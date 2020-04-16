Il Tomorrowland è stato cancellato: tutto rimandato al 2021

Dopo Glastonbury, un altro grande festival musicale europeo non si terrà quest'anno a causa dell'emergenza coronavirus. Si tratta del Tomorrowland: gli organizzatori hanno fatto sapere che l'edizione 2020 è stata cancellata e che si recupererà l'anno prossimo. I biglietti già acquistati - l'evento EDM più famoso al mondo avrebbe dovuto svolgersi nei week end del 17-19 luglio e 24-26 luglio - restano validi per il 2021.
"Caro mondo - si legge sugli account social del festival - con molto dolore nei nostri cuori dobbiamo annunciare che Tomorrowland non può aver luogo nel 2020. Comprendiamo e supportiamo l'ordine governativo che è stato appena emesso. La 16esima edizione di Tomorrowland si svolgerà nell'estate del 2021, il 16–18 luglio e 23–25 luglio."
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Dear world, with a lot of pain in our hearts, we have to inform you that Tomorrowland cannot take place in 2020. We understand and support the governmental order that has just been issued. The 16th edition of Tomorrowland will take place in the summer of 2021 (July 16–18 and July 23–25). More info: Tomorrowland.com
ph: press