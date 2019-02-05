Grammy Awards 2019, la lista definitiva delle nomination: da Lady Gaga a Shawn Mendes, da Taylor Swift a Ariana Grande

La stagione degli awards 2019 è al suo apice: abbiamo appena visto i Golden Globes, i SAG e i Fashion Awards e adesso tocca ai Grammy Awards 2019!
La 61esima cerimonia dei premi della musica si terrà questo weekend, precisamente domenica 10 febbraio allo Staples Center di Los Angeles e sarà presentata da Alicia Keys. È quindi il momento di ripassare le nomination che, come ogni anno hanno regalato qualche conferma, qualche delusione e qualche polemica.
I cantanti che hanno ottenuto più candidature ai Grammy 2019 sono Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, Drake, Post Malone e Lady Gaga.
Taylor Swift è fuori dalle grandi quattro categorie - album dell'anno, canzone dell'anno (viene premiato l'autore), brano dell'anno e nuovo miglior artista - con l'album "Reputation" che ha ottenuto la nomination solo come Best Pop Vocal Album, mentre i fan speravano che almeno "Delicate" raggiungesse la candidatura a Canzone dell'Anno.
Da sottolineare anche l'assenza di Ariana Grande dalle grandi quattro: "Sweetener" ha ricevuto ottime critiche e si pensava riuscisse ad agguantare la nomination come Album dell'Anno. Come quello di Tay Tay, il disco è nominato come Best Pop Vocal. L'artista è anche nella categoria Best Pop Solo Performance con "God Is A Woman".
Tra gli altri nominati ai Grammy Awards 2019, a sorpresa c'è Camila Cabello in due categorie: solitamente l'Academy è restia a mettere cantanti usciti da una band, come era successo a Harry Styles e Zayn Malik. Grande soddisfazione per Shawn Mendes con la sua "In My Blood" candidata come Miglior Canzone.
Camila e Shawn sono anche alcuni degli artisti che si esibiranno durante la cerimonia di premiazione.
Ecco la lista delle principali nomination dei Grammy Awards 2019:
Record Of The Year:
“I Like It” — Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile
“This Is America” — Childish Gambino
“God’s Plan” — Drake
“Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“All The Stars” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“Rockstar” — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Album Of The Year:
“Invasion Of Privacy” — Cardi B
“By The Way, I Forgive You” — Brandi Carlile
“Scorpion” — Drake
“H.E.R.” — H.E.R.
“Beerbongs & Bentleys” — Post Malone
“Dirty Computer” — Janelle Monáe
“Golden Hour” — Kacey Musgraves
“Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By” (Various Artists)
Song Of The Year:
“All The Stars” — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
“Boo’d Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
“God’s Plan” — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)
“In My Blood” — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)
“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
“The Middle” — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael
Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)
“Shallow” — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
“This Is America” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
Best New Artist:
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Best Pop Solo Performance:
“Colors” — Beck
“Havana (Live)” — Camila Cabello
“God Is A Woman” — Ariana Grande
“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” — Lady Gaga
“Better Now” — Post Malone
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
“Fall In Line” — Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato
“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” — Backstreet Boys
“‘S Wonderful” — Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
“Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“Girls I Like You” — Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B
“Say Something” — Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton
“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
“Love Is Here To Stay” —Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
“My Way” — Willie Nelson
“Nat “King” Cole & Me” — Gregory Porter
“Standards (DELUXE)” — Seal
“THE MUSIC…THE MEM’RIES…THE MAGIC!” — Barbra Streisand
Best Pop Vocal Album:
“Camila” — Camila Cabello
“Meaning Of Life” — Kelly Clarkson
“Sweetener” — Ariana Grande
“Shawn Mendes” — Shawn Mendes
“Beautiful Trauma” — P!nk
“Reputation” — Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording:
“Northern Soul” — Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford
“Ultimatum” — Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)
“Losing It” — Fisher
“Electricity” — Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson
“Ghost Voices” — Virtual Self
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
“Singularity” —Jon Hopkins
“Woman Worldwide” — Justice
“Treehouse” — Sofi Tukker
“Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides” — SOPHIE
“Lune Rouge” — TOKiMONSTA
Best Music Video:
“APES***” — The Carters, Ricky Saiz, video director; Mélodie Buchris, Natan Schottenfels & Erinn Williams, video producers
“This Is America” — Childish Gambino, Hiro Murai, video director; Ibra Ake, Jason Cole & Fam Rothstein, video producers
“I’m Not Racist” Joyner Lucas & Ben Proulx, video directors; Joyner Lucas, video producer
“Pynk” — Janelle Monáe, Emma Westenberg, video director; Justin Benoliel & Whitney Jackson, video producers
“Mumbo Jumbo” — Tierra Whack Marco Prestini, video director; Sara Nassim, video producer
ph: getty images