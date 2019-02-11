Grammy Awards 2019: da Lady Gaga a Dua Lipa, ecco la lista di tutti i vincitori

La notte tra domenica 10 e lunedì 11 febbraio sono andati in scena a Los Angeles i Grammy Awards 2019, presentati da Alicia Keys (clicca qui per vedere le foto dal backstage).
Tra i vincitori di questa edizione spiccano moltissime donne della musica, come Kacey Musgrave che si è aggiudicata ben 4 premi, Lady Gaga e Dua Lipa, rispettivamente a quota tre e due Grammy. Trionfatore della 61° edizione dei Grammy Awards anche Childish Gambino, premiato in quattro categorie importanti.
Di seguito puoi leggere la lista completa di tutti i vincitori.
Record Of The Year:
“This Is America” — Childish Gambino
Album Of The Year:
“Golden Hour” — Kacey Musgraves
Song Of The Year:
“This Is America” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
Best New Artist:
Dua Lipa
Best Pop Solo Performance:
“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” — Lady Gaga
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
“Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Best Pop Vocal Album:
“Sweetener” — Ariana Grande
Best Rap Album:
Cardi B – "Invasion of Privacy"
Best R&B Album:
H.E.R. – H.E.R.
Best Rap Song:
Drake – "God’s Plan"
Best Country Album:
Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Willie Nelson – "My Way"
Best Alternative Music Album:
Beck – "Colors"
Best Country Solo Performance:
Kacey Musgraves – "Butterflies"
Best Country Duo/Group Performance:
Dan + Shay – "Tequila"
Best Country Song:
Kacey Musgraves – "Space Cowboy"
Best Gospel Album:
Tori Kelly – "Hiding Place"
Best Latin Pop Album:
Claudia Brant – "Sincera"
Best Americana Album:
Brandi Carlile – "By the Way, I Forgive You"
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media:
The Greatest Showman
Best song written for visual media
"Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt
Best Music Video:
"This Is America" — Childish Gambino, Hiro Murai, video director; Ibra Ake, Jason Cole & Fam Rothstein
Best Comedy Album:
"Equanimity & The Bird Revelation" — Dave Chappelle
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
"Woman Worldwide" — Justice
Best Rap Performance:
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake – "King’s Dead"
Anderson .Paak – "Bubblin"
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
Leon Bridges – "Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand"
PJ Morton ft Yebba – "How Deep Is Your Love"
Best R&B Song:
Ella Mai – "Boo’d Up"
Best Rap/Sung Performance:
Childish Gambino – "This Is America"
Producer Of The Year, non-classical:
Pharrell Williams
Best Rock Song:
St Vincent – "Masseduction"
Best Rock Performance:
Chris Cornell – "When Bad Does Good"
Best Rock Album:
Greta Van Fleet – "From the Fires"
Best Metal Performance:
High on Fire – "Electric Messiah"
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
The Carters – "Everything Is Love"
