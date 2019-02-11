Grammy Awards 2019: da Lady Gaga a Dua Lipa, ecco la lista di tutti i vincitori

Ma proprio tutti!

La notte tra domenica 10 e lunedì 11 febbraio sono andati in scena a Los Angeles i Grammy Awards 2019, presentati da Alicia Keys (clicca qui per vedere le foto dal backstage).

Tra i vincitori di questa edizione spiccano moltissime donne della musica, come Kacey Musgrave che si è aggiudicata ben 4 premi, Lady Gaga e Dua Lipa, rispettivamente a quota tre e due Grammy. Trionfatore della 61° edizione dei Grammy Awards anche Childish Gambino, premiato in quattro categorie importanti.

Di seguito puoi leggere la lista completa di tutti i vincitori.

Record Of The Year:

“This Is America” — Childish Gambino



Album Of The Year:

“Golden Hour” — Kacey Musgraves

Song Of The Year:

“This Is America” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

Best New Artist:

Dua Lipa

Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” — Lady Gaga

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Best Pop Vocal Album:

“Sweetener” — Ariana Grande

Best Rap Album:

Cardi B – "Invasion of Privacy"

Best R&B Album:

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

Best Rap Song:

Drake – "God’s Plan"

Best Country Album:

Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Willie Nelson – "My Way"

Best Alternative Music Album:

Beck – "Colors"

Best Country Solo Performance:

Kacey Musgraves – "Butterflies"

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

Dan + Shay – "Tequila"

Best Country Song:

Kacey Musgraves – "Space Cowboy"

Best Gospel Album:

Tori Kelly – "Hiding Place"

Best Latin Pop Album:

Claudia Brant – "Sincera"

Best Americana Album:

Brandi Carlile – "By the Way, I Forgive You"

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media:

The Greatest Showman

Best song written for visual media

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt

Best Music Video:

"This Is America" — Childish Gambino, Hiro Murai, video director; Ibra Ake, Jason Cole & Fam Rothstein

Best Comedy Album:

"Equanimity & The Bird Revelation" — Dave Chappelle

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

"Woman Worldwide" — Justice

Best Rap Performance:

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake – "King’s Dead"

Anderson .Paak – "Bubblin"

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

Leon Bridges – "Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand"

PJ Morton ft Yebba – "How Deep Is Your Love"

Best R&B Song:

Ella Mai – "Boo’d Up"

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

Childish Gambino – "This Is America"

Producer Of The Year, non-classical:

Pharrell Williams

Best Rock Song:

St Vincent – "Masseduction"

Best Rock Performance:

Chris Cornell – "When Bad Does Good"

Best Rock Album:

Greta Van Fleet – "From the Fires"

Best Metal Performance:

High on Fire – "Electric Messiah"

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

The Carters – "Everything Is Love"

