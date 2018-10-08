I twenty one pilots nei panni di Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper nella locandina di “A Star Is Born” per spingere il nuovo album “Trench”

I twenty one pilots hanno trovato un modo decisamente fuori dagli schemi per invitare i fan ad acquistare il loro nuovo album "Trench".

the new album Trench is now available. when you listen to it sometimes you’ll react like this and sometimes you’ll react like this. https://t.co/dDXhl0XWNx pic.twitter.com/kcrm4fBWLm — twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) 5 ottobre 2018

Il disco è uscito in tutto il mondo venerdì 5 ottobre, lo stesso giorno della colonna sonora di "A Star is Born", attesissimo film di Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper.

Per spingere il pubblico a fare quella che secondo loro era la scelta giusta e scegliere "Trench" anziché la soundtrack, Tyler Joseph e Josh Dun hanno realizzato un meme epico. Grazie a un attento lavoro con Photoshop, i twenty one pilots hanno vestito i panni di Gaga e Bradley nella locandina del film.

make the right decision today at your local record store, online, or wherever cds are sold. our new album TRENCH is out now. pic.twitter.com/65OeAvtnOK — twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) 6 ottobre 2018

La creazione all'insegna del LOL dei twenty one pilots non è piaciuta molto ai fan di Lady Gaga, che hanno comunque reagito con ironia, realizzando un meme di risposta con la pop star e l'attore inseriti nella copertina di "Trench".

The soundtrack for ‘A Star Is Born’ by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper has surpassed Twenty One Pilot’s ‘Trench’ and is now the #1 album on iTunes Worldwide! pic.twitter.com/j3XlUzg1zF — LG Updates (@LadyGagaVegas) 7 ottobre 2018

Chissà chi l'avrà vinta?

ph: press