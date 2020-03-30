Make-up occhi: la tendenza trucco delle sopracciglia colorate è qui per rimanere

Provare subito

Le sopracciglia stanno diventando la parte più divertente del gioco del trucco. Tantissimi MUA su Instagram hanno deciso che ombretto, rossetto e mascara non bastano più e hanno iniziato ad abbinare al loro make-up anche le sopracciglia, colorandole con toni vivaci e in quasi tutti i modi possibili. Naturalmente, le sopracciglia colorate e il trucco monocromatico non sono affatto nuove tendenze, ma rimaniamo sempre a bocca aperta nel vedere i modi inventivi con cui si possono incorporare tonalità luminose nelle sopracciglia.

Di seguito, ecco alcune delle nostre interpretazioni preferite del beauty trend, nel caso in cui tu stia cercando qualcosa di nuovo da sperimentare mentre resti a casa responsabilmente. Non ci stancheremo mai di ripetere che #IoRestoACasa è l'unico modo per fare la nostra parte per contenere l'epidemia del coronavirus.

ph. Adobe