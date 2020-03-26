15 make-up occhi fuori dalle righe per passare il tempo mentre resti a casa

Il trucco è certo la più futile delle attività considerando quello che sta accadendo nel mondo, ma possiamo usarlo per prenderci una pausa dalla lettura compulsiva delle news sull'epidemia del coronavirus. Anche se il tuo corpo è in quarantena, la tua mente non deve esserlo per forza, possiamo ancora continuare a imparare, a sperimentare, a essere creativi. Proprio per questo, abbiamo selezionato 15 make-up occhi stravaganti e fuori dalle righe, impossibili da portare a scuola o al lavoro, ma perfetti per giocare mentre si resta a casa in isolamento responsabile.
Scava nei cassetti e usa finalmente quell'eyeliner verde neon troppo audace oppure prova tutti quei toni di ombretto che hai sempre trascurato. Scatenati e se sbagli puoi semplicemente ricominciare. Chissà, magari quando tutto questo sarà finito potresti aver trovato un nuovo hobby e, in caso contrario, avrai passato qualche ora dimenticando l'ansia che palpita nel cuore.
1. La matita per occhi dove non avresti mai immaginato come piace a Gigi Hadid
2. Eyeliner scomposto come Kendall Jenner
Think green @kendalljenner 💚🍃 // for #PCAs @hairinel #makeupbymaryphillips
3. Flame eye
Spring brings a pure type of energy ☀️ • • • • Products Used: @suvabeauty hydra fx ‘acid trip’ #suvabeauty • @morphebrushes gloss ‘groupie’ #morphebrushes • @benefitcosmetics brow powder ‘5’ #benefitbrows #benefitclubpink • @hourglasscosmetics veil mineral primer #hourglasscosmetics • @narsissist natural radiant longwear foundation #narsissist • @coverfx perfector face palette #coverfx • @hudabeautyshop resting boss face @hudabeauty #shophudabeauty •• #maquillaje #anastasiabeverlyhills #myartistcommunity #theartistedit #alexademie #morphebabe #colourpopme #graphicliner #graphiceyeliner #wingedliner #editorialmakeup #beatthatface #fiercesociety #creativemakeup #makeupart
4. Colore extra
5. Colore extra per creare una mezza luna
6. Mismatched
Orange & yellow ☀️ Base: @lorealmakeup infallible luminizing primer/glow chérie @bourjoisau healthy mix foundation @itcosmeticsau bye bye under eye concealer @nudestix Bondi bae/ illumi-naughty @colourpopcosmetics flexitarian @Bhcosmetics Backlight highlight palette @fentybeauty Diamond bomb in ‘How many carats?!’ @maccosmeticsaustralia Glow Play Blush in ‘Groovy’ * Eyes: @meltcosmetics Radioactive palette @nyxcosmetics Ultimate Brights palette @meccacosmetica Enlightened Illuminating Eye in ‘Gold’ @doseofcolors Friendcation palette (for freckles) @houseoflashes Stella Luxe & Natalia Lips: @narsissist lipstick in ’Heat Wave’ * @meccamax Gloss Boss in ‘Glitter Bug’ & ‘Just Peachy’ * Brows: Pears soap Products marked * were gifted #makeup #makeupartist #editorial #editorialmakeup #avantgardemakeup #creativemakeup #colouredliner #graphicliner #graphiceyeliner #fauxfreckles
7. Mismatched nei toni pastello
two toned pastel 🍭🍬 inspired by @jamiegenevieve • BASE @toofaced born this way foundation @milkmakeup bronzer in baked @anastasiabeverlyhills amrezy highlight BROWS @pears clear soap bar EYES @plouise_makeup_academy winter bases @toofaced better than sex mascara • #theartistedit #editorialmakeup #themakeupedit #myartistcommunity #eotd #avantgarde #v93oo
8. Watercolor nei toni pastello
