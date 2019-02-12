Camila Cabello: ecco perché la performance ai Grammy 2019 è stata così importante per lei e la sua famiglia

<3

L'esibizione di Camila Cabello ha dato il via in grande stile alla cerimonia di premiazione dei Grammy Awards 2019, che si sono svolti allo Staples Center di Los Angeles domenica 10 febbraio.

Ad accompagnarla sul palco mentre cantava la sua hit "Havana" c'erano anche due super star della musica latina (e non solo): Ricky Martin e J Balvin.

Per Camila questa performance è stata molto speciale, soprattutto perché legata alle sue radici e ai suoi cari. Ha spiegato molto bene il motivo in un lungo post pubblicato su Instagram.

"Due minuti prima che fosse il momento di salire sul palco, stavo cercando di non piangere - scrive Camila - Immaginavo la mia famiglia, mia nonna nel backstage che piangeva quando ha visto per la prima volta la performance perché le ricordava così tanto la sua infanzia. Quando viveva in un solar habanero - una comunità povera in cui ogni famiglia aveva una stanza in una casa e tutti condividevano un patio -e lei sgattaiolava fuori e ballava con le altre persone e musicisti. Mi disse che quelli sono stati i giorni più belli della sua vita e questa mia esibizione è stata ispirata dalla sua storia. Sapevo che dovevo andare là fuori e fare festa come se fossi mia nonna quando ascoltava una canzone".

Camila continua con:

"Ho pensato a mio padre e a mia sorella che erano sul palco con me, a mia madre, ovvero la mia migliore amica, nel backstage che mi guardava come sempre, ho immaginato mio nonno a casa davanti la TV. Volevo solo piangere. Li amo così tanto! Niente è più importante per me della famiglia e l'intera performance è stata una celebrazione di tutto questo".

Aww Camila, che dolce!

ph: getty images