Kendall Jenner presenta la collezione Giambattista Valli per H&M all’amfAR gala di Cannes

Kendall Jenner ha davvero rubato la scena sul suo primo red carpet di Cannes 2019. La modella più pagata al mondo ha sfilato in un meraviglioso e voluminoso abito di tulle fucsia all'amfAr gala, evento di moda e beneficenza, che come ogni anno si tiene durante il festival. Ed eccola qui, la nostra Kenny e le sua gambe chilometriche, favolosa pretty in pink:
tonight at amfAR wearing @giambattistavalliparis x @hm 💘💘💘 #project🖤
CREATORS & MUSES- @giambattistavalli and @hm ‘s Ann-Sofie Johansson are unveiling our #project🖤 collaboration alongside our muses at @amfar in Cannes. @kendalljenner @chiaraferragni @urnotchrislee @biancabrandolini @hermusicofficial @ross_lynch Shop the exclusive pre-collection on the 25th of May on hm.com and in selected stores. While @amfAR has made significant progress in the fight against #AIDS, nearly 37 million people worldwide are living with #HIV. Of these, 1.8 million are children. The #AIDS epidemic is still not over, and a new generation is at risk. Let’s make AIDS history once and for all. To date, #amfARCannes has raised more than $220 million for amfAR’s lifesaving research programs. . . Please join me in helping #amfAR raise awareness and make strides in the mission to #CureAIDS . . See link in bio to learn more about amfAR Gala Cannes. Link: amfar.org/cannes2019/
L'abito della splendida 23enne è uno dei modelli della nuova collezione Giambattista Valli x H&M. Quindi, sì, tra qualche tempo potresti appenderlo nell'armadio anche tu!
ph. getty images