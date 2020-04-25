Meghan Markle: la stilista del suo abito da sposa racconta nuovi dettagli sulla creazione del vestito

Clare Waight Keller è stata la guida di Givenchy per tre anni, proprio nel mese di aprile 2020 ha deciso di lasciare la direzione artistica della casa di moda. Ma durante il suo triennio, ha raggiunto molti traguardi importanti. Innanzitutto, è stata la prima donna a diventare direttrice creativa di Givenchy e, soprattuto, è stata la stilista ad aver avuto l'onore di disegnare il vestito da sposa di Meghan Markle. L'abito del royal wedding della Duchessa del Sussex rimarrrà per sempre nell'immaginario della cultura pop e per la designer deve essere un vero motivo d'orgoglio averlo creato.
Nel secondo anniversario della grande cerimonia nuziale, Waight Keller è andata su Instagram per ricordare l'emozione e il processo creativo che ha fatto nascere il vestito: "Due anni fa oggi stavo affrontando le ultime prove per un vestito molto segreto", inizia a raccontare nella didascalia dell'album.
The Royal Wedding Dress - Two years ago today I was in the final fittings for a very secret dress. So many emotions were running through me during those months leading up to the big day. A wedding dress is one of the most exquisite and beautiful moments for a designer, but also personally as an woman artist, creator there is a lot of sensitivity that flows through the process from the knowledge and understanding of the feelings that you have as a bride. It’s a unique point of view when you have been through it yourself, as I did at my wedding to my beloved husband 20 years ago, you remember every moment so clearly and realise the significance of every detail and decision. In so many ways you are capturing dreams, that as a girl and as you become a woman you will have been thinking about for years. Learning to let go of my emotions and embrace the feelings of someone you are designing for brings about an incredibly beautiful relationship of trust and intimacy. Through hours of conversation, meetings together, and research, slowly all the pieces of that story came together. Purity and simplicity were the guiding principles, a narrative of nature through the 53 florals of the Commonwealth to bring the world into the journey of the ceremony and subtlety bringing the lines of Givenchy and the history of the Maison to capture the classical timeless beauty i knew she wanted to achieve. It was obvious the significance of this occasion was more than any other, it would be a very personal ceremony with so many choices that would reflect both the bride and grooms heritage and their unique way of being incredibly inclusive, genuine and generous. Here are some of those moments from the day. @givenchyofficial #hautecouture #sussexroyal #meghanmarkle #royalwedding
"Così tante emozioni mi attraversavano in quei mesi che precedevano il grande giorno. Un abito da sposa è uno dei momenti più squisiti e belli per una designer, ma, personalmente anche come artista donna e creativa si avverte una certa sensibilità nel capire e comprendere i sentimenti di una sposa. È un punto di vista unico quando lo hai vissuto tu stessa, come ho fatto al mio matrimonio con il mio amato marito 20 anni fa, ricordi ogni momento in modo così chiaro e realizzi il significato di ogni dettaglio e decisione", racconta con affetto la stilista per poi entrare nel vivo del processo creativo:
"Attraverso ore di conversazione, incontri e ricerche, lentamente tutti i pezzi della storia si sono riuniti. Purezza e semplicità erano i principi guida, una narrazione della natura attraverso i 53 fiori del Commonwealth per portare il mondo nel viaggio della cerimonia e portando anche le linee di Givenchy e la storia della Maison per catturare la classica bellezza senza tempo che lei voleva raggiungere".
Purezza e semplicità, un'estetica elegante e senza tempo, sono state quindi le linee guida che ha seguito la stilista per realizzare il vestito sognato da Meghan. Il risultato? Uno splendido vestito in cady di seta dalle linee pure e delicate, con scollo a barca e con un lungo velo ricamato con i 53 fiori del Commonwealth.
