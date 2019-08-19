Normani ha pubblicato il singolo solista “Motivation” e le star della musica lo adorano

Dopo le collaborazioni di successo con artisti del calibro di Khalid e Sam Smith, per Normani è arrivata l'ora di rilasciare il suo primo vero singolo solista. La canzone si intitola "Motivation" ed è stata scritta anche da Ariana Grande, con la quale l'ex Fifth Harmony ha un bellissimo rapporto dopo aver aperto alcune date dello Sweetener World Tour.
Oltre al brano è stato pubblicato anche il video ufficiale: una vera bomba, vedere per credere!
"Motivation" è piaciuta non solo ai fan, ma anche a tantissime star della musica, che hanno manifestato tutto il loro supporto a Normani. Di seguito trovi alcuni degli appreciation post apparsi sui social in questi giorni.
DID I LIE??!?!! *my voice* ugh! Love that for us. 😌 https://t.co/QIMvrlUrxA— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) August 18, 2019
.@RosaliaVT shows love to @Normani and her new single #Motivation. 💖 pic.twitter.com/EuuVe7O33Q— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 17, 2019
.@SamSmith shows support for @Normani’s new single #Motivation and its music video:— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 17, 2019
“Literally screamed throughout watching that!!!” pic.twitter.com/AtGJVsX8Rc
.@HayleyKiyoko showing her support for @Normani on her Instagram story. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IAviTNSs7P— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 17, 2019
LEGENDARY 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/eUjwLqrXki— Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) August 16, 2019
Snapped👏🏾Sealed👏🏾Delivert🙌🏾 https://t.co/2EJZJorLBr— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 16, 2019
i love this normani movement cuz we ain’t had our own superstar triple threat girl to stan over as a generation. we grew up on them but she’s OURS. and she’s BLACK mwuahahahaYES. 😈— Kehlani (@Kehlani) August 16, 2019
.@KellyRowland congratulates @Normani on the release of her solo debut single #Motivation. 💖 pic.twitter.com/mkL530UtqF— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 16, 2019
Cardi B ha addirittura postato uno stralcio della clip sul suo account Instagram!
"Motivation" è un assaggio del primo album solista di Normani, in arrivo prossimamente. Stay tuned per conoscere tutti gli aggiornamenti!
