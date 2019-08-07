Camila Cabello e Cole Sprouse stupendi sul red carpet di Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood 2019

Ogni anno Variety dedica un numero speciale alle giovani promesse del mondo dello spettacolo, chiamato Power of Young Hollywood. Per l'edizione 2019 la famosa rivista non poteva fare scelta migliore, Camila Cabello e Cole Sprouse sono i due volti che secondo il magazine meglio incarnano il potere della giovane Hollywood. Entrambi hanno posato per una stupenda copertina e nell'editoriale hanno raccontato il difficile percorso che li ha portati alla fama.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
POWER OF YOUNG HOLLYWOOD 2019: In 2011, Cole Sprouse enrolled as a freshman at NYU. Over the next four years, he regained his anonymity, took photography classes, majored in archaeology and landed an entry-level job at a small laboratory in Brooklyn. “I was bagging artifacts,” says Sprouse, who is now 27. “And I got a call from my manager, who begged me to come back and audition for pilot season.” Sprouse made a deal. “If I don’t book anything, then I’m not going to do this anymore,” he recalls telling his manager. “And I gave her my word that if I did book something, I’d see it through. I booked #Riverdale and it ended up tugging me back.” At the link in bio, Sprouse explains how #Riverdale transformed him from a Disney child star to a leading man, and why he sees himself working again with his brother, Dylan. (📸: @heatherhazzan)
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
POWER OF YOUNG HOLLYWOOD 2019: Camila Cabello's strategy in life is "Fake it ’til you make it." When she came to the U.S. from Cuba in 2003, she didn't speak any English. Still, she wowed her teacher with her unflappable confidence. As her mom Sinuhe remembers, “the teacher came to me and said, ‘She’s not gonna have any problem.’” At the link in bio, Cabello defends Taylor Swift, slams Trump, makes peace with Fifth Harmony, and opens up about falling in love. (📸: @heatherhazzan)
Il 6 agosto, Variety ha dedicato un'intero evento all'uscita del numero e sul red carpet non potevano mancare la splendida pop star 22enne e il bell'attore 27enne (27 appena fatti - qui puoi leggere gli adorabili auguri che gli ha dedicato la fidanzata Lili Reinhart).
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
The suite life of Power of Young Hollywood. (📸: @bucknerphoto)
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Camila Cabello has arrived (it's true, la la la) | Variety Power of Young Hollywood sponsored by @SAGAFTRA #POYH (📸: @bucknerphoto)
Cole si è presentato in completo bianco e camicia nera, sappiamo bene quanto la star adori giocare con la moda. Camila invece in un mini dress rosa cipria luccicante di paillettes e tutto rouches sulle maniche, la cantante ama i volant e anche questa è una cosa conosciamo bene. Stupendi, vero?
ph. getty images