Normani ha pubblicato il singolo solista “Motivation” e le star della musica lo adorano

Ha ricevuto un sacco di complimenti

Dopo le collaborazioni di successo con artisti del calibro di Khalid e Sam Smith, per Normani è arrivata l'ora di rilasciare il suo primo vero singolo solista. La canzone si intitola "Motivation" ed è stata scritta anche da Ariana Grande, con la quale l'ex Fifth Harmony ha un bellissimo rapporto dopo aver aperto alcune date dello Sweetener World Tour.

Oltre al brano è stato pubblicato anche il video ufficiale: una vera bomba, vedere per credere!

"Motivation" è piaciuta non solo ai fan, ma anche a tantissime star della musica, che hanno manifestato tutto il loro supporto a Normani. Di seguito trovi alcuni degli appreciation post apparsi sui social in questi giorni.

DID I LIE??!?!! *my voice* ugh! Love that for us. 😌 https://t.co/QIMvrlUrxA — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) August 18, 2019

i love this normani movement cuz we ain’t had our own superstar triple threat girl to stan over as a generation. we grew up on them but she’s OURS. and she’s BLACK mwuahahahaYES. 😈 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) August 16, 2019

Cardi B ha addirittura postato uno stralcio della clip sul suo account Instagram!

Visualizza questo post su Instagram 😨😨😨LAWD 😱 Un post condiviso da MOSTHATEDCARDI (@iamcardib) in data: 16 Ago 2019 alle ore 2:04 PDT

"Motivation" è un assaggio del primo album solista di Normani, in arrivo prossimamente. Stay tuned per conoscere tutti gli aggiornamenti!

ph: getty images