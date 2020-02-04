  1. News Home
Flame Nails: fiamme multicolori sulle unghie, la manicure di Dua Lipa infuoca febbraio

4 February 2020

Dua Lipa è la regina indiscussa delle manicure pazze anzi pazzizzime e in questo inizio febbraio la cantante di "Future Nostalgia" è tornata a regalarci una nuova infuocata ispirazione per unghie ad alto impatto. La splendida 24enne ha appena condiviso su Instagram delle nuove strepitose flame nails multicolori, che sembrano essere un tributo al coloratissimo videoclip del suo nuovo singolo "Physical".

Eccole qui, attento a non scottarti:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🔥fired up for february🔥 @nailsbymh

Un post condiviso da DUA LIPA (@dualipa) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

press day beat brought to u by @nicolaclarkecolour @annacofone @nikki_makeup @nailsbymh 💛⛓🦋

Un post condiviso da DUA LIPA (@dualipa) in data:

Anche tu vuoi fiamme vibranti sulle unghie? Abbiamo raccolto alcune brucianti ispirazioni per le tue prossima #flamenails:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Neon yellow flame 🔥 @avaros3 #nailsbymei #nailart #handpainted

Un post condiviso da NAILS by MEI (@nailsbymei) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

LA FLAMA NEGRA 🔥 at #nailswagdtla ™️ to book an appointment online visit NAILSWAG.COM #nailswag #hypebeauty #nailart #dtla

Un post condiviso da NAILSWAG (@nail_swag) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

K E S H A 💧💧💧using @naillabousa @prestogel basegel/ nowipe gel/ liquid liner black & white

Un post condiviso da MiHO NAiLS [Miho Okawara] (@mihonails) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🔥Design @modernpampersalon ☎️📞8189851920 appointment available #modernpampersalon #nails #northhollywood #nailsofinstagram

Un post condiviso da Modern Pamper Salon (@modernpampersalon) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🔥Design @modernpampersalon ☎️📞8189851920 appointment available #nails #nailsofinstagram #modernpampersalon #gelnails #designnail

Un post condiviso da Modern Pamper Salon (@modernpampersalon) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pink fire 🔥 for @bitchitslilbrook 💅🏻💕💗 #nailsbymei #lilbrook

Un post condiviso da NAILS by MEI (@nailsbymei) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The color!!😍 @apresnailofficial #gelx #flame2019 #nailart #nails #britneytokyo #tsumekira #ネイルアート #ネイル

Un post condiviso da Britney TOKYO 💅✨ (@britneytokyo) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

@vetements_official inspired 🔥 🔥 🔥 @zoecostello ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ #nailart #handpaint #britneytokyo #firenails #vetements #nails #ネイル #ネイルアート

Un post condiviso da Britney TOKYO 💅✨ (@britneytokyo) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

🔥 @ritaora #nailart #britneytokyo #nails #ritaora #fashion #coachella2017 #リタオラ #britneytokyonailsticker #tsumekira

Un post condiviso da Britney TOKYO 💅✨ (@britneytokyo) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

🔥Flame🔥 @simihaze #LA #nailart #handpainted #BritneyTOKYO

Un post condiviso da Britney TOKYO 💅✨ (@britneytokyo) in data:

ph. getty images

