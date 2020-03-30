  1. News Home
Make-up occhi: la tendenza trucco delle sopracciglia colorate è qui per rimanere

30 March 2020

Le sopracciglia stanno diventando la parte più divertente del gioco del trucco. Tantissimi MUA su Instagram hanno deciso che ombretto, rossetto e mascara non bastano più e hanno iniziato ad abbinare al loro make-up anche le sopracciglia, colorandole con toni vivaci e in quasi tutti i modi possibili. Naturalmente, le sopracciglia colorate e il trucco monocromatico non sono affatto nuove tendenze, ma rimaniamo sempre a bocca aperta nel vedere i modi inventivi con cui si possono incorporare tonalità luminose nelle sopracciglia.

Di seguito, ecco alcune delle nostre interpretazioni preferite del beauty trend, nel caso in cui tu stia cercando qualcosa di nuovo da sperimentare mentre resti a casa responsabilmente. Non ci stancheremo mai di ripetere che #IoRestoACasa è l'unico modo per fare la nostra parte per contenere l'epidemia del coronavirus.

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🌸🌷🌸🌷 • Eyes: @hudabeauty amethyst obsessions palette #hudabeauty • Lips: @hudabeauty 'cake day' & @colourpopcosmetics 'here's 2 u' gloss #colourpop • Brows: @hudabeauty amethyst obsessions palette • Mascara: @covergirl exhibitionist #covergirl • Lashes: @hudabeauty 'Samantha' • Foundation: @lancomeofficial teint idole ultra wear '310 bisque' #lancome • Concealer: @milkmakeup 'porcelain #milkmakeup • Bronzer: @maybelline city bronzer '200' #maybelline • • • • • • • @linernbrows @browgame @modelmalay @makeupgoals @blazin__beauties @inbeautmag @pixieluvr @glambaddiies @hypedupmakeup @wakeupandmakeup #linerandbrows #makeupaddict #motd #makeupjunkie #wakeupandmakeup #undiscovered_muas #slave2beauty #makeupgeek #makeuplook #bretmansvanity #beatthatface #100daysofmakeup #flawlessdolls #makeupslaves #makeupartistsworldwide #blazin_beauties #anastasiabeverlyhills #morphebrushes #colorfulmakeup #eyeshadowlooks

Lydia Moreno (@shamelesslydia)

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Celebrating #LAPride 🌈——————————————————————————- Used: @anastasiabeverlyhills x @alyssaedwards_1 palette 'brick road, Texas made, Dream it' #anastasiabeverlyhills #abhxalyssaedwards ; #ABHeyeprimer #dewyset #norvina • @hudabeauty 'bombshell' liner & 'staycation' matte lipstick #hudabeauty #hudabeautyshop • @lillylashes 'Miami' • @maybelline age rewind concealer • @lauramercier translucent powder #lauramercier • @milkmakeup #hydrogrip • ••• • • #wakeupandmakeup #undiscoveredmuas #undiscovered_muas #underratedmuas #makeupartistworldwide #100daysofmakeup #makeupgoals #makeupideas #blazin_beauties #anastasiabrows #morphebabe @browgame @linernbrows @blazin__beauties @underrated_rising_mua_stars @featuring_best_of_makeup @undiscovered_muas @100daysofmakeup

Lydia Moreno (@shamelesslydia)

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She trippy like Nirvana 💕🌀 • Eyeliner: @suvabeauty hydra fx 'scrunchie' #suvabeauty • Lips: @hudabeauty 'wifey' liner & @limecrimemakeup Wet cherry gloss 'bitter' #hudabeauty • Brows: @suvabeauty hydra fx 'scrunchie' #suvabeauty • Mascara: @milkmakeup kush mascara #studiofam • Lashes: @luxylash 'westside' • Foundation: @milkmakeup blur liquid matte foundation • Concealer: @milkmakeup 'porcelain • Highlight: @coverfx glitter drops #coverfx • Contour: @kkwbeauty crème contour stick in Medium #kimkardashian • • • • • • @linernbrows @browgame @modelmalay @makeupgoals @blazin__beauties @wakeupandmakeup @makeupforbarbies #linerandbrows #browgame #blazin_beauties #makeupaddict #motd #makeupjunkie #browgame #wakeupandmakeup #undiscovered_muas #slave2beauty #makeupgeek #makeuplook #bretmansvanity #glamspire #beatthatface #morphegirl #100daysofmakeupchallenge #flawlessdolls #makeupslaves #makeupartistsworldwide #blazin_beauties

