Meghan Markle ha appena mostrato l’acconciatura perfetta per la tua prossima videochiamata di gruppo

La pandemia di COVID-19 costringe tutto il mondo a praticare il distanziamento sociale, ma nonostante questo grande cambiamento nelle nostre vite, stiamo tutti cercando dei modi per rimanere connessi ed essere utili agli altri, inclusa Meghan Markle. Durante una recente videochiamata con Smart Works, la duchessa del Sussex ha offerto una sessione di coaching virtuale a sostegno dell'ente benefico, dando allo stesso tempo l'ispirazione perfetta per l'acconciatura da copiare per la nostra prossima videochat di gruppo.
“It’s been such an honour to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic. Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring." – a message to our clients from the Duchess of Sussex. ⠀ Since moving to a virtual service six weeks ago we have delivered 200 hours of support to our clients. ⠀ From the volunteers who have been delivering coaching online to the staff working behind the scenes to make everything run smoothly - the energy, passion and commitment has been overwhelming. ⠀ We couldn’t do this without the support of our community and on the 27th March we were honoured that our patron, The Duchess of Sussex kindly volunteered some time to speak with one of our clients ahead of her interview, offering words of advice and encouragement. During the session the Duchess praised her for being “such a beacon of hope” and “focusing on getting through this”. ⠀ When asked about her patronage she said, “it’s a pleasure to support them, you see how great they do and how many people they help and that’s what it’s all about. I’ve been really proud to be able to be their patron, but it’s an easy yes when you have such incredible women helping you.” ⠀ After her session with the Duchess our client had this to say: ⠀ “I just wanted to say a big 'thank you' to you, the Duchess and the whole team at Smart Works for making this possible for women all around the UK, because to see such work is truly inspiring and uplifting. And thank you for the super useful interview tips - I will be using them for years to come!.” ⠀ The Smart Works service is available for any woman who is unemployed and has a confirmed job interview, referrals are made by our employment support partners including women’s charities and Job Centre Plus. Our mission is to help anyone who needs it, no matter the circumstances.
Alla videochiamata, Meghan ha risposto con un mezzo raccolto con la riga in mezzo, semplice, facile, veloce, ordinato e funziona molto bene su tutti i tipi e texture di capelli. Molto probabilmente l'ex attrice di Suits non ha una beauty squad a disposizione in questo momento e supponiamo che sia stata proprio lei ad acconciarsi i capelli da sola.
Ma cos'è Smart Works? Un’associazione inglese di cui Meghan è madrina dal 2019, che aiuta le donne disoccupate a rientrare nel mondo del lavoro.
"Nel corso degli anni è stato un onore conoscere così tante donne di talento attraverso la rete di Smart Works e imparare qualcosa da loro", dice Meghan durante la videochiamata da Los Angeles, dov’è in isolamento con il marito Harry e il figlio Archie.
"Durante questa pandemia, Smart Works sta facendo un lavoro incredibile per continuare a supportare le donne anche da remoto, dando loro la fiducia necessaria per avere successo".
Infatti, nonostante la quarantena globale, l’associazione sta fornendo un servizio virtuale di coaching online alle sue utenti, che hanno già usufruito di oltre 200 ore di consulenza. Meghan, dal canto suo, si è collegata con una ragazza e l’ha incoraggiata in vista di un importante colloquio di lavoro:
"Sei un faro di speranza, adesso è necessario concentrarsi sulla prova da superare", sono state le parole incoraggianti della duchessa alla ragazza.
Sai qual è la parte che più ci piace di Smart Works? Il fatto che si occupi anche di fornire alle donne disoccupate l’outfit giusto per presentarsi a un colloquio di lavoro.
We have had the most incredible day and are so honoured by today’s announcement that HRH The Duchess of Sussex is our Royal Patron. One of our clients, Sarah met with The Duchess on the visit and said “It was such a beautiful experience. I love colour and they found clothes that really represented me. It made me feel like myself again. ” Ashwak, another Smart Works client said “I got so much confidence from talking to a coach and getting that hands-on advice. She told me I had everything there; it was just a matter of reminding myself”. The Duchess’s patronage will help to raise the profile of our 7 Smart Works centres across the UK. With her support, we are thrilled to be able to show how our service can change the course of a woman’s life. We hope The Duchess will continue to see the day to day activities at Smart Works, helping to dress and coach unemployed women for their job interviews. 📸@reuters @clodagh_mckenna
