paper ▫️pastel&acrylic paint▪️tin foil ▫️two sided scotch. #metgala2020 #billyporter #voguemagazine #bestdressed #fashionlove #beforeafter #matchymatchy #minime
Aspettando di scoprire se il Met Gala 2020 sarà cancellato definitivamente, oppure troverà un'altra data, nel video puoi rivedere il red carpet del Met Gala 2019:
ph. getty images