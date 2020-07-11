  1. News Home
  2. Style
  3. Beauty
alt text
BEAUTY

Unghie estate: una mano pistacchio e l’altra rosa baby, le mismatched nail di Kendall Jenner

Una manicure indecisa, ma così cool!
11 July 2020

Essere indecisi è una fortuna nell'estate 2020, soprattutto se sei in fissa con le manicure. Spopolano su Instagram le mismatched nail, addio monocromo: ora le unghie si tingono di colori diversi, in scala cromatica, a contrasto o semplicemente la mano destra di una nuance e quella sinistra di un'altra, proprio come la nuova manicure di Kendall Jenner. La super modella ha appena condiviso sulle sue Instagram Stories il suo nuovo set di unghie, indecisa tra il pistacchio e il rosa baby ha deciso per entrambi. Il risultato? Delle mismatched nail freschissime e golose come un gelato alla crema.

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

July 10, 2020: Kendall posted on her Instagram Story. #kendalljenner

Un post condiviso da Kendall and Kylie Jenner (@kendallandkylie.news) in data:

Come dicevamo, questa tendenza unghie sta impazzando tra le nail artist e nail art addicted, perché l'effetto multicolore è davvero irresistibile. Vuoi scoprire qualche altra ispirazione? Abbiamo selezionato per te le migliori mismatched nails viste sui social:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nothing like tropical colors at golden hour.🌅

Un post condiviso da Paintbox (@paintboxnails) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When you can’t decide which color to try first: go both.

Un post condiviso da Olive & June (@oliveandjune) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Color chrome obsessed 💕 @justineskye #nailsbymei

Un post condiviso da NAILS by MEI (@nailsbymei) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@hannahbronfman ‘s nails and my eye shadows match day 💜💙 #nailsbymei

Un post condiviso da NAILS by MEI (@nailsbymei) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Couldn't pick just one.🌈

Un post condiviso da Paintbox (@paintboxnails) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So much love for this heart French tip mani with our new @zeba colors created by @smile___nails 💖💙💛💜🧡

Un post condiviso da Olive & June (@oliveandjune) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’ll only look like a manicurist came to your house. 🌈 A rainbow French tip mani is our summer vibe.

Un post condiviso da Olive & June (@oliveandjune) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

😎 @the.chance.official x @nike air force

Un post condiviso da Park Eunkyung (@nail_unistella) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ombré 💜 @hannahbronfman #nailsbymei

Un post condiviso da NAILS by MEI (@nailsbymei) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Matte autumn color ✨ @hannahbronfman #nailsbymei

Un post condiviso da NAILS by MEI (@nailsbymei) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Double the 💕. A rainbow mani (with the coolest dual-tone tips we’ve ever seen) and a donation to the Professional Beauty Association COVID-19 Relief Fund. rg: @lilly.atham

Un post condiviso da Olive & June (@oliveandjune) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

💚 @itsmesamwass #nailsbymei

Un post condiviso da NAILS by MEI (@nailsbymei) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Some of you are getting a head start on Mani Bootcamp. Officially starts Sunday, but practice makes perfect. #oliveyourmani @avivaatri

Un post condiviso da Olive & June (@oliveandjune) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Your summer rainbow mani. 🌈 rg: @hannahroxit

Un post condiviso da Olive & June (@oliveandjune) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Somewhere over the rainbow... mani 🌈 rg: @theandimiami

Un post condiviso da Olive & June (@oliveandjune) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Right now we have 4 of our shades of grey. Maybe by next year we’ll have 50? The Swatch Show is BACK. ✨

Un post condiviso da Olive & June (@oliveandjune) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meet our corals and oranges. From thumb to pinky: BI, Sweet & Gracious, Wild & Free, CS, and BI. 🍑 Going live at 3 PM PT for the second episode of The Swatch Show.

Un post condiviso da Olive & June (@oliveandjune) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So obsessed with all your 💖 manis. Every nailfie is $1 donated to the Professional Beauty Association COVID-19 Relief Fund so you can do good while you rock an ombré like @shortkimc.

Un post condiviso da Olive & June (@oliveandjune) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Want to wear all 7 new colors at once but don’t know how? @karanailedit to the rescue. 🌈

Un post condiviso da Olive & June (@oliveandjune) in data:

ph. getty images

more:

Articoli Correlati