BEAUTY

15 make-up occhi fuori dalle righe per passare il tempo mentre resti a casa

Anche se il tuo corpo è in quarantena, la tua mente non deve esserlo
26 March 2020

Il trucco è certo la più futile delle attività considerando quello che sta accadendo nel mondo, ma possiamo usarlo per prenderci una pausa dalla lettura compulsiva delle news sull'epidemia del coronavirus. Anche se il tuo corpo è in quarantena, la tua mente non deve esserlo per forza, possiamo ancora continuare a imparare, a sperimentare, a essere creativi. Proprio per questo, abbiamo selezionato 15 make-up occhi stravaganti e fuori dalle righe, impossibili da portare a scuola o al lavoro, ma perfetti per giocare mentre si resta a casa in isolamento responsabile.

Scava nei cassetti e usa finalmente quell'eyeliner verde neon troppo audace oppure prova tutti quei toni di ombretto che hai sempre trascurato. Scatenati e se sbagli puoi semplicemente ricominciare. Chissà, magari quando tutto questo sarà finito potresti aver trovato un nuovo hobby e, in caso contrario, avrai passato qualche ora dimenticando l'ansia che palpita nel cuore.

1. La matita per occhi dove non avresti mai immaginato come piace a Gigi Hadid 

2. Eyeliner scomposto come Kendall Jenner

 
 
 
 
 
Think green @kendalljenner 💚🍃 // for #PCAs @hairinel #makeupbymaryphillips

Un post condiviso da Mary Phillips (@maryphillips) in data:

3. Flame eye

 
 
 
 
 
Spring brings a pure type of energy ☀️ • • • • Products Used: @suvabeauty hydra fx ‘acid trip’ #suvabeauty • @morphebrushes gloss ‘groupie’ #morphebrushes • @benefitcosmetics brow powder ‘5’ #benefitbrows #benefitclubpink • @hourglasscosmetics veil mineral primer #hourglasscosmetics • @narsissist natural radiant longwear foundation #narsissist • @coverfx perfector face palette #coverfx • @hudabeautyshop resting boss face @hudabeauty #shophudabeauty •• #maquillaje #anastasiabeverlyhills #myartistcommunity #theartistedit #alexademie #morphebabe #colourpopme #graphicliner #graphiceyeliner #wingedliner #editorialmakeup #beatthatface #fiercesociety #creativemakeup #makeupart

Un post condiviso da Lydia Moreno (@shamelesslydia) in data:

4. Colore extra

 
 
 
 
 
Matcha 🍵

Un post condiviso da Meghal Janardan (@meghaljanardan) in data:

5. Colore extra per creare una mezza luna

6. Mismatched 

 
 
 
 
 
Orange & yellow ☀️ Base: @lorealmakeup infallible luminizing primer/glow chérie @bourjoisau healthy mix foundation @itcosmeticsau bye bye under eye concealer @nudestix Bondi bae/ illumi-naughty @colourpopcosmetics flexitarian @Bhcosmetics Backlight highlight palette @fentybeauty Diamond bomb in ‘How many carats?!’ @maccosmeticsaustralia Glow Play Blush in ‘Groovy’ * Eyes: @meltcosmetics Radioactive palette @nyxcosmetics Ultimate Brights palette @meccacosmetica Enlightened Illuminating Eye in ‘Gold’ @doseofcolors Friendcation palette (for freckles) @houseoflashes Stella Luxe & Natalia Lips: @narsissist lipstick in ’Heat Wave’ * @meccamax Gloss Boss in ‘Glitter Bug’ & ‘Just Peachy’ * Brows: Pears soap Products marked * were gifted #makeup #makeupartist #editorial #editorialmakeup #avantgardemakeup #creativemakeup #colouredliner #graphicliner #graphiceyeliner #fauxfreckles

Un post condiviso da Lou (@makeupbylourose) in data:

7. Mismatched nei toni pastello

8. Watercolor nei toni pastello

9. Watercolor nei toni neon

 
 
 
 
