Flame Nails: fiamme multicolori sulle unghie, la manicure di Dua Lipa infuoca febbraio

Dua Lipa è la regina indiscussa delle manicure pazze anzi pazzizzime e in questo inizio febbraio la cantante di "Future Nostalgia" è tornata a regalarci una nuova infuocata ispirazione per unghie ad alto impatto. La splendida 24enne ha appena condiviso su Instagram delle nuove strepitose flame nails multicolori, che sembrano essere un tributo al coloratissimo videoclip del suo nuovo singolo "Physical".
Eccole qui, attento a non scottarti:
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
press day beat brought to u by @nicolaclarkecolour @annacofone @nikki_makeup @nailsbymh 💛⛓🦋
Anche tu vuoi fiamme vibranti sulle unghie? Abbiamo raccolto alcune brucianti ispirazioni per le tue prossima #flamenails:
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
🔥 GOLDEN FLAMES 🔥 For @gracecarter using @the_gelbottle_inc in Marshmallow and Daisy. #gracecarter #gracecartermusic #flamenails #flames #fire #handpaintednailart #hotrod #hotrodnails #manicure #thegelbottlemarshmallow #thegelbottledaisy #notd #nailinspo #chromenails #chromepigment #unicornchrome #goldnails #goldchrome #chromeflames
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
🔥 CHROME FLAMES 🔥 for @gracecarter 🔥 using @the_gelbottle_inc in Marshmallow and 3D white 🔥 #tournails #tourlife #gracecarter #gracecartermusic #flamenails #flames #fire #handpaintednailart #hotrod #hotrodnails #manicure #thegelbottlemarshmallow #thegelbottle3dwhitepaint #notd #nailinspo #chromenails #chromepigment #unicornchrome
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
🔥 OMBRÉ FLAMES 🔥 for my darling @girl_on_two_wheels using @the_gelbottle_inc in Diva, Daisy and Cleopatra 🔥 #manicure #nailart #nails #gelnails #thegelbottle #notd #manicure #tgb #nailinspo #flames #flamenails #hotrod #hotrodnails #fire #flame #ombre #ombrenails #thegelbottledaisy #thegelbottlediva #thegelbottlecleopatra
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
🔥 HOT ROD! 🔥 flame nails for Nottinghill carnival @nhcarnivalldn using @the_gelbottle_inc in JetBlack, Mamacita, Freesia, Daisy and SweetPea 🔥 #nails #manicure #nailart #gelnails #thegelbottle #notd #manicure #tgb #flames #fire #flamenails #hotrod #hotrodnails #ombrenails #handpainted #ombreflamenails #ombre #thegelbottlejetblack #thegelbottlefreesia #thegelbottlesweetpea #thegelbottlemamasita #biab #builderinabottle
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Neon yellow flame 🔥 @avaros3 #nailsbymei #nailart #handpainted
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
LA FLAMA NEGRA 🔥 at #nailswagdtla ™️ to book an appointment online visit NAILSWAG.COM #nailswag #hypebeauty #nailart #dtla
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
K E S H A 💧💧💧using @naillabousa @prestogel basegel/ nowipe gel/ liquid liner black & white
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
🔥Design @modernpampersalon ☎️📞8189851920 appointment available #modernpampersalon #nails #northhollywood #nailsofinstagram
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
🔥Design @modernpampersalon ☎️📞8189851920 appointment available #nails #nailsofinstagram #modernpampersalon #gelnails #designnail
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Pink fire 🔥 for @bitchitslilbrook 💅🏻💕💗 #nailsbymei #lilbrook
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
The color!!😍 @apresnailofficial #gelx #flame2019 #nailart #nails #britneytokyo #tsumekira #ネイルアート #ネイル
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
@vetements_official inspired 🔥 🔥 🔥 @zoecostello ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ #nailart #handpaint #britneytokyo #firenails #vetements #nails #ネイル #ネイルアート
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
🔥 @ritaora #nailart #britneytokyo #nails #ritaora #fashion #coachella2017 #リタオラ #britneytokyonailsticker #tsumekira
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Classic flames for @mabel 🖤🔥 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #nail #nails #nailart #naildesigns #nailsofinstagram #nails💅 #instanails #nailsonfleek #instagram #gels #gelnails #gelnailart #gelnaildesign #gelmanicure #handpainted #illustration #creative #london #nailtechnician #flames #flamenails #thegelbottleinc #mabel
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Foil flames for Farah 🔥swipe for a lil video where you can see the colours a lot better 🖤 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #nail #nails #nailart #naildesigns #nailsofinstagram #nails💅 #instanails #nailsonfleek #instagram #gels #gelnails #gelnailart #gelnaildesign #gelmanicure #handpainted #illustration #creative #london #nailtechnician #flames #flamenails #foils #naturalnails #biab #thegelbottleinc
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Fun few days with my loves at @femmefatale 🖤 of course flames was a straight fave! Love these gold and black flames for @islabon1ta using @daily_charme gold chrome 💰 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #nail #nails #nailart #naildesigns #nailsofinstagram #nails💅 #instanails #nailsonfleek #instagram #gels #gelnails #gelnailart #gelnaildesign #gelmanicure #handpainted #illustration #creative#london #summer #nailtechnician #goldchrome #flame #flamenails #femmefatale #tattoo #tattoostudio
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Classic flames 💙 love this colour combo using @the_gelbottle_inc Michelle & Electric blue . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #nail #nails #nailart #naildesigns #nailsofinstagram #nails💅 #instanails #nailsonfleek #instagram #gels #gelnails #gelnailart #gelnaildesign #gelmanicure #handpainted #illustration #creative #london #spring #nailtechnician #flames mes #flamenails #thegelbottle #blue
ph. getty images