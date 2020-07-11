Unghie estate: una mano pistacchio e l’altra rosa baby, le mismatched nail di Kendall Jenner

Essere indecisi è una fortuna nell'estate 2020, soprattutto se sei in fissa con le manicure. Spopolano su Instagram le mismatched nail, addio monocromo: ora le unghie si tingono di colori diversi, in scala cromatica, a contrasto o semplicemente la mano destra di una nuance e quella sinistra di un'altra, proprio come la nuova manicure di Kendall Jenner. La super modella ha appena condiviso sulle sue Instagram Stories il suo nuovo set di unghie, indecisa tra il pistacchio e il rosa baby ha deciso per entrambi. Il risultato? Delle mismatched nail freschissime e golose come un gelato alla crema.
July 10, 2020: Kendall posted on her Instagram Story. #kendalljenner
Come dicevamo, questa tendenza unghie sta impazzando tra le nail artist e nail art addicted, perché l'effetto multicolore è davvero irresistibile. Vuoi scoprire qualche altra ispirazione? Abbiamo selezionato per te le migliori mismatched nails viste sui social:
@hannahbronfman ‘s nails and my eye shadows match day 💜💙 #nailsbymei
So much love for this heart French tip mani with our new @zeba colors created by @smile___nails 💖💙💛💜🧡
It’ll only look like a manicurist came to your house. 🌈 A rainbow French tip mani is our summer vibe.
Some of you are getting a head start on Mani Bootcamp. Officially starts Sunday, but practice makes perfect. #oliveyourmani @avivaatri
Right now we have 4 of our shades of grey. Maybe by next year we’ll have 50? The Swatch Show is BACK. ✨
Want to wear all 7 new colors at once but don’t know how? @karanailedit to the rescue. 🌈
ph. getty images