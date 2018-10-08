  1. News Home
MUSICA

I twenty one pilots nei panni di Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper nella locandina di “A Star Is Born” per spingere il nuovo album “Trench”

A meme is born
8 October 2018

twenty one pilots hanno trovato un modo decisamente fuori dagli schemi per invitare i fan ad acquistare il loro nuovo album "Trench".

Il disco è uscito in tutto il mondo venerdì 5 ottobre, lo stesso giorno della colonna sonora di "A Star is Born", attesissimo film di Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper. 

Per spingere il pubblico a fare quella che secondo loro era la scelta giusta e scegliere "Trench" anziché la soundtrack, Tyler Joseph e Josh Dun hanno realizzato un meme epico. Grazie a un attento lavoro con Photoshop, i twenty one pilots hanno vestito i panni di Gaga e Bradley nella locandina del film.

La creazione all'insegna del LOL dei twenty one pilots non è piaciuta molto ai fan di Lady Gaga, che hanno comunque reagito con ironia, realizzando un meme di risposta con la pop star e l'attore inseriti nella copertina di "Trench".

Chissà chi l'avrà vinta? 

ph: press

