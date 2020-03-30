Make-up occhi: la tendenza trucco delle sopracciglia colorate è qui per rimanere

Le sopracciglia stanno diventando la parte più divertente del gioco del trucco. Tantissimi MUA su Instagram hanno deciso che ombretto, rossetto e mascara non bastano più e hanno iniziato ad abbinare al loro make-up anche le sopracciglia, colorandole con toni vivaci e in quasi tutti i modi possibili. Naturalmente, le sopracciglia colorate e il trucco monocromatico non sono affatto nuove tendenze, ma rimaniamo sempre a bocca aperta nel vedere i modi inventivi con cui si possono incorporare tonalità luminose nelle sopracciglia.
Di seguito, ecco alcune delle nostre interpretazioni preferite del beauty trend, nel caso in cui tu stia cercando qualcosa di nuovo da sperimentare mentre resti a casa responsabilmente. Non ci stancheremo mai di ripetere che #IoRestoACasa è l'unico modo per fare la nostra parte per contenere l'epidemia del coronavirus.
🌸🌷🌸🌷 • Eyes: @hudabeauty amethyst obsessions palette #hudabeauty • Lips: @hudabeauty ‘cake day’ & @colourpopcosmetics ‘here’s 2 u’ gloss #colourpop • Brows: @hudabeauty amethyst obsessions palette • Mascara: @covergirl exhibitionist #covergirl • Lashes: @hudabeauty ‘Samantha’ • Foundation: @lancomeofficial teint idole ultra wear ‘310 bisque’ #lancome • Concealer: @milkmakeup ‘porcelain #milkmakeup • Bronzer: @maybelline city bronzer ‘200’ #maybelline • • • • • • • @linernbrows @browgame @modelmalay @makeupgoals @blazin__beauties @inbeautmag @pixieluvr @glambaddiies @hypedupmakeup @wakeupandmakeup #linerandbrows #makeupaddict #motd #makeupjunkie #wakeupandmakeup #undiscovered_muas #slave2beauty #makeupgeek #makeuplook #bretmansvanity #beatthatface #100daysofmakeup #flawlessdolls #makeupslaves #makeupartistsworldwide #blazin_beauties #anastasiabeverlyhills #morphebrushes #colorfulmakeup #eyeshadowlooks
Celebrating #LAPride 🌈——————————————————————————- Used: @anastasiabeverlyhills x @alyssaedwards_1 palette ‘brick road, Texas made, Dream it’ #anastasiabeverlyhills #abhxalyssaedwards ; #ABHeyeprimer #dewyset #norvina • @hudabeauty ‘bombshell’ liner & ‘staycation’ matte lipstick #hudabeauty #hudabeautyshop • @lillylashes ‘Miami’ • @maybelline age rewind concealer • @lauramercier translucent powder #lauramercier • @milkmakeup #hydrogrip • ••• • • #wakeupandmakeup #undiscoveredmuas #undiscovered_muas #underratedmuas #makeupartistworldwide #100daysofmakeup #makeupgoals #makeupideas #blazin_beauties #anastasiabrows #morphebabe @browgame @linernbrows @blazin__beauties @underrated_rising_mua_stars @featuring_best_of_makeup @undiscovered_muas @100daysofmakeup
She trippy like Nirvana 💕🌀 • Eyeliner: @suvabeauty hydra fx ‘scrunchie’ #suvabeauty • Lips: @hudabeauty ‘wifey’ liner & @limecrimemakeup Wet cherry gloss ‘bitter’ #hudabeauty • Brows: @suvabeauty hydra fx ‘scrunchie’ #suvabeauty • Mascara: @milkmakeup kush mascara #studiofam • Lashes: @luxylash ‘westside’ • Foundation: @milkmakeup blur liquid matte foundation • Concealer: @milkmakeup ‘porcelain • Highlight: @coverfx glitter drops #coverfx • Contour: @kkwbeauty crème contour stick in Medium #kimkardashian • • • • • • @linernbrows @browgame @modelmalay @makeupgoals @blazin__beauties @wakeupandmakeup @makeupforbarbies #linerandbrows #browgame #blazin_beauties #makeupaddict #motd #makeupjunkie #browgame #wakeupandmakeup #undiscovered_muas #slave2beauty #makeupgeek #makeuplook #bretmansvanity #glamspire #beatthatface #morphegirl #100daysofmakeupchallenge #flawlessdolls #makeupslaves #makeupartistsworldwide #blazin_beauties
A v day look #heartfreckles❣️ @nyxcosmetics ‘ultimate brights’ eyeshadow palette used to create the pink ombré brows, as well as their slide on eye pencil ‘pure white’ in the waterline. Base products r @milkmakeup vegan moisturiser, werk blush, baked bronze (as usual), as well as @glossier stretch concealer where I needed a bit of coverage. And @freck OG to accentuate my natural freckles 💕 #valentinesmakeup #veganmakeup #milkmakeup #glossier #beautybay #nyxcosmetics #toofaced #theartistedit #v93oo #crueltyfreemakeup
