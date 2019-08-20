Billie Eilish è irriconoscibile con l’abito da sposa sulla copertina di “V” magazine

Il servizio fotografico che mai ci saremmo aspettati

Lo stile di Billie Eilish è fluo, oversize, esagerato, senza genere, quindi quando abbiamo visto la sua nuova copertina per V Magazine non potevamo che rimanere a bocca aperta. La cantante di "Bad Guy" è la cover girl del nuovo numero della rivista, che festeggia il ventesimo anniversario della pubblicazione, ma invece di posare con le sue solite tute da ginnastica, le hanno dato un look decisamente più anacronistico. La 17enne è vestita come una sorta di sposa di epoca vittoriana, lunghissima parrucca castana, diadema di Gucci e mazzo di gigli, perché ogni sposa merita un bouquet il giorno del suo matrimonio.

Negli altri scatti dal servizio fotografico, Billie è meno nuziale ed è più vicina alla sua estetica personale, ma il gioco del travestirsi da qualcosa o qualcun'altra continua in modo inaspettato e lasciacelo dire un tantino spaventoso. Steampunk con un paio di incredibili occhiali a teschio, bambina di The Ring e perfino gatta nera.

Intervista da Pharrell per l'editoriale della rivista, Billie ha parlato della sua ascesa nel mondo della musica, ricordando come alcuni dirigenti non la volevano prendere sul serio - immaginiamo come adesso si stiano mangiando le mani:

"Ricordo che la prima volta che ho avuto qualche tipo di incontro con un'etichetta o un management, avevo 13 anni. Penso che le uniche persone che non mi hanno guardato come se avessi avuto una carriera orribile sono state le persone con cui ho finito col lavorare ", ha detto Billie. "Tutti dicevano: oh, hai 13 anni, ragazza, verrai usata e questo e quello. E io pensavo: yo, siete voi le persone che mi userebbero nelle situazione di cui state parlando. Quindi, non so che cosa dovrebbe significare."

"Le uniche persone che non hanno detto quelle ca****e sono le persone con cui ho sentito un'energia e una connessione. Sono davvero, davvero fortunata e grata di aver avuto l'esperienza che ho avuto con la mia etichetta, con la mia squadra e tutti, perché non ho mai avuto problemi con le persone che cercavano di spingermi in una direzione diversa, quella in cui non avrei mai voluto essere diretta. Penso che potrebbe essere solo perché sono sempre stata il tipo di persona che sa cosa ca**o vuole, e se non è quello che voglio, allora non lo farò."

Insomma, GIRL POWER!

ph. getty images