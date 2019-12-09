Juice WRLD: da Drake ad Halsey, i tributi delle star al rapper statunitense

La terribile notizia è giunta nella giornata di ieri, domenica 8 dicembre: Juice WRLD è morto a soli 21 anni a Chicago, dopo aver avuto un attacco epilettico in aeroporto. Un fulmine a ciel sereno che ha lasciato tutti increduli e dispiaciuti, dai fan alle star della musica.

In queste ore sono state molte le celeb che hanno voluto ricordare il rapper statunitense. Di seguito abbiamo raccolto alcuni dei tributi in sua memoria:

Drake

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Ski Mask the Slump God

Chance the Rapper

Halsey

Zedd

really shocked and sad to find out juice wrld passed away, ... and so young too... a reminder that life can be over any moment... be kind to one another.

Ellie Goulding

I can’t believe it... you were such a sweet soul. I’ll always remember meeting you and your family on the video set and thinking how close you were. You had so much further to go, you were just getting started. You’ll be missed Juice 💔

— Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) December 8, 2019