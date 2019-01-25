La mamma di Bella Hadid nega le voci sui ritocchi al viso della modella

Pettegolezzi infondati

Gigi e Bella Hadid hanno una mamma bellissima, i geni non mentono quasi mai. Yolanda Hadid, proprio come le sue figlie, è stata una modella di successo e poi è diventata molto famosa negli US per aver partecipato a 4 stagioni del reality show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

A 55 anni, Yolanda, olandese di nascita e americana di adozione, ha preso una decisione molto coraggiosa. Via Instagram, la signora Hadid ha condiviso uno splendido selfie, libera - come dice lei - da "protesi mammarie, filler, botox, extension e tutte le ca***te, che pensavo di aver bisogno per tenere il passo con quello che la società mi ha condizionato a credere dovrebbe apparire una donna sexy. "

L'ex modella infatti si è sottoposta a una serie di operazioni per ritornare naturale ed eliminare protesi, filler e botox, la cui "tossicità mi ha quasi ucciso", racconta Yolanda nella didascalia.

I social dovrebbe essere idealmente dei luoghi dove esprimere se stessi senza vergogna e paura di essere giudicati. Purtroppo non funzionano esattamente così. Un utente in particolare ha usato la foto di Yolanda per attaccare una delle sue figlie, Bella, e chiedere spiegazioni sui rumor secondo i quali avrebbe ritoccato il viso con filler e botox.

"Sono d'accordo con te, ma invece le tue figlie? Specialmente Bella? Lei è molto bella, ma ha usato dei filler? Come lo spieghi?", ha chiesto uno dei suoi follower nella sezione commenti.

Partiamo dal fatto, che se anche Bella avesse deciso di cambiare parte dei suoi lineamenti, sarebbero solo affari suoi. In ogni caso, Yolanda ha prontamente risposto che si tratta solo di pettegolezzi infondati:

"Nessuno dei miei figli ha mai fatto filler o Botox o messo nulla di estraneo nei loro corpi, loro lo sanno bene dopo avermi visto affrontare tutto quello che ho passato."

Bella stessa ha commentato queste voci in un'intervista a InStyle a maggio 2018: "La gente pensa che io abbia fatto molti interventi chirurgici o fatto questo o quello... E sai cosa? Possiamo fare una scansione della mia faccia, tesoro".

Sì, Bella, la scansione del tuo viso è una passione (quasi quotidiana) di molti troll in rete.

ph: getty images