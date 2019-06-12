  1. News Home
MUSICA

Pride Month: celebralo con 7 video musicali LGBTQ+

Da Halsey a Troye Sivan
12 June 2019

Sono tantissime le star della musica che da sempre sostengono la comunità LGBTQ+, non solo nelle occasioni pubbliche come i concerti, ma anche realizzando video musicali a tema Pride.

Di seguito trovi 7 videoclip di altrettante canzoni che celebrano e sdoganano l'importante concetto #LoveIsLove.

What I Need - Hayley Kiyoko feat. Kehlani

Bloom - Troye Sivan 

Strangers - Halsey feat. Lauren Jauregui

Girls - Rita Ora feat. Cardi B, Bebe Rexha e Charli XCX

Promises - Calvin Harris e Sam Smith

Pynk - Janelle Monáe 

Same Love - Macklemore e Ryan Lewis

 

ph: getty images 

