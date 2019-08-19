  1. News Home
  2. Musica
alt text
MUSICA

Normani ha pubblicato il singolo solista “Motivation” e le star della musica lo adorano

Ha ricevuto un sacco di complimenti
19 August 2019

Dopo le collaborazioni di successo con artisti del calibro di Khalid e Sam Smith, per Normani è arrivata l'ora di rilasciare il suo primo vero singolo solista. La canzone si intitola "Motivation" ed è stata scritta anche da Ariana Grande, con la quale l'ex Fifth Harmony ha un bellissimo rapporto dopo aver aperto alcune date dello Sweetener World Tour.

Oltre al brano è stato pubblicato anche il video ufficiale: una vera bomba, vedere per credere!

"Motivation" è piaciuta non solo ai fan, ma anche a tantissime star della musica, che hanno manifestato tutto il loro supporto a Normani. Di seguito trovi alcuni degli appreciation post apparsi sui social in questi giorni.

Cardi B ha addirittura postato uno stralcio della clip sul suo account Instagram!

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

😨😨😨LAWD 😱

Un post condiviso da MOSTHATEDCARDI (@iamcardib) in data:

"Motivation" è un assaggio del primo album solista di Normani, in arrivo prossimamente. Stay tuned per conoscere tutti gli aggiornamenti!

ph: getty images 

more:

Articoli Correlati