L U C Y • B O Y N T O N 🇬🇧 Gelato pastel day dreams.... for sweet #lucyboynton today for #miumiuwomenstales in Venice 🇮🇹 Style @leithclark @miumiu Fingers, hands and hair by @halleybrisker Makeup by me #jobakermakeupartist Using inspo from all I see along my travels. 🍧🍬🍭🍦
9. Watercolor nei toni neon
🌟 SAILOR MOON x COLOURPOP 🌟 INSPIRATION @vadbeauty 💕🌟 Eyes @colourpopcosmetics sailor moon palette Blush @colourpopcosmetics catis eye blush Lips @colourpopcosmetics daylight lipstick set #sharpedgesmag #editorialmakeup #makeupeditorial #theartistedit #modelmalay #runwaymakeup #avantgardemakeup #sailormooncolourpop #inbeautmag #v93oo #dazedbeauty #макияждня #небледно #myartistcommunity #ravvebeauty #creativemua #colourpopme #colourpopcosmetics #makeupcloseup #uniquemakeup #colourfulmakeup #beauty_vain #хештегбледно #glamazonkw #colourpop #tushmagazine #maquillajeojos #truccoocchi #眼影控 #메이크업 @theartistedit @modelmalay @maybeyesmaybenomag @v93oo @dazedbeauty @sharpedgesmag @ravvebeauty @rinbeautmag @colourpopcosmetics @makeuphoodx
10. Blocchi di colore
What’s the last concert you went to? LET ME KNOW!!! I just saw glass animals last night and I’m in love with their stage presence 🥺♥️ Real fantasy @claropsyche palette on lids ♡ @ritueldefille thorn oil as a primer @innbeautyproject lip oil on lips @milkmakeup foundation, blur stick @anastasiabeverlyhills lightly used brow wiz in granite, ABH mascara #lashbrag #lashgrab (I’m dyslexic and can’t remember the hashtag) #monochromaticmakeup #monochromaticmakeup #eyeliner #graphicliner #avantgardemakeup #makeup #makeuptutorial #twotoned #funmakeup #makeupaddict #makeupartist #undiscovered_muas #aestheticmakeup #voguebeauty #runwaymakeup #model
11. Come un ricamo
Serving fairy looks 🧚🏼♂️🧝🏼♀️ Face ↓ @elfcosmetics foundation serum light/med @anastasiabeverlyhills saddle bronzer + banana powder @lagirlcosmetics pro conceal GC973 creamy beige @benefitcosmetics 24-hr brow setter @ciatelondon dewy blush in watermelon Eyes ↓ @anastasiabeverlyhills @norvina vol 1 palette B4, A3 @bhcosmetics modern mattes palette Lips ↓ @collabmakeup burnt up lip liner @ciatelondon pump plump @anastasiabeverlyhills summer vibes gloss @onfleeklashh bonjour lashes Jewelry: @adrift.ari #muaxdiscover #thisismakeup #modelmalay #v93oo #anastasiabeverlyhills #theartistedit #abh #lagirlcosmetics #purplemakeup #purpleliner #graphicliner #avantgardemakeup #abstractmakeup #creativemakeup #avantgarde #norvina #toofaced #benefitcosmetics #elfingamazing #ciatelondon #bhcosmetics
12. Colore extra con eyeliner
⚠️One of my fave looks I’ve ever done ⚠️ Can’t wait till Halloween you guys!!! #milkmakeup ivory blur foundation #fentybeauty pro filt’r 150 #anastasiabeverlyhills Granite dip brow #freck for freckles (I’ve run out rip 💔) #sugarpill butter cupcake eyeshadow #nyxcosmetics hella fine liner #limecrime buffy + Cupid liquid lips #colourpop flexitarian highlight #nyfw #graphicliner #myartistcommunity #avantgardemakeup #model #modelmalay #fashionweek #newyorkfashionweek #makeupart #makeupinspo #theartistedit #runwaymakeup #makeupofinstagram #makeupgoals #makeuptutorial #makeupideas #wearebrows #editorialmakeup #editorial #patmcgrath #nyx
13. Eyeliner arcobaleno
14. L'ombretto dove non avresti mai pensato
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
15. Sopracciglia colorate
A favourite look to do . Coloured brows and smokey eye #alien
ph. getty images