BEAUTY

Unghie: i colori di smalto di tendenza da indossare a ripetizione questa estate

Le nail più calde dell'estate 2020
15 June 2020

L'estate è finalmente arrivata, cosa vuol dire se sei in fissa con le unghie? Acquistare nuovi smalti e regalarti una mani-pedi luminosa e freschissima. Negli ultimi mesi le tendenze moda e bellezza sono state a buon ragione l'ultima delle nostre priorità, il distanziamento sociale è ancora molto importante, ma la curva dei contagi si è finalmente abbassata. Tempo di ritrovare la normalità con piccoli gesti, e perché no, proprio a partire dalle unghie.  

Non sai che colore scegliere? Dai pastello, passando per i classici, fino alle tinte metalliche, ecco le tonalità estive di smalto più calde del 2020 da indossare a ripetizione fino al prossimo autunno: 

1. Colori pastello: menta, bianco ottico, pesca, rosa baby e giallo

 
 
 
 
 
Superbloom IRL 💐
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Superbloom IRL 💐

Un post condiviso da Olive & June (@oliveandjune)

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

MANI BOOTCAMP WEEK 6 DAY 6: Mani 101 with @supergoop, live at 3 PM PT. ☀️🤍

Un post condiviso da Olive & June (@oliveandjune)

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This weekend’s all about peachy, dewy, Like Flora nails.🌸

Un post condiviso da Paintbox (@paintboxnails)

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Because "Worthy" never looked so good! 📸 @themaishaharris⠀ -⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ Did you know that all of our colors are 10 FREE (free of 10 horrible ingredients which should never touch your nails), vegan and cruelty-free? -⠀ ⠀ We take clean formulations and kick things up with innovative colors and super-chic packaging. ⠀⠀ -⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ It’s the ingredients AND the details that matter. And, you deserve it ALL. ✨#MischoBeauty ⠀⠀ .⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ .⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ .⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ #vegannailpolish #bestnailpolish #cleanbeauty #bestinbeauty #consciousnailcare #cleancosmetics #nontoxicbeauty #greenbeauty #10FREE #blackownedbeauty #consciousbeauty #nails #nailpolish #makeuptalk

Un post condiviso da Mischo Beauty (mis-sho) (@mischobeauty)

 
 
 
 
 
JLR: Hello sunshine. ☀️
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

JLR: Hello sunshine. ☀️

Un post condiviso da Olive & June (@oliveandjune)

2. I classici: fucsia e cherry red

 
 
 
 
 
One of our favorite 🌙 moon manicures ever 🚀 🚀
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

One of our favorite 🌙 moon manicures ever 🚀 🚀

Un post condiviso da Paintbox (@paintboxnails)

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aspen in Like Desire and Like Blush topped with Like Glass for an ultra-glossy effect.✨

Un post condiviso da Paintbox (@paintboxnails)

3. Vibrazioni anni '80: blu avio e lilla

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Obsessed with the 80s feel of this In Living Color mani. Check out our tutorial in stories.💙💗

Un post condiviso da Paintbox (@paintboxnails)

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mani Masterclasses are coming - interactive mani school where you learn how to paint your nails with us. Kicks off next week - Sign up on stories now. 📓

Un post condiviso da Olive & June (@oliveandjune)

4. Glitter e confetti nail

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

✨Double glitter ombré tutorial is live in stories✨ (and it’s ultra forgiving!)

Un post condiviso da Paintbox (@paintboxnails)

 
 
 
 
 
Ready to take on the week with Zoom-worthy nails.✨
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ready to take on the week with Zoom-worthy nails.✨

Un post condiviso da Paintbox (@paintboxnails)

5. Metallo #Riccanza: oro, bronzo e argento

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@thisislaurendavis, back at it again. 💕✨ You can make any mani metallic with The Shine Set that just launched, just sayin.

Un post condiviso da Olive & June (@oliveandjune)

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A gold half moon mani: created with OJBH, dreamt up in our Beverly Hills salon (OJBH) by @abemariho. Too perfect for words. ✨

Un post condiviso da Olive & June (@oliveandjune)

ph. Adobe

