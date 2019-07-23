  1. News Home
#9YearsOfOneDirection: i messaggi di Louis Tomlinson e Liam Payne

9 anni fa <3
23 July 2019

In occasione del nono anniversario della nascita degli One Direction i messaggi postati dai fan sono stati tantissimi, tanto da mandare l'hashtag #9YearsofOneDirection in trend topic su Twitter per ben due giorni, il 22 e il 23 luglio.

Anche Louis Tomlinson e Liam Payne hanno voluto partecipare a questa importante ricorrenza pubblicando dai loro rispettivi account Twitter i ringraziamenti al loro specialissimo fandom, che in questi anni li ha sempre sostenuti e amati.

"Quanti ricordi incredibili. Giorni come oggi sono giorni di riflessione, sono così orgoglioso guardando indietro! Grazie per essere SEMPRE alle nostre spalle! Tanto amore per i ragazzi!"

"9 anni ... Incredibile guardare indietro a tutti i ricordi e anche ora ci avete fatto andare tendenza in tutto il mondo dopo 9 anni. Siete davvero i migliori fan del mondo."

Al momento Harry Styles e Niall Horan non hanno ancora twittato a riguardo. Quest'ultimo ha scritto un tweet sul golf, che ha fatto un po' indispettire (anche se in modo ironico) i fan.