Lydia Moreno (@shamelesslydia)

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

teal me about it 🙄 inspired by @euphoria ✨ (for complexion products see previous post) #theartistedit #v93oo #dazedbeauty #creativemakeup #hypebaebeauty #milkmakeup

@ frankiepdarling

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

IN TUNE 🦋🦋 • Faux freckles: @freck • Eyeliner: @suvabeauty hydra liner 'blue steel' #suvabeauty • Lips: @hudabeauty 'wifey' liner & @limecrimemakeup Wet cherry gloss 'bitter' • Brows: @suvabeauty hydra liner 'blue steel' • Mascara: @milkmakeup kush mascara #studiofam • Lashes: @luxylash 'westside' • Foundation: @milkmakeup blur liquid matte foundation • Concealer: @milkmakeup 'porcelain • Highlight: @coverfx glitter drops #coverfx • Contour: @kkwbeauty crème contour stick in Medium #kimkardashian • • • • • • @linernbrows @browgame @modelmalay @makeupgoals @blazin__beauties @wakeupandmakeup @makeupforbarbies #linerandbrows #browgame #blazin_beauties #makeupaddict #motd #makeupjunkie #browgame #wakeupandmakeup #undiscovered_muas #slave2beauty #makeupgeek #makeuplook #bretmansvanity #glamspire #beatthatface #morphegirl #100daysofmakeupchallenge #flawlessdolls #makeupslaves #makeupartistsworldwide #blazin_beauties #picsart

Lydia Moreno (@shamelesslydia)

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Testing out a new hashtah theory I was given. Milk has the cutest tattoo stamps! I used the ❤️ one obviously! I kind of wish they had like pentagrams or bats or something for Halloween though haha. The damn things don't move either haha, I have to cleanse with both my micellar water and my oil base remover for it to easily come off, they should turn this formula into a glossy liquid eyeliner!! . Brows (& eyeliner) @Jeffreestarcosmetics Velour Liquid Lipstick 'Self Control' . Eyeshadow @Jeffreestar Blood Sugar Palette . @milkmakeup Face Gloss . Lashes @Tartecosmetics Centre Of Attention . . . . #colorfulmakeup #creativemakeup #100daysofmakeup #editorialmakeup #purplemakeup #coloredeyebrows #makeup #jeffreestarmakeup #milkmakeup #studiofam #jeffreestarcosmetics #wakeupandmakeup #prettyeyes #makeuppictorial #makeup

Makeup Artist Pro' EST.2009 (@calebdoesmakeup)

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I really just felt like doing this sunset blend on my eyebrow 😅 then I kinda didn't know what to do so we ended up with this liner 😂 but these are all favourite colours so I don't mind too much if it's a bit messy 😅 ps if you haven't seen my stories I've been streaming again on twitch! If you wanna check out my channel the link is in my bio! 😊💜 • • • PRODUCTS: @suvabeauty Hydra Liners @colouredraine Vivid Pigments Palette @morphebrushes Such a Gem palette @colourpopcosmetics Pretty Fresh Concealer* @jeffreestarcosmetics Pride Collection of Velour Liquid Lipsticks @officialsnazaroo face paint @muacosmetics Amplify Statement Lash Mascara* @eylureofficial Most Wanted Lashes *Gifted • • #suvabeauty #v93oo #theartistedit #bitebeauty #glossier #boybrow #neonmakeup #milkmakeup #studiofam #editorialmakeup #avantgardemakeup #abh #anastasiabrows #norvina #runwaymakeup #graphicliner #urbandecaycosmetics #colourpopcosmetics #colourpopme #sharpedgesmag #modelmalay #макияжтюмень #inbeautmag #makeuptmn #muaartist #glossymakeup

Alice Elizabeth (@alice.elizabeth)

ph. Adobe

