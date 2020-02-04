Meghan Trainor: nel nuovo album “Treat Myself” ci sono anche Nicki Minaj e The Pussycat Dolls

Venerdì 31 gennaio Meghan Trainor ha pubblicato il suo nuovo album intitolato "Treat Myself". Tra le 15 tracce che formano il disco ci sono anche dei super featuring, come quelli realizzati insieme a Nicki Minaj e The Pussycat Dolls (sì, sono tornate!).
#TREATMYSELF has been such a crazy LONG chapter in my life. I’m so happy and grateful it’s finally out. I’ve been writing songs for three years and have changed and grown so much as a songwriter and a person. When I started this album I was in a dark place of anxiety, fear, and self doubt. I’ve evolved so much with these songs. I’ve been learning how to be nicer to myself and love myself more... also I MARRIED THE LOVE OF MY LIFE @darylsabara ... My family wrote a lot of these songs with me and are singing backgrounds on almost every song. Thank you so much for taking the time to listen to it. It means the world to me. Love u all
«Non ho mai lavorato così sodo per un album o non sono mai stata più orgogliosa della musica che ho scritto – racconta Meghan – Troverete tante collaborazioni interessanti…»
ph: ufficio stampa