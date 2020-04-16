  1. News Home
MUSICA

Il Tomorrowland è stato cancellato: tutto rimandato al 2021

I biglietti già acquistati restano validi
16 April 2020

Dopo Glastonbury, un altro grande festival musicale europeo non si terrà quest'anno a causa dell'emergenza coronavirus. Si tratta del Tomorrowland: gli organizzatori hanno fatto sapere che l'edizione 2020 è stata cancellata e che si recupererà l'anno prossimo. I biglietti già acquistati - l'evento EDM più famoso al mondo avrebbe dovuto svolgersi nei week end del 17-19 luglio e 24-26 luglio - restano validi per il 2021.

 

"Caro mondo - si legge sugli account social del festival - con molto dolore nei nostri cuori dobbiamo annunciare che Tomorrowland non può aver luogo nel 2020. Comprendiamo e supportiamo l'ordine governativo che è stato appena emesso. La 16esima edizione di Tomorrowland si svolgerà nell'estate del 2021, il 16–18 luglio e 23–25 luglio."

