Da Lili Reinhart ad Ariana Grande: un sacco di memorabili selfie senza trucco delle star

Belle vere

La tendenza trucco delle celebrità nei mesi passati? La stessa che hai provato tu. Durante la quarantena anche le star sono rimaste a casa in isolamento responsabile con la tuta, spettinate e senza trucco. Possiamo chiamarla la divisa da guerriero che abbiamo indossato per combattere il coronavirus. E sembra abbia funzionato, la curva si è finalmente abbassata. Per festeggiare, abbiamo raccolto i volti famosi che si sono messi a nudo, per chiudere speriamo per sempre questo capitolo. Non solo, guardarci allo specchio ogni giorno con tutti i nostri difetti ci ha portato ad amarli uno a uno, caratteristiche uniche che ci fanno brillare. Anche questo è qualcosa da festeggiare.

Quindi, senza ulteriore indugi, da Lili Reinhart a Cara Delevingne, passando per Lizzo e Ariana Grande: i selfie senza trucco più memorabili delle star dell'ultimo periodo:

Lili Reinhart

Kylie Jenner

Lizzo

Bella Hadid

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Hailey Bieber

Dua Lipa

Demi Lovato

Selena Gomez

Cara Delevingne