 
🌟 SAILOR MOON x COLOURPOP 🌟 INSPIRATION @vadbeauty 💕🌟 Eyes @colourpopcosmetics sailor moon palette Blush @colourpopcosmetics catis eye blush Lips @colourpopcosmetics daylight lipstick set #sharpedgesmag #editorialmakeup #makeupeditorial #theartistedit #modelmalay #runwaymakeup #avantgardemakeup #sailormooncolourpop #inbeautmag #v93oo #dazedbeauty #макияждня #небледно #myartistcommunity #ravvebeauty #creativemua #colourpopme #colourpopcosmetics #makeupcloseup #uniquemakeup #colourfulmakeup #beauty_vain #хештегбледно #glamazonkw #colourpop #tushmagazine #maquillajeojos #truccoocchi #眼影控 #메이크업 @theartistedit @modelmalay @maybeyesmaybenomag @v93oo @dazedbeauty @sharpedgesmag @ravvebeauty @rinbeautmag @colourpopcosmetics @makeuphoodx

Un post condiviso da ВИОЛА, РЕЖИССЁР ЯРКИХ МЕЙКОВ (@vi.marshall) in data:

10. Blocchi di colore

 
 
 
 
 
What’s the last concert you went to? LET ME KNOW!!! I just saw glass animals last night and I’m in love with their stage presence 🥺♥️ Real fantasy @claropsyche palette on lids ♡ @ritueldefille thorn oil as a primer @innbeautyproject lip oil on lips @milkmakeup foundation, blur stick @anastasiabeverlyhills lightly used brow wiz in granite, ABH mascara #lashbrag #lashgrab (I’m dyslexic and can’t remember the hashtag) #monochromaticmakeup #monochromaticmakeup #eyeliner #graphicliner #avantgardemakeup #makeup #makeuptutorial #twotoned #funmakeup #makeupaddict #makeupartist #undiscovered_muas #aestheticmakeup #voguebeauty #runwaymakeup #model

Un post condiviso da Makeup Artist (@contrashelby) in data:

11. Come un ricamo

 
 
 
 
 
Serving fairy looks 🧚🏼‍♂️🧝🏼‍♀️⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Face ↓⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ @elfcosmetics foundation serum light/med⁣⁣ @anastasiabeverlyhills saddle bronzer + banana powder⁣⁣ @lagirlcosmetics pro conceal GC973 creamy beige ⁣⁣ @benefitcosmetics 24-hr brow setter ⁣⁣⁣ @ciatelondon dewy blush in watermelon⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Eyes ↓⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ @anastasiabeverlyhills @norvina vol 1 palette B4, A3 ⁣⁣ @bhcosmetics modern mattes palette ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Lips ↓ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ @collabmakeup burnt up lip liner⁣⁣ @ciatelondon pump plump⁣⁣ @anastasiabeverlyhills summer vibes gloss ⁣⁣ @onfleeklashh bonjour lashes ⁣⁣ ⁣ Jewelry: @adrift.ari⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ #muaxdiscover #thisismakeup #modelmalay #v93oo #anastasiabeverlyhills #theartistedit #abh #lagirlcosmetics #purplemakeup #purpleliner #graphicliner #avantgardemakeup #abstractmakeup #creativemakeup #avantgarde #norvina #toofaced #benefitcosmetics #elfingamazing #ciatelondon #bhcosmetics

Un post condiviso da GEM (@gemsrodri) in data:

12. Colore extra con eyeliner

 
 
 
 
 
⚠️One of my fave looks I’ve ever done ⚠️ Can’t wait till Halloween you guys!!! #milkmakeup ivory blur foundation #fentybeauty pro filt’r 150 #anastasiabeverlyhills Granite dip brow #freck for freckles (I’ve run out rip 💔) #sugarpill butter cupcake eyeshadow #nyxcosmetics hella fine liner #limecrime buffy + Cupid liquid lips #colourpop flexitarian highlight #nyfw #graphicliner #myartistcommunity #avantgardemakeup #model #modelmalay #fashionweek #newyorkfashionweek #makeupart #makeupinspo #theartistedit #runwaymakeup #makeupofinstagram #makeupgoals #makeuptutorial #makeupideas #wearebrows #editorialmakeup #editorial #patmcgrath #nyx

Un post condiviso da Makeup Artist (@contrashelby) in data:

13. Eyeliner arcobaleno

 
 
 
 
 
gussied up for the zoom call 🍞💫

Un post condiviso da Mi-Anne Chan (@mianne.chan) in data:

14. L'ombretto dove non avresti mai pensato

 
 
 
 
 
Working on those wings 🔪〰️ #makeupbytyron @rubyaldridge ♡

Un post condiviso da Tyron Machhausen (@tyronmachhausen) in data:

15. Sopracciglia colorate

 
 
 
 
 
A favourite look to do . Coloured brows and smokey eye #alien

Un post condiviso da @ frankiepdarling in data:

ph. getty images

