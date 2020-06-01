Da Lili Reinhart ad Ariana Grande: un sacco di memorabili selfie senza trucco delle star

La tendenza trucco delle celebrità nei mesi passati? La stessa che hai provato tu. Durante la quarantena anche le star sono rimaste a casa in isolamento responsabile con la tuta, spettinate e senza trucco. Possiamo chiamarla la divisa da guerriero che abbiamo indossato per combattere il coronavirus. E sembra abbia funzionato, la curva si è finalmente abbassata. Per festeggiare, abbiamo raccolto i volti famosi che si sono messi a nudo, per chiudere speriamo per sempre questo capitolo. Non solo, guardarci allo specchio ogni giorno con tutti i nostri difetti ci ha portato ad amarli uno a uno, caratteristiche uniche che ci fanno brillare. Anche questo è qualcosa da festeggiare.
Quindi, senza ulteriore indugi, da Lili Reinhart a Cara Delevingne, passando per Lizzo e Ariana Grande: i selfie senza trucco più memorabili delle star dell'ultimo periodo:
It’s my birthday, the best gift would be... say something nice about yourself in my comments and shake that ass ho 🥰
been diving so deep into skincare and all the different ways I can boost my skin during this quarantine. From how it’s being affected from the inside out (what I eat and drink) and from what I use to protect and nourish it on the outside. trying to keep that glow from the inside out 🌻🌻🌞
Haven’t done a #NoMakeupMonday in yearssss but I figured after posting so many glamorous pics with tons of makeup and hair pieces, it’s important to show myself underneath it all. This is what I look like 85%-90% of the time. Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am. 🖤 #ILoveMe
Choose happiness. Every month is Mental Health Awareness Month- we’ll be sharing more resources, community stories and ways we stay positive all month long. Enjoy your weekend, log off and do something that makes you feel good. #mentalhealthawarenessmonth #rarereminder
@ddlovato - challenge accepted! I've officially accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE...Let's come together to help feed the hungry during this time. Link is in my bio to enter for a chance join me on set for an upcoming @Puma shoot, have lunch together, and be featured on my Instagram. Can’t wait! x
ph. getty images