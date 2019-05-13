Backstreet Boys a Milano: le anticipazioni sulla scaletta del concerto

Il grande ritorno dei Backstreet Boys in Italia è vicinissimo! Mercoledì 15 maggio la boy band che ha fatto la storia del pop anni Novanta porterà a Milano il suo DNA World Tour.
Curioso di sapere quali canzoni Nick, Howie, Brian, AJ e Kevin canteranno sul palco del Mediolanum Forum? Siamo qui per questo! Siamo andati a dare un'occhiata alle scalette degli altri concerti europei dei Backstreet per farci un'idea di cosa aspettarci a Milano.
Qui sotto trovi la setlist dello show a Lisbona dell'11 maggio.
1. Everyone (intro)
2. I Wanna Be With You
3. The Call
4. Don't Want You Back
5. Nobody Else (Brian Solo)
6. New Love
7. Get Down (You're the One for Me)
8. Chateau (Howie Solo)
9. Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely
10.Incomplete
11. Undone
12. More Than That
13. The Way It Was (Nick Solo)
14. Chances
15. Shape of My Heart
16. Drowning
17. Passionate (AJ & Kevin Solo)
18. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)
19. As Long as You Love Me
20. No Place
21. Breathe
22. Don't Wanna Lose You Now
23. I'll Never Break Your Heart
24. All I Have to Give
25. Everybody (Backstreet's Back)
26. We've Got It Goin' On
27. It's Gotta Be You
28. That's the Way I Like It
29. Get Another Boyfriend
30. The One
31. I Want It That Way
Encore:
32. Don't Go Breaking My Heart
33. Larger Than Life
ph: ufficio stampa