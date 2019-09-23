L’incredibile cappello di Billy Porter agli Emmys 2019 è il mood definitivo

Ai 71esimi Primetime Emmy Awards, Billy Porter ha conquistato uno dei premi più ambiti, ovvero miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica e stiamo parlando ovviamente della sua interpretazione in "Pose". Come saprai, se sei un fan di Billy e dello show, "the category is" non è soltanto la sua frase più iconica nella serie, ma è anche il motto dell'attore nella vita reale. Proprio per questo motivo, Billy è arrivato sul red carpet con una sola missione: stupire e lo ha fatto con un cappello asimmetrico in stile cowboy con un lato drammaticamente lungo.
THE MOMENT HAS ARRIVED HUNTIES! #ad With my @KetelOne_US martini in hand, taking a moment to reflect on dreaming the impossible and making it a reality. Growing up, there was never representation of someone who looked like me… So to live in my truth, be loved for being who I am and standing proud as the first openly gay, black man to walk the #EmmyAwards red carpet as a Lead Actor Drama nominee… Y’all just don’t know what this moment means to me. Here’s to celebrating 50 years of life, 30 years of hard work and learning to embrace the JOY! This isn’t for me… It’s for US! Now let’s go shut this thing down ya’ll! 🍸DrinkMarvelously #EmmyAwards #KetelOne #Beanexample 📸 by @santiagraphy / @gettyimages Style by @sammyratelle Grooming by @heyannabee Wearing custom @michaelkors collection Custom Hat by @stephenjonesmillinery Fine Jewels by @oscarheyman Nails by @cndworld @nailzbyvee
Billy ha abbinato il formidabile copricapo a un abito gessato scintillante di Michael Kors, abbellito con oltre 100.000 cristalli.
Ma quindi qual era "la categoria" dell'ensemble della serata? Billy lo ha rivelato a Hollywood Reporter: "ritorno al passato in discoteca negli anni '70" e wow, sì. Decisamente!
