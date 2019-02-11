  1. News Home
MUSICA

Grammy Awards 2019: da Lady Gaga a Dua Lipa, ecco la lista di tutti i vincitori

Ma proprio tutti!
11 February 2019

La notte tra domenica 10 e lunedì 11 febbraio sono andati in scena a Los Angeles i Grammy Awards 2019, presentati da Alicia Keys (clicca qui per vedere le foto dal backstage). 

Tra i vincitori di questa edizione spiccano moltissime donne della musica, come Kacey Musgrave che si è aggiudicata ben 4 premi, Lady Gaga e Dua Lipa, rispettivamente a quota tre e due Grammy. Trionfatore della 61° edizione dei Grammy Awards anche Childish Gambino, premiato in quattro categorie importanti.

Di seguito puoi leggere la lista completa di tutti i vincitori. 

Record Of The Year:
“This Is America” — Childish Gambino

Album Of The Year:
“Golden Hour” — Kacey Musgraves

Song Of The Year:
“This Is America” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

Best New Artist:
Dua Lipa

Best Pop Solo Performance:
“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” — Lady Gaga

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
“Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Best Pop Vocal Album:
“Sweetener” — Ariana Grande

Best Rap Album:
Cardi B – "Invasion of Privacy"

Best R&B Album:
H.E.R. – H.E.R. 

Best Rap Song:
Drake – "God’s Plan" 

Best Country Album:
Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour 

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Willie Nelson – "My Way" 

Best Alternative Music Album:
Beck – "Colors"

Best Country Solo Performance:
Kacey Musgraves – "Butterflies"

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:
Dan + Shay – "Tequila"

Best Country Song:
Kacey Musgraves – "Space Cowboy" 

Best Gospel Album:
Tori Kelly – "Hiding Place"

Best Latin Pop Album:
Claudia Brant – "Sincera" 

Best Americana Album:
Brandi Carlile – "By the Way, I Forgive You"

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media:
The Greatest Showman 

Best song written for visual media
"Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt

Best Music Video:
"This Is America" — Childish Gambino, Hiro Murai, video director; Ibra Ake, Jason Cole & Fam Rothstein

Best Comedy Album:
"Equanimity & The Bird Revelation" — Dave Chappelle 

Best Dance/Electronic Album:
"Woman Worldwide" — Justice 

Best Rap Performance:
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake – "King’s Dead"
Anderson .Paak – "Bubblin" 

Best Traditional R&B Performance:
Leon Bridges – "Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand" 
PJ Morton ft Yebba – "How Deep Is Your Love" 

Best R&B Song:
Ella Mai – "Boo’d Up" 

Best Rap/Sung Performance:
Childish Gambino – "This Is America"

Producer Of The Year, non-classical:
Pharrell Williams 

Best Rock Song:
St Vincent – "Masseduction"

Best Rock Performance:
Chris Cornell – "When Bad Does Good" 

Best Rock Album:
Greta Van Fleet – "From the Fires"

Best Metal Performance:
High on Fire – "Electric Messiah" 

Best Urban Contemporary Album:
The Carters – "Everything Is Love" 