IN TUNE 🦋🦋 • Faux freckles: @freck • Eyeliner: @suvabeauty hydra liner ‘blue steel’ #suvabeauty • Lips: @hudabeauty ‘wifey’ liner & @limecrimemakeup Wet cherry gloss ‘bitter’ • Brows: @suvabeauty hydra liner ‘blue steel’ • Mascara: @milkmakeup kush mascara #studiofam • Lashes: @luxylash ‘westside’ • Foundation: @milkmakeup blur liquid matte foundation • Concealer: @milkmakeup ‘porcelain • Highlight: @coverfx glitter drops #coverfx • Contour: @kkwbeauty crème contour stick in Medium #kimkardashian • • • • • • @linernbrows @browgame @modelmalay @makeupgoals @blazin__beauties @wakeupandmakeup @makeupforbarbies #linerandbrows #browgame #blazin_beauties #makeupaddict #motd #makeupjunkie #browgame #wakeupandmakeup #undiscovered_muas #slave2beauty #makeupgeek #makeuplook #bretmansvanity #glamspire #beatthatface #morphegirl #100daysofmakeupchallenge #flawlessdolls #makeupslaves #makeupartistsworldwide #blazin_beauties #picsart
Testing out a new hashtah theory I was given. Milk has the cutest tattoo stamps! I used the ❤️ one obviously! I kind of wish they had like pentagrams or bats or something for Halloween though haha. The damn things don't move either haha, I have to cleanse with both my micellar water and my oil base remover for it to easily come off, they should turn this formula into a glossy liquid eyeliner!! . Brows (& eyeliner) @Jeffreestarcosmetics Velour Liquid Lipstick 'Self Control' . Eyeshadow @Jeffreestar Blood Sugar Palette . @milkmakeup Face Gloss . Lashes @Tartecosmetics Centre Of Attention . . . . #colorfulmakeup #creativemakeup #100daysofmakeup #editorialmakeup #purplemakeup #coloredeyebrows #makeup #jeffreestarmakeup #milkmakeup #studiofam #jeffreestarcosmetics #wakeupandmakeup #prettyeyes #makeuppictorial #makeup
Настроение делать мейк под цвет ногтей🐛 На глазах использовала: - на верхнем веке тени @colourpopcosmetics из пелетки yes, please - на нижнем @pro.vgrus Яркий акцент аквагрим tag Румяна: @colourpopcosmetics #sharpedgesmag #editorialmakeup #makeupeditorial #theartistedit #beauty_vain #modelmalay #runwaymakeup @sharpedgesmag #avantgardemakeup @theartistedit #визажист #beautypapers #inbeautmag #dazedbeauty #v93oo #wakeupandmakeup #небледно
@milkmakeup blur foundation, hydrogrip primer, highlight in mars #studiofam @nyxcosmetics epic ink liner #nyxcosmetics @sugarpill acid berry eyeshadow in brows @velourbeautyofficial secret weapon lashes @limecrimemakeup virgo liquid lip #avantgardemakeup #makeupinspo #makeuplooks #eyeliner #vogue #billieeilish #graphicliner #graphiceyeliner #inbeautmag #guccibeauty #voguebeauty #beauty #supergoop #sugarpill #milkmakeup
Green eyes green lashes green eyebrows 💚 Jour 44 #100daysofmakeup • @pinkyparadisedotcom - Uris Polaris Green Lenses @morphebrushes - 39L Hit the lights palette & Lipstick « True story » (@zmirovcommunication ) @mehronmakeup - Paradise aq amazon green & white • #editorialmakeup #theartistedit #avantgardemakeup #creativemakeup #avantgarde #creative #editorial #311makeup #undiscovered_muas #blazin_beauties #virtualartist #abbysartiststakeover #modelmalay #glossymakeup #fenty #fentybeauty #partymakeup #fentyface #thelist #anastasiabeverlyhills #abhbrows #colorfullashes #colorfulbrows #whiteliner
🔥Bad ones only🔥 • • • • My boyfriend suggested doing the seven deadly sins so today I give you: WRATH 👀Beauty Look Break Down: •Eyes: James x Morphe & Colourpop Glitter in Renegade •Lashes: Doll Eye in Sapphire •Highlighter/Bronzer: Sugar Rush x Hannah Meloche •Lip: NYX in Stone Fox #efa#ericfisheracademy#esthetics#esthetician#theEFAway#makeup#makeupartist#tarte#colourpop#ultabeauty#wakeupandmakeup#sevendeadlysins#colourpop#valentinesmakeup#dolleyevollumelashes#mua#wichitamakeupartist#efaskintelligence#destinyshaemua
I really just felt like doing this sunset blend on my eyebrow 😅 then I kinda didn't know what to do so we ended up with this liner 😂 but these are all favourite colours so I don't mind too much if it's a bit messy 😅 ps if you haven't seen my stories I've been streaming again on twitch! If you wanna check out my channel the link is in my bio! 😊💜 • • • PRODUCTS: @suvabeauty Hydra Liners @colouredraine Vivid Pigments Palette @morphebrushes Such a Gem palette @colourpopcosmetics Pretty Fresh Concealer* @jeffreestarcosmetics Pride Collection of Velour Liquid Lipsticks @officialsnazaroo face paint @muacosmetics Amplify Statement Lash Mascara* @eylureofficial Most Wanted Lashes *Gifted • • #suvabeauty #v93oo #theartistedit #bitebeauty #glossier #boybrow #neonmakeup #milkmakeup #studiofam #editorialmakeup #avantgardemakeup #abh #anastasiabrows #norvina #runwaymakeup #graphicliner #urbandecaycosmetics #colourpopcosmetics #colourpopme #sharpedgesmag #modelmalay #макияжтюмень #inbeautmag #makeuptmn #muaartist #glossymakeup
ph. Adobe