L’incredibile cappello di Billy Porter agli Emmys 2019 è il mood definitivo

"The category is..."

Ai 71esimi Primetime Emmy Awards, Billy Porter ha conquistato uno dei premi più ambiti, ovvero miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica e stiamo parlando ovviamente della sua interpretazione in "Pose". Come saprai, se sei un fan di Billy e dello show, "the category is" non è soltanto la sua frase più iconica nella serie, ma è anche il motto dell'attore nella vita reale. Proprio per questo motivo, Billy è arrivato sul red carpet con una sola missione: stupire e lo ha fatto con un cappello asimmetrico in stile cowboy con un lato drammaticamente lungo.

Billy ha abbinato il formidabile copricapo a un abito gessato scintillante di Michael Kors, abbellito con oltre 100.000 cristalli.

Ma quindi qual era "la categoria" dell'ensemble della serata? Billy lo ha rivelato a Hollywood Reporter: "ritorno al passato in discoteca negli anni '70" e wow, sì. Decisamente!

Vuoi vedere tutti i favolosi abiti che hanno sfilato sul red carpet degli Emmys 2019? Allora non ti resta che guardare il video qui sotto:

ph. getty images