Bella Hadid è la donna più bella del mondo secondo la scienza

La top model Bella Hadid è stata dichiarata la donna più bella del mondo secondo i risultati di una ricerca scientifica per scoprire ciò che costituisce il "volto perfetto". Il viso della 23enne è risultato essere al 94,35% "perfetto" rispetto alla sezione aurea o rapporto aureo o proporzione divina, l'equazione che gli antichi greci usavano per misura la perfezione fisica, architettonica e della natura.
Occhi, sopracciglia, naso, labbra, mento, mascella e forma del viso di alcune delle più belle donne del mondo sono stati misurati uno ad uno. Ma le proporzioni di Bella sono quelle che più si avvicinano all'idea di perfezione degli antichi greci.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Today I have been featured in the @dailymail and @bazaaruk, declaring @BellaHadid the most beautiful woman in the world - according to the 'Golden Ratio' equation devised in Ancient Greece (and Beyoncé is a close second). The 23-year-old was found to be 94.35% 'accurate' to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi - which measure physical perfection. Her eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape were measured and came closest to the ancient Greeks' idea of perfection. Singer @Beyoncé, 38, was second with 92.44%, actress @AmberHeard, 33, was third with 91.85% and pop star @ArianaGrande, 26, was fourth with 91.81%. Kate Moss, 45, the highest rated Briton and in sixth place overall, had a reading of 91.05% - well ahead of her rival and the UK's other most successful supermodel, @CaraDelevingne, 27, who was in tenth place with 89.99%. The list was compiled using the latest computerised mapping techniques which allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients' surgery. The Golden Ratio was a mathematical equation devised by the Greeks in an attempt to measure beauty. #news #beauty #plasticsurgery #harleystreet #beautifacation #beautifulfaces #jdsgoldenratio
Lo studio condotto da un chirurgo plastico londinese, il dott. Julian De Silva, è stato compilato utilizzando le più recenti tecniche di mappatura computerizzata.
"Bella Hadid è stata la chiara vincitrice quando tutti gli elementi del viso sono stati misurati per la perfezione fisica", ha dichiarato il dottore al Daily Mail.
"Ha avuto la lettura complessiva più alta per il suo mento che, con un punteggio del 99,7%, è solo dello 0,3% di distanza dalla forma perfetta. Bella è arrivata seconda dietro a Scarlett Johansson per il posizionamento dei suoi occhi".
Ma cos'è la sezione aurea? Un'equazione matematica ideata dagli antichi greci nel tentativo di misurare la bellezza. Il rapporto aureo è stato usato per esempio da Leonardo Da Vinci per costruire il perfetto corpo maschile nella sua famosa opera l'Uomo vitruviano. Come funziona la sezione aurea? Il rapporto complessivo tra le varie misure di una faccia o di un corpo più si avvicina al numero 1.618 (la costante di Fidia) più è vicino alla perfezione divina.
Come dicevamo, il viso di Bella Hadid è perfetto al 94,35%, ora vediamo il resto della classifica.
2. Beyoncé - 92.44%
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi 2/10 #jdsgoldenratio @beyonce - 92.44% Beyoncé came in second place as she scored highly on her forehead and brow area. She looks incredible as she approaches her 40s. She had a near perfect score for her face shape. How is the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi measured? The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi originates from the European Renaissance. Artists and Architects used an equation - known as the Golden Ratio - as an aid during the creation of their masterpieces. Scientists have since adapted the mathematical formula to explain what makes a person beautiful. The length and the width of someone's face is measured and then the results are divided. According to the Golden Ratio, the ideal result is roughly 1.6. Measurements are then taken from the forehead hairline to the spot between the eyes, from the spot between the eyes and the bottom of the nose and from the bottom of the nose to the bottom of the chin. A person is considered to be more beautiful if the numbers are equal. Attention is then given to the symmetry and proportion of the face. To be deemed 'beautiful' according to the Golden Ratio, the length of the ear must be equal to the length of the nose and the width of an eye should be equal to the distance between the eyes. #news#beauty#plasticsurgery#harleystreet#beautifacation#beautifulfaces#jdsgoldenratio
"Beyoncé è sempre più bella mentre si avvicina ai suoi anni 40. Ha ottenuto un nuovo punteggio perfetto per la sua forma del viso, ma non ce l'ha fatta per le sopracciglia e il mento", ha commentato il chirurgo al Daily Mail.
3. Amber Heard - 91.85%
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
"Amber si classifica così in alto per la meravigliosa forma del naso e del mento. Ha una bellezza senza età. Sarebbe stata più alta con una forma del viso più forte", ha spiegato il dott. De Silva.
4. Ariana Grande - 91.81%
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Il dott. De Silva ha dichiarato: "È bello vedere una pop star della nuova generazione comparire nella lista. Ariana ha ottenuto un buon punteggio per la fronte e il mento".
5. Taylor Swift - 91.64%
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Here we can observe an Australian swiftlet in her natural habitat, a turtleneck. 🐦
"Un punteggio molto alto per il mento e le labbra, ma è stata trattenuta da un punteggio basso per le sopracciglia", ha spiegato lo specialista londinese.
6. Kate Moss - 91.05%
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
A dynamic finish with @decortebeauty Face Powder. … #Decorte #Facepowder #KateMoss #BrandAmbassador
A proposito di Kate Moss, ha commentato: "Secondo punteggio più alto per le sopracciglia e uno dei punteggi più alti per la sua spaziatura degli occhi".
7. Scarlett Johansson - 90.91%
Il dottor De Silva ha dichiarato: "Ha ottenuto il massimo dei voti per la posizione dei suoi occhi, ma non per la forma del suo viso".
8. Natalie Portman - 90.51%
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
"Natalie ha gli occhi perfettamente posizionati ma ha avuto da un punteggio basso per la fronte", ha affermato il chirurgo.
9. Katy Perry - 90.08%
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Listen to #SmallTalk and watch the lyric video at the link in bio, and then join me on IG Live for some small talk of our own ❤️
"Katy ha ottenuto un punteggio molto alto per il naso ma non per il suo mento", ha aggiunto il dott. De Silva.
10. Cara Delevingne - 89.99%
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Last night’s @carnivalrow premiere in Los Angeles... 1 week to go! 🙌🏽 #CarnivalRow @amazonprimevideo 8/30
Il dott. De Silva ha dichiarato: "la fronte grande di Cara non ha ottenuto un gran punteggio. Le sue famose sopracciglia piene hanno raggiunto il massimo dei voti, come le sue labbra meravigliosamente modellate".
ph. getty images