Niall Horan ha pubblicato “Heartbreak Weather”: cosa ne pensano i fan del nuovo album

Oggi, venerdì 13 marzo, è uscito "Heartbreak Weather", il nuovo album Niall Horan.

I had so much fun and a lot of hard moments writing this album and I’m very proud of the record as a body of work. NOW IT’S YOURS. Dance, laugh, cry, take the lyrics in, do whatever makes you feel it. https://t.co/yIuD6AteX5

Love you all

Nialler x#HeartbreakWeather pic.twitter.com/S789niZFGV

— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) March 13, 2020