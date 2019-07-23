9YearsOfOneDirection: i messaggi di Louis Tomlinson e Liam Payne

9 anni fa <3

In occasione del nono anniversario della nascita degli One Direction i messaggi postati dai fan sono stati tantissimi, tanto da mandare l'hashtag #9YearsofOneDirection in trend topic su Twitter per ben due giorni, il 22 e il 23 luglio.

Anche Louis Tomlinson e Liam Payne hanno voluto partecipare a questa importante ricorrenza pubblicando dai loro rispettivi account Twitter i ringraziamenti al loro specialissimo fandom, che in questi anni li ha sempre sostenuti e amati.

So many incredible memories. Days like today are days for reflection, so proud looking back! Thank you for ALWAYS having our backs! Big love to the lads! #9YearsOfOneDirection — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 23, 2019

"Quanti ricordi incredibili. Giorni come oggi sono giorni di riflessione, sono così orgoglioso guardando indietro! Grazie per essere SEMPRE alle nostre spalle! Tanto amore per i ragazzi!"

9 years... Amazing to look back at all the memories and even now you got us trending worldwide after 9 years. You truly are the best fans in the world ❤ #9YearsOfOneDirection — Liam (@LiamPayne) July 23, 2019

"9 anni ... Incredibile guardare indietro a tutti i ricordi e anche ora ci avete fatto andare tendenza in tutto il mondo dopo 9 anni. Siete davvero i migliori fan del mondo."

Al momento Harry Styles e Niall Horan non hanno ancora twittato a riguardo. Quest'ultimo ha scritto un tweet sul golf, che ha fatto un po' indispettire (anche se in modo ironico) i fan.

Such a great stay at @GalgormCastle this week. New cottages look great. Cannot wait to come back in August with @modestgolf for the @World_Inv_Golf ! Hope to see all there ! pic.twitter.com/qJwooagIof — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 23, 2019

Tutte le Directioners mentre leggono il tweet di Niall sul golf e non dui 9 anni dei 1D:

TRADITORE#9YearsOfOneDirection pic.twitter.com/Yh2vdu1OuV — Medicine. 'Endgame (@Syndrome_Harry) July 23, 2019

ph: getty images