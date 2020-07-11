Unghie estate: una mano pistacchio e l’altra rosa baby, le mismatched nail di Kendall Jenner

Una manicure indecisa, ma così cool!

Essere indecisi è una fortuna nell'estate 2020, soprattutto se sei in fissa con le manicure. Spopolano su Instagram le mismatched nail, addio monocromo: ora le unghie si tingono di colori diversi, in scala cromatica, a contrasto o semplicemente la mano destra di una nuance e quella sinistra di un'altra, proprio come la nuova manicure di Kendall Jenner. La super modella ha appena condiviso sulle sue Instagram Stories il suo nuovo set di unghie, indecisa tra il pistacchio e il rosa baby ha deciso per entrambi. Il risultato? Delle mismatched nail freschissime e golose come un gelato alla crema.

Come dicevamo, questa tendenza unghie sta impazzando tra le nail artist e nail art addicted, perché l'effetto multicolore è davvero irresistibile. Vuoi scoprire qualche altra ispirazione? Abbiamo selezionato per te le migliori mismatched nails viste sui social:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Nothing like tropical colors at golden hour.🌅 Un post condiviso da Paintbox (@paintboxnails) in data: 24 Mag 2020 alle ore 3:36 PDT

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Color chrome obsessed 💕 @justineskye #nailsbymei Un post condiviso da NAILS by MEI (@nailsbymei) in data: 1 Feb 2020 alle ore 10:24 PST

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Couldn't pick just one.🌈 Un post condiviso da Paintbox (@paintboxnails) in data: 6 Mag 2020 alle ore 3:44 PDT

Visualizza questo post su Instagram 😎 @the.chance.official x @nike air force Un post condiviso da Park Eunkyung (@nail_unistella) in data: 23 Giu 2020 alle ore 7:28 PDT

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Ombré 💜 @hannahbronfman #nailsbymei Un post condiviso da NAILS by MEI (@nailsbymei) in data: 6 Lug 2020 alle ore 9:21 PDT

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Matte autumn color ✨ @hannahbronfman #nailsbymei Un post condiviso da NAILS by MEI (@nailsbymei) in data: 18 Set 2019 alle ore 10:09 PDT

Visualizza questo post su Instagram 💚 @itsmesamwass #nailsbymei Un post condiviso da NAILS by MEI (@nailsbymei) in data: 5 Nov 2019 alle ore 1:52 PST

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Your summer rainbow mani. 🌈 rg: @hannahroxit Un post condiviso da Olive & June (@oliveandjune) in data: 26 Giu 2020 alle ore 5:27 PDT

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Somewhere over the rainbow... mani 🌈 rg: @theandimiami Un post condiviso da Olive & June (@oliveandjune) in data: 23 Giu 2020 alle ore 3:41 PDT

ph. getty images