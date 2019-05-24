  1. News Home
  2. Style
  3. Fashion
alt text
FASHION

Kendall Jenner presenta la collezione Giambattista Valli per H&M all’amfAR gala di Cannes

Pretty in pink
24 May 2019

Kendall Jenner ha davvero rubato la scena sul suo primo red carpet di Cannes 2019. La modella più pagata al mondo  ha sfilato in un meraviglioso e voluminoso abito di tulle fucsia all'amfAr gala, evento di moda e beneficenza, che come ogni anno si tiene durante il festival. Ed eccola qui, la nostra Kenny e le sua gambe chilometriche, favolosa pretty in pink

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

@kendalljenner wears a dress from the new @giambattistavalli x @hm collection at the amfAR Cannes Gala! #KendallJenner #amfARCannes Photos: Getty

Un post condiviso da Just Jared (@justjared) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

tonight at amfAR wearing @giambattistavalliparis x @hm 💘💘💘 #project🖤

Un post condiviso da Kendall (@kendalljenner) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

CREATORS & MUSES- @giambattistavalli and @hm ‘s Ann-Sofie Johansson are unveiling our #project🖤 collaboration alongside our muses at @amfar in Cannes. @kendalljenner @chiaraferragni @urnotchrislee @biancabrandolini @hermusicofficial @ross_lynch Shop the exclusive pre-collection on the 25th of May on hm.com and in selected stores. While @amfAR has made significant progress in the fight against #AIDS, nearly 37 million people worldwide are living with #HIV. Of these, 1.8 million are children. The #AIDS epidemic is still not over, and a new generation is at risk. Let’s make AIDS history once and for all. To date, #amfARCannes has raised more than $220 million for amfAR’s lifesaving research programs. . . Please join me in helping #amfAR raise awareness and make strides in the mission to #CureAIDS . . See link in bio to learn more about amfAR Gala Cannes. Link: amfar.org/cannes2019/

Un post condiviso da Giambattista Valli Official (@giambattistavalliparis) in data:

L'abito della splendida 23enne è uno dei modelli della nuova collezione Giambattista Valli x H&M. Quindi, sì, tra qualche tempo potresti appenderlo nell'armadio anche tu!

ph. getty images

more:

Articoli Correlati