I 10 migliori beauty tutorial e i trucchi di bellezza che abbiamo imparato da TikTok

Tutti assolutamente geniali
12 March 2020

TikTok è molte cose: lip-syncing, challenge, passi di danza impossibili, un sacco di sosia di Ariana Grande e, nota più sorprendente, tantissimi tutorial e trucchetti geniali di bellezza, alcuni più utili di quanto ci si possa aspettare. Sia che tu stia cercando un modo per semplificare la tua make-up routine, imparare una nuova pettinatura o semplicemente provare qualcosa di diverso, questi 10 beauty hack di TikTok ti aiuteranno sicuramente:

1. Come creare un coda di cavallo lunghissima senza extension:

@beautyhacks

Life changing 😍🙌 #beautyhacks #hairhacks #diy

♬ Back Up (feat. Big Sean) - DeJ Loaf feat. Big Sean

2. Come avere un caschetto senza tagliare i capelli:

@meenukumari

Trick to make short hair from long hair #tiktok #hack #hairstyletutorial #mekeup #meenukumari #thecombdrop #beautyhacks #fashionhack

♬ Bimar Dil Pagalpanti - Urvashi Rautela

3. Come creare un cat eye aiutandosi con lo scotch:

@edithmair

My go to eyes lately 😍 toofaced Chocolate bar palette #fyp #viral #foryoupage #beautyhacks #makeup

♬ original sound - oliviaelysse

4. Come disegnare le lentiggini con il make-up:

@daniellemarcan

I do this twice a week #beautyhacks #makeup #fyp

♬ Verzache Needs - tootymcnooty

5. Come far sembrare le labbra più grandi:

@mianalauren

How to make lips your look bigger😘 #servinglooks #beautyhacks #makeuphacks #lifehacks #justrealized #thatsrelatable #foryoupage #lipstickhack #fyp

♬ How to make your lips look bigger - mianalauren

6. Come arricciare i capelli con la piastra:

@cosette

life hack: how to curl ur hair with a straightener 👏🏼😱 you’re welcome 😉

♬ Señorita - Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

7. Come fare il contouring al naso:

@nicolconcilio

Contouring your nose 101 #glowups #nightroutine #LastChristmasMovie #foryou #foryoupage #makeup #fyp #fypchallenge #contour #nosecontour

♬ original sound - nicolconcilio

8. Come avere una glass skin per il selfie perfetto usando solo il burrocacao:

@daniellemarcan

Tips for no makeup makeup #beautyhacks #makeup #fyp

♬ My Oh My - Camila Cabello feat. DaBaby

9. Come creare le ombre lips:

@beautyhacks

When you love a red lip💄 💋 #beauty #beautyhacks #doityourself

♬ Hide Away - Daya

10. Non è bellezza, ma non potevamo lasciarlo fuori perché troppo geniale: come ricavare una bralette sportiva da un paio di boxer del tuo fidanzato:

@beautyhacks

Bae saves the day! 🙌 #thatsalook #diy #beautyhacks

♬ I'm Gonna Show You Crazy - Bebe Rexha

ph. getty images

