Meghan Markle ha appena mostrato l’acconciatura perfetta per la tua prossima videochiamata di gruppo

Per incoraggiare una ragazza in vista di un importante colloquio di lavoro

La pandemia di COVID-19 costringe tutto il mondo a praticare il distanziamento sociale, ma nonostante questo grande cambiamento nelle nostre vite, stiamo tutti cercando dei modi per rimanere connessi ed essere utili agli altri, inclusa Meghan Markle. Durante una recente videochiamata con Smart Works, la duchessa del Sussex ha offerto una sessione di coaching virtuale a sostegno dell'ente benefico, dando allo stesso tempo l'ispirazione perfetta per l'acconciatura da copiare per la nostra prossima videochat di gruppo.

Alla videochiamata, Meghan ha risposto con un mezzo raccolto con la riga in mezzo, semplice, facile, veloce, ordinato e funziona molto bene su tutti i tipi e texture di capelli. Molto probabilmente l'ex attrice di Suits non ha una beauty squad a disposizione in questo momento e supponiamo che sia stata proprio lei ad acconciarsi i capelli da sola.

Ma cos'è Smart Works? Un’associazione inglese di cui Meghan è madrina dal 2019, che aiuta le donne disoccupate a rientrare nel mondo del lavoro.

"Nel corso degli anni è stato un onore conoscere così tante donne di talento attraverso la rete di Smart Works e imparare qualcosa da loro", dice Meghan durante la videochiamata da Los Angeles, dov’è in isolamento con il marito Harry e il figlio Archie.

"Durante questa pandemia, Smart Works sta facendo un lavoro incredibile per continuare a supportare le donne anche da remoto, dando loro la fiducia necessaria per avere successo".

Infatti, nonostante la quarantena globale, l’associazione sta fornendo un servizio virtuale di coaching online alle sue utenti, che hanno già usufruito di oltre 200 ore di consulenza. Meghan, dal canto suo, si è collegata con una ragazza e l’ha incoraggiata in vista di un importante colloquio di lavoro:

"Sei un faro di speranza, adesso è necessario concentrarsi sulla prova da superare", sono state le parole incoraggianti della duchessa alla ragazza.

Sai qual è la parte che più ci piace di Smart Works? Il fatto che si occupi anche di fornire alle donne disoccupate l’outfit giusto per presentarsi a un colloquio di lavoro.

