Kendall Jenner presenta la collezione Giambattista Valli per H&M all’amfAR gala di Cannes

Pretty in pink

Kendall Jenner ha davvero rubato la scena sul suo primo red carpet di Cannes 2019. La modella più pagata al mondo ha sfilato in un meraviglioso e voluminoso abito di tulle fucsia all'amfAr gala, evento di moda e beneficenza, che come ogni anno si tiene durante il festival. Ed eccola qui, la nostra Kenny e le sua gambe chilometriche, favolosa pretty in pink:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram tonight at amfAR wearing @giambattistavalliparis x @hm 💘💘💘 #project🖤 Un post condiviso da Kendall (@kendalljenner) in data: 23 Mag 2019 alle ore 2:02 PDT

L'abito della splendida 23enne è uno dei modelli della nuova collezione Giambattista Valli x H&M. Quindi, sì, tra qualche tempo potresti appenderlo nell'armadio anche tu!

ph. getty images