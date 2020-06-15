Unghie: i colori di smalto di tendenza da indossare a ripetizione questa estate

L'estate è finalmente arrivata, cosa vuol dire se sei in fissa con le unghie? Acquistare nuovi smalti e regalarti una mani-pedi luminosa e freschissima. Negli ultimi mesi le tendenze moda e bellezza sono state a buon ragione l'ultima delle nostre priorità, il distanziamento sociale è ancora molto importante, ma la curva dei contagi si è finalmente abbassata. Tempo di ritrovare la normalità con piccoli gesti, e perché no, proprio a partire dalle unghie.
Non sai che colore scegliere? Dai pastello, passando per i classici, fino alle tinte metalliche, ecco le tonalità estive di smalto più calde del 2020 da indossare a ripetizione fino al prossimo autunno:
1. Colori pastello: menta, bianco ottico, pesca, rosa baby e giallo
MANI BOOTCAMP WEEK 6 DAY 6: Mani 101 with @supergoop, live at 3 PM PT. ☀️🤍
Because "Worthy" never looked so good! 📸 @themaishaharris⠀ -⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ Did you know that all of our colors are 10 FREE (free of 10 horrible ingredients which should never touch your nails), vegan and cruelty-free? -⠀ ⠀ We take clean formulations and kick things up with innovative colors and super-chic packaging. ⠀⠀ -⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ It’s the ingredients AND the details that matter. And, you deserve it ALL. ✨#MischoBeauty ⠀⠀ .⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ .⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ .⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ #vegannailpolish #bestnailpolish #cleanbeauty #bestinbeauty #consciousnailcare #cleancosmetics #nontoxicbeauty #greenbeauty #10FREE #blackownedbeauty #consciousbeauty #nails #nailpolish #makeuptalk
2. I classici: fucsia e cherry red
Aspen in Like Desire and Like Blush topped with Like Glass for an ultra-glossy effect.✨
3. Vibrazioni anni '80: blu avio e lilla
Obsessed with the 80s feel of this In Living Color mani. Check out our tutorial in stories.💙💗
4. Glitter e confetti nail
✨Double glitter ombré tutorial is live in stories✨ (and it’s ultra forgiving!)
5. Metallo #Riccanza: oro, bronzo e argento
@thisislaurendavis, back at it again. 💕✨ You can make any mani metallic with The Shine Set that just launched, just sayin.
A gold half moon mani: created with OJBH, dreamt up in our Beverly Hills salon (OJBH) by @abemariho. Too perfect for words. ✨
ph. Adobe