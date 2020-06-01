  1. News Home
  2. Style
  3. Beauty
alt text
BEAUTY

Da Lili Reinhart ad Ariana Grande: un sacco di memorabili selfie senza trucco delle star

Belle vere
1 June 2020

La tendenza trucco delle celebrità nei mesi passati? La stessa che hai provato tu. Durante la quarantena anche le star sono rimaste a casa in isolamento responsabile con la tuta, spettinate e senza trucco. Possiamo chiamarla la divisa da guerriero che abbiamo indossato per combattere il coronavirus. E sembra abbia funzionato, la curva si è finalmente abbassata. Per festeggiare, abbiamo raccolto i volti famosi che si sono messi a nudo, per chiudere speriamo per sempre questo capitolo. Non solo, guardarci allo specchio ogni giorno con tutti i nostri difetti ci ha portato ad amarli uno a uno, caratteristiche uniche che ci fanno brillare. Anche questo è qualcosa da festeggiare.

Quindi, senza ulteriore indugi, da Lili Reinhart a Cara Delevingne, passando per Lizzo e Ariana Grande: i selfie senza trucco più memorabili delle star dell'ultimo periodo:

Lili Reinhart

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Beauty 💛 #lilirenhart #lilireinhart #lilireinhart

Un post condiviso da Lili Reinhart||fan account (@llilinside) in data:

Kylie Jenner

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@kylieskin 🤍

Un post condiviso da Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) in data:

Lizzo

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’s my birthday, the best gift would be... say something nice about yourself in my comments and shake that ass ho 🥰

Un post condiviso da Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) in data:

Bella Hadid

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Un post condiviso da Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid) in data:

Ariana Grande

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@arianagrande via ig 🥺🤍

Un post condiviso da Ariana Grande Updates ☁️ (@yallneedbutera) in data:

Halsey

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

a tiny bear craving excitement.

Un post condiviso da halsey (@iamhalsey) in data:

Hailey Bieber

Dua Lipa

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

on the days we got so spoilt with sunshine

Un post condiviso da DUA LIPA (@dualipa) in data:

Demi Lovato

Selena Gomez

Cara Delevingne

ph. getty images

more:

Articoli Correlati