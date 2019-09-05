Harry Styles mette in mostra i suoi tatuaggi nel suo nuovo servizio fotografico per un magazine inglese

Dopo averti steso con la copertina del numero di settembre di Rolling Stone USA, Harry Styles è ti farà di nuovo cadere ai suoi piedi con l'ultima cover del magazine inglese The Face. Il cantante ha sfoggiato uno dei suoi sguardi più intensi. Prima di dare un'occhiata qui sotto, ti consigliamo di sederti.
The boy is back. ⠀ ⠀ For the second of our four covers, @harrystyles speaks and bares all for The Face. Featuring fan fiction levels of adoration from @stevienicks, @eltonjohn and @alessandro_michele.⠀ ⠀ Click the link in bio to buy your copy now 📦⠀ ⠀ Photography: Collier Schorr @collierschorrstudio⠀ Styling: Danny Reed @reed_danny⠀ Hair: Holli Smith @hollismithhead ⠀ Make-up: Dotti @therealistdotti⠀ Words: Trey Taylor @treytylor⠀ ⠀ Editor: Stuart Brumfitt @stuart_brumfitt⠀ Art Director: Alex O'Brien @celibatewives⠀ ⠀ #HarryStyles #TheFace #ComingSoon #PrintMagazine #SeptemberIssue
Nell'ampio servizio a lui dedicato, c'è anche uno scatto - sempre realizzato da Collier Schorr, come la cover - nel quale Harry mostra i suoi tatuaggi più famosi (e vistosi). Naturalmente a torso nudo.
It’s been two years since @harrystyles shocked the world with his eponymous debut and lead single, Sign of the Times. After 89 arena-packed shows across five continents, the 25-year-old all but disappeared. Now he’s back to bare all. ⠀ ⠀ Click the link in bio to buy your copy now 📦⠀ ⠀ Photography: Collier Schorr @collierschorrstudio⠀ Styling: Danny Reed @reed_danny⠀ Hair: Holli Smith @hollismithhead ⠀ Make-up: Dotti @therealistdotti⠀ Words: Trey Taylor @treytylor⠀ ⠀ Editor: Stuart Brumfitt @stuart_brumfitt⠀ Art Director: Alex O'Brien @celibatewives⠀ ⠀ Harry wears @martine_rose⠀ ⠀ #HarryStyles #TheFace #ComingSoon #PrintMagazine #SeptemberIssue
Tutte queste copertine fanno presagire che presto il cantante rilascerà il suo nuovo album, il secondo da solista. Nel numero di Rolling Stone di settembre aveva dichiarato che il progetto sarà "tutto sul fare sesso e sul sentirsi tristi".
ph: getty images