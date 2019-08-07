Camila Cabello e Cole Sprouse stupendi sul red carpet di Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood 2019

Le giovani promesse del mondo dello spettacolo

Ogni anno Variety dedica un numero speciale alle giovani promesse del mondo dello spettacolo, chiamato Power of Young Hollywood. Per l'edizione 2019 la famosa rivista non poteva fare scelta migliore, Camila Cabello e Cole Sprouse sono i due volti che secondo il magazine meglio incarnano il potere della giovane Hollywood. Entrambi hanno posato per una stupenda copertina e nell'editoriale hanno raccontato il difficile percorso che li ha portati alla fama.

Il 6 agosto, Variety ha dedicato un'intero evento all'uscita del numero e sul red carpet non potevano mancare la splendida pop star 22enne e il bell'attore 27enne (27 appena fatti - qui puoi leggere gli adorabili auguri che gli ha dedicato la fidanzata Lili Reinhart).

Visualizza questo post su Instagram The suite life of Power of Young Hollywood. (📸: @bucknerphoto) Un post condiviso da Variety (@variety) in data: 6 Ago 2019 alle ore 9:48 PDT

Cole si è presentato in completo bianco e camicia nera, sappiamo bene quanto la star adori giocare con la moda. Camila invece in un mini dress rosa cipria luccicante di paillettes e tutto rouches sulle maniche, la cantante ama i volant e anche questa è una cosa conosciamo bene. Stupendi, vero?

ph. getty images