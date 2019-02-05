Grammy Awards 2019, la lista definitiva delle nomination: da Lady Gaga a Shawn Mendes, da Taylor Swift a Ariana Grande

Scopri tutti gli artisti candidati

La stagione degli awards 2019 è al suo apice: abbiamo appena visto i Golden Globes, i SAG e i Fashion Awards e adesso tocca ai Grammy Awards 2019!

La 61esima cerimonia dei premi della musica si terrà questo weekend, precisamente domenica 10 febbraio allo Staples Center di Los Angeles e sarà presentata da Alicia Keys. È quindi il momento di ripassare le nomination che, come ogni anno hanno regalato qualche conferma, qualche delusione e qualche polemica.

I cantanti che hanno ottenuto più candidature ai Grammy 2019 sono Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, Drake, Post Malone e Lady Gaga.

Taylor Swift è fuori dalle grandi quattro categorie - album dell'anno, canzone dell'anno (viene premiato l'autore), brano dell'anno e nuovo miglior artista - con l'album "Reputation" che ha ottenuto la nomination solo come Best Pop Vocal Album, mentre i fan speravano che almeno "Delicate" raggiungesse la candidatura a Canzone dell'Anno.

Da sottolineare anche l'assenza di Ariana Grande dalle grandi quattro: "Sweetener" ha ricevuto ottime critiche e si pensava riuscisse ad agguantare la nomination come Album dell'Anno. Come quello di Tay Tay, il disco è nominato come Best Pop Vocal. L'artista è anche nella categoria Best Pop Solo Performance con "God Is A Woman".

Tra gli altri nominati ai Grammy Awards 2019, a sorpresa c'è Camila Cabello in due categorie: solitamente l'Academy è restia a mettere cantanti usciti da una band, come era successo a Harry Styles e Zayn Malik. Grande soddisfazione per Shawn Mendes con la sua "In My Blood" candidata come Miglior Canzone.

Camila e Shawn sono anche alcuni degli artisti che si esibiranno durante la cerimonia di premiazione.

Ecco la lista delle principali nomination dei Grammy Awards 2019:

Record Of The Year:

“I Like It” — Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile

“This Is America” — Childish Gambino

“God’s Plan” — Drake

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“All The Stars” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Rockstar” — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Album Of The Year:

“Invasion Of Privacy” — Cardi B

“By The Way, I Forgive You” — Brandi Carlile

“Scorpion” — Drake

“H.E.R.” — H.E.R.

“Beerbongs & Bentleys” — Post Malone

“Dirty Computer” — Janelle Monáe

“Golden Hour” — Kacey Musgraves

“Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By” (Various Artists)

Song Of The Year:

“All The Stars” — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

“Boo’d Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

“God’s Plan” — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

“In My Blood” — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)

“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“The Middle” — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael

Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

“This Is America” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

Best New Artist:

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Colors” — Beck

“Havana (Live)” — Camila Cabello

“God Is A Woman” — Ariana Grande

“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” — Lady Gaga

“Better Now” — Post Malone

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Fall In Line” — Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” — Backstreet Boys

“‘S Wonderful” — Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Girls I Like You” — Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B

“Say Something” — Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton

“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

“Love Is Here To Stay” —Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

“My Way” — Willie Nelson

“Nat “King” Cole & Me” — Gregory Porter

“Standards (DELUXE)” — Seal

“THE MUSIC…THE MEM’RIES…THE MAGIC!” — Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album:

“Camila” — Camila Cabello

“Meaning Of Life” — Kelly Clarkson

“Sweetener” — Ariana Grande

“Shawn Mendes” — Shawn Mendes

“Beautiful Trauma” — P!nk

“Reputation” — Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording:

“Northern Soul” — Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford

“Ultimatum” — Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)

“Losing It” — Fisher

“Electricity” — Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson

“Ghost Voices” — Virtual Self

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

“Singularity” —Jon Hopkins

“Woman Worldwide” — Justice

“Treehouse” — Sofi Tukker

“Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides” — SOPHIE

“Lune Rouge” — TOKiMONSTA

Best Music Video:

“APES***” — The Carters, Ricky Saiz, video director; Mélodie Buchris, Natan Schottenfels & Erinn Williams, video producers

“This Is America” — Childish Gambino, Hiro Murai, video director; Ibra Ake, Jason Cole & Fam Rothstein, video producers

“I’m Not Racist” Joyner Lucas & Ben Proulx, video directors; Joyner Lucas, video producer

“Pynk” — Janelle Monáe, Emma Westenberg, video director; Justin Benoliel & Whitney Jackson, video producers

“Mumbo Jumbo” — Tierra Whack Marco Prestini, video director; Sara Nassim, video producer

ph: getty images