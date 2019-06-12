Pride Month: celebralo con 7 video musicali LGBTQ+

Sono tantissime le star della musica che da sempre sostengono la comunità LGBTQ+, non solo nelle occasioni pubbliche come i concerti, ma anche realizzando video musicali a tema Pride.
Di seguito trovi 7 videoclip di altrettante canzoni che celebrano e sdoganano l'importante concetto #LoveIsLove.
What I Need - Hayley Kiyoko feat. Kehlani
Bloom - Troye Sivan
Strangers - Halsey feat. Lauren Jauregui
Girls - Rita Ora feat. Cardi B, Bebe Rexha e Charli XCX
Promises - Calvin Harris e Sam Smith
Pynk - Janelle Monáe
Same Love - Macklemore e Ryan Lewis
