Juice WRLD: da Drake ad Halsey, i tributi delle star al rapper statunitense

La terribile notizia è giunta nella giornata di ieri, domenica 8 dicembre: Juice WRLD è morto a soli 21 anni a Chicago, dopo aver avuto un attacco epilettico in aeroporto. Un fulmine a ciel sereno che ha lasciato tutti increduli e dispiaciuti, dai fan alle star della musica.
In queste ore sono state molte le celeb che hanno voluto ricordare il rapper statunitense. Di seguito abbiamo raccolto alcuni dei tributi in sua memoria:
Drake
I would like to see all the younger talent live longer and I hate waking up hearing another story filled with blessings was cut short 😢
Lil Nas X
oh my god wtf :(
— nope (@LilNasX) December 8, 2019
The Weeknd
rip JUICE WRLD 💔
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) December 8, 2019
Ski Mask the Slump God
Chance the Rapper
He knows our hearts. I really wish we had more talks like that one night in LA. Dude. This is ridiculous. Millions of people, not just in Chicago but around the world are hurting because of this and don’t know what to make of it. Im sorry. Love you and God bless your soul. #legend
Halsey
Sweet boy. The fastest brain in the game. Your creativity, endless. Immortal. Rest in power. I can’t even explain the sadness.
Zedd
really shocked and sad to find out juice wrld passed away, ... and so young too...
a reminder that life can be over any moment...
be kind to one another.
— Zedd (@Zedd) December 8, 2019
Ellie Goulding
I can’t believe it... you were such a sweet soul. I’ll always remember meeting you and your family on the video set and thinking how close you were. You had so much further to go, you were just getting started. You’ll be missed Juice 💔
— Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) December 8, 2019
Camila Cabello
— camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 8, 2019
ph: getty images