MUSICA

Juice WRLD: da Drake ad Halsey, i tributi delle star al rapper statunitense

9 December 2019

La terribile notizia è giunta nella giornata di ieri, domenica 8 dicembre: Juice WRLD è morto a soli 21 anni a Chicago, dopo aver avuto un attacco epilettico in aeroporto. Un fulmine a ciel sereno che ha lasciato tutti increduli e dispiaciuti, dai fan alle star della musica.

 
 
 
 
 
Un post condiviso da Juice WRLD 9 9 9 (@juicewrld999) in data:

In queste ore sono state molte le celeb che hanno voluto ricordare il rapper statunitense. Di seguito abbiamo raccolto alcuni dei tributi in sua memoria:

Drake

 
 
 
 
 
I would like to see all the younger talent live longer and I hate waking up hearing another story filled with blessings was cut short 😢

Un post condiviso da champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) in data:

Lil Nas X

 
 
 
 
 
rip

Un post condiviso da Lil Nas X (@lilnasx) in data:

The Weeknd

Ski Mask the Slump God

Chance the Rapper

Halsey

 
 
 
 
 
Sweet boy. The fastest brain in the game. Your creativity, endless. Immortal. Rest in power. I can’t even explain the sadness.

Un post condiviso da halsey (@iamhalsey) in data:

Zedd

Ellie Goulding 

Camila Cabello

ph: getty images

