Ed Sheeran ha lanciato la sua linea di chitarre acustiche

Tutti sanno quanto Ed Sheeran ami suonare la chitarra e quanto sia uno strumento fondamentale per lui. Basti pensare che, imbracciandone una, è in grado di incantare migliaia di spettatori durante i suoi concerti negli stadi di tutto il mondo.
Ora Ed ha realizzato un suo grande sogno, che riguarda questo strumento musicale così affascinante. Il cantante di "Shape Of You" ha appena lanciato la sua nuova linea di chitarre acustiche fatte a mano.
Si chiama Sheeran Guitars by Lowden ed è frutto di una collaborazione tra Ed e il liutaio irlandese George Lowden, molto famoso nell'ambiente per le sue chitarre di qualità.
La linea è formata da 8 chitarre divise nelle due tipologie S e W, tutte realizzate con del legno eco sostenibile.
Ed Sheeran ha presentato il suo nuovo progetto tramite un video postato sui suoi social che puoi vedere qui di seguito.
I grew up wanting to play Lowden guitars, but they were so rare and so expensive I didn’t end up getting one til I was given one by my friend Gary from Snow Patrol in 2012. Through Gary I met George Lowden and he started making my tour guitars for me, which were amazing both on stage and in the studio. We have been talking for years about trying to make a guitar that was as amazing as a Lowden but in a price point that was the same as the regular guitar companies, and also be made in Ireland. We never thought it was possible, but George and his team managed it. I’m so honoured to launch our new guitar brand, Sheeran guitars by Lowden. These are without a doubt the best guitars at their price point, and just a joy to play. I hope you love them as much as me. Link is in my bio x
Chissà se Ed userà una delle sue Sheeran Guitars by Lowden durante i concerti italiani del 14 giugno a Firenze Rocks, il 16 giugno all'Olimpico di Roma e il 19 giugno a San Siro a Milano!
ph: getty images