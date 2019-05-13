Backstreet Boys a Milano: le anticipazioni sulla scaletta del concerto

Il 15 maggio al Forum!

Il grande ritorno dei Backstreet Boys in Italia è vicinissimo! Mercoledì 15 maggio la boy band che ha fatto la storia del pop anni Novanta porterà a Milano il suo DNA World Tour.

Curioso di sapere quali canzoni Nick, Howie, Brian, AJ e Kevin canteranno sul palco del Mediolanum Forum? Siamo qui per questo! Siamo andati a dare un'occhiata alle scalette degli altri concerti europei dei Backstreet per farci un'idea di cosa aspettarci a Milano.

Qui sotto trovi la setlist dello show a Lisbona dell'11 maggio.

1. Everyone (intro)

2. I Wanna Be With You

3. The Call

4. Don't Want You Back

5. Nobody Else (Brian Solo)

6. New Love

7. Get Down (You're the One for Me)

8. Chateau (Howie Solo)

9. Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely

10.Incomplete

11. Undone

12. More Than That

13. The Way It Was (Nick Solo)

14. Chances

15. Shape of My Heart

16. Drowning

17. Passionate (AJ & Kevin Solo)

18. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)

19. As Long as You Love Me

20. No Place

21. Breathe

22. Don't Wanna Lose You Now

23. I'll Never Break Your Heart

24. All I Have to Give

25. Everybody (Backstreet's Back)

26. We've Got It Goin' On

27. It's Gotta Be You

28. That's the Way I Like It

29. Get Another Boyfriend

30. The One

31. I Want It That Way

Encore:

32. Don't Go Breaking My Heart

33. Larger Than Life

ph: ufficio stampa