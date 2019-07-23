9YearsOfOneDirection: i messaggi di Louis Tomlinson e Liam Payne

In occasione del nono anniversario della nascita degli One Direction i messaggi postati dai fan sono stati tantissimi, tanto da mandare l'hashtag #9YearsofOneDirection in trend topic su Twitter per ben due giorni, il 22 e il 23 luglio.
Anche Louis Tomlinson e Liam Payne hanno voluto partecipare a questa importante ricorrenza pubblicando dai loro rispettivi account Twitter i ringraziamenti al loro specialissimo fandom, che in questi anni li ha sempre sostenuti e amati.
So many incredible memories. Days like today are days for reflection, so proud looking back! Thank you for ALWAYS having our backs! Big love to the lads! #9YearsOfOneDirection— Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 23, 2019
"Quanti ricordi incredibili. Giorni come oggi sono giorni di riflessione, sono così orgoglioso guardando indietro! Grazie per essere SEMPRE alle nostre spalle! Tanto amore per i ragazzi!"
9 years... Amazing to look back at all the memories and even now you got us trending worldwide after 9 years. You truly are the best fans in the world ❤ #9YearsOfOneDirection— Liam (@LiamPayne) July 23, 2019
"9 anni ... Incredibile guardare indietro a tutti i ricordi e anche ora ci avete fatto andare tendenza in tutto il mondo dopo 9 anni. Siete davvero i migliori fan del mondo."
Al momento Harry Styles e Niall Horan non hanno ancora twittato a riguardo. Quest'ultimo ha scritto un tweet sul golf, che ha fatto un po' indispettire (anche se in modo ironico) i fan.
Such a great stay at @GalgormCastle this week. New cottages look great. Cannot wait to come back in August with @modestgolf for the @World_Inv_Golf ! Hope to see all there ! pic.twitter.com/qJwooagIof— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 23, 2019
Tutte le Directioners mentre leggono il tweet di Niall sul golf e non dui 9 anni dei 1D:— Medicine. 'Endgame (@Syndrome_Harry) July 23, 2019
TRADITORE#9YearsOfOneDirection pic.twitter.com/Yh2vdu1OuV
