I 10 migliori beauty tutorial e i trucchi di bellezza che abbiamo imparato da TikTok

TikTok è molte cose: lip-syncing, challenge, passi di danza impossibili, un sacco di sosia di Ariana Grande e, nota più sorprendente, tantissimi tutorial e trucchetti geniali di bellezza, alcuni più utili di quanto ci si possa aspettare. Sia che tu stia cercando un modo per semplificare la tua make-up routine, imparare una nuova pettinatura o semplicemente provare qualcosa di diverso, questi 10 beauty hack di TikTok ti aiuteranno sicuramente:
1. Come creare un coda di cavallo lunghissima senza extension:
@beautyhacks
Life changing 😍🙌 #beautyhacks #hairhacks #diy♬ Back Up (feat. Big Sean) - DeJ Loaf feat. Big Sean
2. Come avere un caschetto senza tagliare i capelli:
@meenukumari
Trick to make short hair from long hair #tiktok #hack #hairstyletutorial #mekeup #meenukumari #thecombdrop #beautyhacks #fashionhack♬ Bimar Dil Pagalpanti - Urvashi Rautela
3. Come creare un cat eye aiutandosi con lo scotch:
@edithmair
My go to eyes lately 😍 toofaced Chocolate bar palette #fyp #viral #foryoupage #beautyhacks #makeup♬ original sound - oliviaelysse
4. Come disegnare le lentiggini con il make-up:
@daniellemarcan
I do this twice a week #beautyhacks #makeup #fyp♬ Verzache Needs - tootymcnooty
5. Come far sembrare le labbra più grandi:
@mianalauren
How to make lips your look bigger😘 #servinglooks #beautyhacks #makeuphacks #lifehacks #justrealized #thatsrelatable #foryoupage #lipstickhack #fyp♬ How to make your lips look bigger - mianalauren
6. Come arricciare i capelli con la piastra:
@cosette
life hack: how to curl ur hair with a straightener 👏🏼😱 you’re welcome 😉♬ Señorita - Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
7. Come fare il contouring al naso:
@nicolconcilio
Contouring your nose 101 #glowups #nightroutine #LastChristmasMovie #foryou #foryoupage #makeup #fyp #fypchallenge #contour #nosecontour♬ original sound - nicolconcilio
8. Come avere una glass skin per il selfie perfetto usando solo il burrocacao:
@daniellemarcan
Tips for no makeup makeup #beautyhacks #makeup #fyp♬ My Oh My - Camila Cabello feat. DaBaby
9. Come creare le ombre lips:
@beautyhacks
When you love a red lip💄 💋 #beauty #beautyhacks #doityourself♬ Hide Away - Daya
10. Non è bellezza, ma non potevamo lasciarlo fuori perché troppo geniale: come ricavare una bralette sportiva da un paio di boxer del tuo fidanzato:
@beautyhacks
Bae saves the day! 🙌 #thatsalook #diy #beautyhacks♬ I'm Gonna Show You Crazy - Bebe Rexha
ph. getty images