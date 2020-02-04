Meghan Trainor: nel nuovo album “Treat Myself” ci sono anche Nicki Minaj e The Pussycat Dolls

E altre collaborazioni interessanti

Venerdì 31 gennaio Meghan Trainor ha pubblicato il suo nuovo album intitolato "Treat Myself". Tra le 15 tracce che formano il disco ci sono anche dei super featuring, come quelli realizzati insieme a Nicki Minaj e The Pussycat Dolls (sì, sono tornate!).

«Non ho mai lavorato così sodo per un album o non sono mai stata più orgogliosa della musica che ho scritto – racconta Meghan – Troverete tante collaborazioni interessanti…»

Per ascoltarle non devi far altro che cliccare play qui sotto!

ph: ufficio stampa