Camila Cabello: ecco perché la performance ai Grammy 2019 è stata così importante per lei e la sua famiglia

L'esibizione di Camila Cabello ha dato il via in grande stile alla cerimonia di premiazione dei Grammy Awards 2019, che si sono svolti allo Staples Center di Los Angeles domenica 10 febbraio.
Ad accompagnarla sul palco mentre cantava la sua hit "Havana" c'erano anche due super star della musica latina (e non solo): Ricky Martin e J Balvin.
Per Camila questa performance è stata molto speciale, soprattutto perché legata alle sue radici e ai suoi cari. Ha spiegato molto bene il motivo in un lungo post pubblicato su Instagram.
"Due minuti prima che fosse il momento di salire sul palco, stavo cercando di non piangere - scrive Camila - Immaginavo la mia famiglia, mia nonna nel backstage che piangeva quando ha visto per la prima volta la performance perché le ricordava così tanto la sua infanzia. Quando viveva in un solar habanero - una comunità povera in cui ogni famiglia aveva una stanza in una casa e tutti condividevano un patio -e lei sgattaiolava fuori e ballava con le altre persone e musicisti. Mi disse che quelli sono stati i giorni più belli della sua vita e questa mia esibizione è stata ispirata dalla sua storia. Sapevo che dovevo andare là fuori e fare festa come se fossi mia nonna quando ascoltava una canzone".
2 minutes before it was our time to go on and we were onstage, I was trying not to cry 😭I pictured my family, my grandma who was backstage and cried when she first saw the performance because it reminded her so much of her childhood, living in a solar habanero, which is a poor community in which every family had one room in a house and they all shared a patio, she would sneak out and dance with the people and musicians in the patio, she told me those were the happiest days of her life, and this performance was inspired by her story, I knew I just had to go out there and party like I was my grandma when she listens to a song, she just loses herself in the music !!!!! I pictured my dad and sister who were onstage with me, my mom aka my best friend backstage looking out for me like always, I pictured my grandpa at home watching on TV- 😭 I just wanted to cry. I love them so much. Nothing is more important to me than family and this whole performance in every sense of it was a celebration of that. My family, my team that has become an extension of family, my Camilizers at home- we’ve become our own strong family in the last couple years and every time I get nervous, I picture your faces, how excited you are at home and how much you believe in me and root for me, and it fuels me with strength - last night was a celebration of everything that is important to me. I loved it so much and I loved honoring my grandma, my family, my culture- this performance didn’t feel about me, it felt much bigger than that - thank you @RecordingAcad for giving us such a beautiful opportunity to bring this idea to life 💔💔💔💔💔 #grammys2018
Camila continua con:
"Ho pensato a mio padre e a mia sorella che erano sul palco con me, a mia madre, ovvero la mia migliore amica, nel backstage che mi guardava come sempre, ho immaginato mio nonno a casa davanti la TV. Volevo solo piangere. Li amo così tanto! Niente è più importante per me della famiglia e l'intera performance è stata una celebrazione di tutto questo".
Aww Camila, che dolce!
Siamo ceri che la sua adorata famiglia la stia sostenendo anche durante le lavorazioni del suo secondo disco solista. Camila, infatti, sta registrando il nuovo album, in compagnia di un famosissimo e quotato produttore: clicca qui per saperne di più!
