Billie Eilish è irriconoscibile con l’abito da sposa sulla copertina di “V” magazine

Lo stile di Billie Eilish è fluo, oversize, esagerato, senza genere, quindi quando abbiamo visto la sua nuova copertina per V Magazine non potevamo che rimanere a bocca aperta. La cantante di "Bad Guy" è la cover girl del nuovo numero della rivista, che festeggia il ventesimo anniversario della pubblicazione, ma invece di posare con le sue solite tute da ginnastica, le hanno dato un look decisamente più anacronistico. La 17enne è vestita come una sorta di sposa di epoca vittoriana, lunghissima parrucca castana, diadema di Gucci e mazzo di gigli, perché ogni sposa merita un bouquet il giorno del suo matrimonio.
| 𝕾𝖕𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖇𝖔𝖚𝖓𝖉 | When V was born, Y2K’s wave was cresting. 20 years of memorable stories later, we find ourselves at the onset of a new era; one the mystical @billieeilish is weathering with talent and wisdom beyond her years. The 17-year-old has illuminated a bright path for future generations to be their unequivocal selves. Refusing to alter her artistic vision or compromise the integrity of her craft, she embodies the very spirit that has made V the cultural force that it is, and is thus the perfect cover human for our September issue. Of course, a dream like this would not have come true without the artistic vision and depth of @inezandvinoodh paired with the inspiring @pharrell. — Tap the link in bio to read our interview with pop’s most powerful phenomenon, and pre-order the issue now via our Shopify site. — Photography: @inezandvinoodh Fashion: @alexwhiteedits Interview: @pharrell Text: @mathiasrosenzweig Hair: @jamespecis Makeup: @fulviafarolfi Set Design: @marlaweinhoff Casting: @itboygregk — Billie wears cape, top, pants @gucci, necklace (worn as headpiece) @bulgariofficial, ring @tiffanyandco — #V
Negli altri scatti dal servizio fotografico, Billie è meno nuziale ed è più vicina alla sua estetica personale, ma il gioco del travestirsi da qualcosa o qualcun'altra continua in modo inaspettato e lasciacelo dire un tantino spaventoso. Steampunk con un paio di incredibili occhiali a teschio, bambina di The Ring e perfino gatta nera.
| 𝕾𝖕𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖇𝖔𝖚𝖓𝖉 | Superstar. Defiant. Gen Z. “Bad Guy.” You just can’t put a label on @billieeilish. Having conquered the music world by breaking every rule imaginable, the 17-year-old superstar is redefining success as she navigates it, experiencing both the beauty and gore of fame. This year, she became the third woman in history to achieve multiple No. 1 alternative singles via Billboard—sharing company with the likes of Alanis Morissette and Sinead O’Connor. With the world at her talon-like fingertips, the star opens up about art, clairvoyance, and sleep paralysis. Tap the link in our bio to read her full interview with @pharrell from the pages of #V121, available for pre-order now. — Photography: @inezandvinoodh Fashion: @alexwhiteedits Interview: @pharrell Text: @mathiasrosenzweig Hair: @jamespecis Makeup: @fulviafarolfi Set Design: @marlaweinhoff — Billie wears jacket @_namilia_, sweater and top @activity_clothing, necklaces @chromeheartsofficial, sunglasses #KayleighSnowden — #V
| 𝕾𝖕𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖇𝖔𝖚𝖓𝖉 | “As we think about how women’s rights are under attack, it’s minds like yours that are going to set not only girls free, but a generation free,” @Pharrell told musician @BillieEilish during our interview for #V121. “I hope so, I really hope so,” she replied. “I don’t even have words to say about what is going on in the world." — Tap the link in our bio to read the rest of the illuminating conversation from #V121. Preorder now on our Shopify site: www.vmagazine.myshopify.com — Photography: @inezandvinoodh Fashion: @alexwhiteedits Interview: @pharrell Text: @mathiasrosenzweig Hair: @jamespecis Makeup: @fulviafarolfi Set Design: @marlaweinhoff — Billie wears top and pants @craig__green, rings @davidyurman, sunglasses #KayleighSnowden — #V
| 𝕾𝖕𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖇𝖔𝖚𝖓𝖉 | Thanks to @BillieEilish and her insatiable fans—@juliaroberts, @kaiagerber, and @katyperry, among them—‘alt-pop’ is no longer alt; it’s the future. Our anniversary issue featuring Eilish, shot by @inezandvinoodh and interviewed by @pharrell, is available for preorder now on Shopify. Read part 2 of the wide-ranging interview now via link in bio. On newsstands August 26! — Photography: @inezandvinoodh Fashion: @alexwhiteedits Interview: @pharrell Text: @mathiasrosenzweig Hair: @jamespecis Makeup: @fulviafarolfi Set Design: @marlaweinhoff — Billie wears robe and jacket @versace, mask @stephenjonesmillinery, belt @maisonmargiela, buckle @kieselstein_cord — #V
Intervista da Pharrell per l'editoriale della rivista, Billie ha parlato della sua ascesa nel mondo della musica, ricordando come alcuni dirigenti non la volevano prendere sul serio - immaginiamo come adesso si stiano mangiando le mani:
"Ricordo che la prima volta che ho avuto qualche tipo di incontro con un'etichetta o un management, avevo 13 anni. Penso che le uniche persone che non mi hanno guardato come se avessi avuto una carriera orribile sono state le persone con cui ho finito col lavorare ", ha detto Billie. "Tutti dicevano: oh, hai 13 anni, ragazza, verrai usata e questo e quello. E io pensavo: yo, siete voi le persone che mi userebbero nelle situazione di cui state parlando. Quindi, non so che cosa dovrebbe significare."
"Le uniche persone che non hanno detto quelle ca****e sono le persone con cui ho sentito un'energia e una connessione. Sono davvero, davvero fortunata e grata di aver avuto l'esperienza che ho avuto con la mia etichetta, con la mia squadra e tutti, perché non ho mai avuto problemi con le persone che cercavano di spingermi in una direzione diversa, quella in cui non avrei mai voluto essere diretta. Penso che potrebbe essere solo perché sono sempre stata il tipo di persona che sa cosa ca**o vuole, e se non è quello che voglio, allora non lo farò."
Insomma, GIRL POWER!
