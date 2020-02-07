Robert Pattinson è l’uomo più bello del mondo secondo la scienza

Scopri la classifica completa

Robert Pattinson è stato ufficialmente nominato l'uomo più bello del mondo secondo la scienza. Una ricerca scientifica inglese ha misurato i lineamenti di alcuni degli uomini più sexy del pianeta per scoprire chi avesse il "volto perfetto". L'attore è in cima alla classifica, battendo una tonnellata di favoriti come Bratt Pitt, Ryan Gosling e Bradley Cooper. Lo studio è stato condotto da un chirurgo plastico londinese, il dott. Julian De Silva, e compilato utilizzando le più recenti tecniche di mappatura computerizzata. Il metodo usato? La sezione aurea o rapporto aureo o proporzione divina, l'equazione che gli antichi greci usavano per misura la perfezione fisica, architettonica e della natura. E quanto pare, il rapporto tra le misure di occhi, sopracciglia, naso, labbra, mento, mascella e forma del viso del 33enne sono le più vicine alla perfezione divina. Ma che il nuovo Batman fosse bellissimo lo si sapeva sin dai tempi di Twilight. LOL

Vuoi scoprire chi sono gli altri 9 uomini più belli del mondo? Lancia il video e lasciati sedurre dalla classifica:

Chi è, invece, la donna più bella del mondo? Secondo lo stesso studio è la super modella Bella Hadid.

ph. getty images