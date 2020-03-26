15 make-up occhi fuori dalle righe per passare il tempo mentre resti a casa

Anche se il tuo corpo è in quarantena, la tua mente non deve esserlo

Il trucco è certo la più futile delle attività considerando quello che sta accadendo nel mondo, ma possiamo usarlo per prenderci una pausa dalla lettura compulsiva delle news sull'epidemia del coronavirus. Anche se il tuo corpo è in quarantena, la tua mente non deve esserlo per forza, possiamo ancora continuare a imparare, a sperimentare, a essere creativi. Proprio per questo, abbiamo selezionato 15 make-up occhi stravaganti e fuori dalle righe, impossibili da portare a scuola o al lavoro, ma perfetti per giocare mentre si resta a casa in isolamento responsabile.

Scava nei cassetti e usa finalmente quell'eyeliner verde neon troppo audace oppure prova tutti quei toni di ombretto che hai sempre trascurato. Scatenati e se sbagli puoi semplicemente ricominciare. Chissà, magari quando tutto questo sarà finito potresti aver trovato un nuovo hobby e, in caso contrario, avrai passato qualche ora dimenticando l'ansia che palpita nel cuore.

1. La matita per occhi dove non avresti mai immaginato come piace a Gigi Hadid

2. Eyeliner scomposto come Kendall Jenner

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Think green @kendalljenner 💚🍃 // for #PCAs @hairinel #makeupbymaryphillips Un post condiviso da Mary Phillips (@maryphillips) in data: 11 Nov 2018 alle ore 10:07 PST

3. Flame eye

4. Colore extra

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Matcha 🍵 Un post condiviso da Meghal Janardan (@meghaljanardan) in data: 9 Apr 2019 alle ore 6:28 PDT

5. Colore extra per creare una mezza luna

6. Mismatched

7. Mismatched nei toni pastello

8. Watercolor nei toni pastello

9. Watercolor nei toni neon

10. Blocchi di colore

11. Come un ricamo

12. Colore extra con eyeliner

13. Eyeliner arcobaleno

Visualizza questo post su Instagram gussied up for the zoom call 🍞💫 Un post condiviso da Mi-Anne Chan (@mianne.chan) in data: 17 Mar 2020 alle ore 11:42 PDT

14. L'ombretto dove non avresti mai pensato

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Working on those wings 🔪〰️ #makeupbytyron @rubyaldridge ♡ Un post condiviso da Tyron Machhausen (@tyronmachhausen) in data: 22 Feb 2020 alle ore 8:50 PST

15. Sopracciglia colorate

Visualizza questo post su Instagram A favourite look to do . Coloured brows and smokey eye #alien Un post condiviso da @ frankiepdarling in data: 24 Feb 2018 alle ore 9:49 PST

ph. getty images