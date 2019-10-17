Bella Hadid è la donna più bella del mondo secondo la scienza

Scopri la lista delle 10 donne più belle al mondo secondo la scienza

La top model Bella Hadid è stata dichiarata la donna più bella del mondo secondo i risultati di una ricerca scientifica per scoprire ciò che costituisce il "volto perfetto". Il viso della 23enne è risultato essere al 94,35% "perfetto" rispetto alla sezione aurea o rapporto aureo o proporzione divina, l'equazione che gli antichi greci usavano per misura la perfezione fisica, architettonica e della natura.

Occhi, sopracciglia, naso, labbra, mento, mascella e forma del viso di alcune delle più belle donne del mondo sono stati misurati uno ad uno. Ma le proporzioni di Bella sono quelle che più si avvicinano all'idea di perfezione degli antichi greci.

Lo studio condotto da un chirurgo plastico londinese, il dott. Julian De Silva, è stato compilato utilizzando le più recenti tecniche di mappatura computerizzata.

"Bella Hadid è stata la chiara vincitrice quando tutti gli elementi del viso sono stati misurati per la perfezione fisica", ha dichiarato il dottore al Daily Mail.

"Ha avuto la lettura complessiva più alta per il suo mento che, con un punteggio del 99,7%, è solo dello 0,3% di distanza dalla forma perfetta. Bella è arrivata seconda dietro a Scarlett Johansson per il posizionamento dei suoi occhi".

Ma cos'è la sezione aurea? Un'equazione matematica ideata dagli antichi greci nel tentativo di misurare la bellezza. Il rapporto aureo è stato usato per esempio da Leonardo Da Vinci per costruire il perfetto corpo maschile nella sua famosa opera l'Uomo vitruviano. Come funziona la sezione aurea? Il rapporto complessivo tra le varie misure di una faccia o di un corpo più si avvicina al numero 1.618 (la costante di Fidia) più è vicino alla perfezione divina.

Come dicevamo, il viso di Bella Hadid è perfetto al 94,35%, ora vediamo il resto della classifica.

2. Beyoncé - 92.44%

"Beyoncé è sempre più bella mentre si avvicina ai suoi anni 40. Ha ottenuto un nuovo punteggio perfetto per la sua forma del viso, ma non ce l'ha fatta per le sopracciglia e il mento", ha commentato il chirurgo al Daily Mail.

3. Amber Heard - 91.85%

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Weekend relief. Un post condiviso da Amber Heard (@amberheard) in data: 5 Ott 2019 alle ore 12:01 PDT

"Amber si classifica così in alto per la meravigliosa forma del naso e del mento. Ha una bellezza senza età. Sarebbe stata più alta con una forma del viso più forte", ha spiegato il dott. De Silva.

4. Ariana Grande - 91.81%

Visualizza questo post su Instagram 🌙 Un post condiviso da Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) in data: 14 Mag 2019 alle ore 8:29 PDT

Il dott. De Silva ha dichiarato: "È bello vedere una pop star della nuova generazione comparire nella lista. Ariana ha ottenuto un buon punteggio per la fronte e il mento".

5. Taylor Swift - 91.64%

"Un punteggio molto alto per il mento e le labbra, ma è stata trattenuta da un punteggio basso per le sopracciglia", ha spiegato lo specialista londinese.

6. Kate Moss - 91.05%

A proposito di Kate Moss, ha commentato: "Secondo punteggio più alto per le sopracciglia e uno dei punteggi più alti per la sua spaziatura degli occhi".

7. Scarlett Johansson - 90.91%

Il dottor De Silva ha dichiarato: "Ha ottenuto il massimo dei voti per la posizione dei suoi occhi, ma non per la forma del suo viso".

8. Natalie Portman - 90.51%

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Summer ⚡️⚡️⚡️with @chaumetofficial #ad Un post condiviso da Natalie Portman (@natalieportman) in data: 13 Lug 2019 alle ore 1:48 PDT

"Natalie ha gli occhi perfettamente posizionati ma ha avuto da un punteggio basso per la fronte", ha affermato il chirurgo.

9. Katy Perry - 90.08%

"Katy ha ottenuto un punteggio molto alto per il naso ma non per il suo mento", ha aggiunto il dott. De Silva.

10. Cara Delevingne - 89.99%

Il dott. De Silva ha dichiarato: "la fronte grande di Cara non ha ottenuto un gran punteggio. Le sue famose sopracciglia piene hanno raggiunto il massimo dei voti, come le sue labbra meravigliosamente modellate".

ph. getty images