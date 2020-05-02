Ariana Grande e Justin Bieber insieme nel nuovo singolo “Stuck With U”: l’intero ricavato sarà devoluto in beneficenza

<3

Una collaborazione tra Ariana Grande e Justin Bieber i fan l'aspettavano da tempo e i due artisti hanno deciso di realizzarla a scopo benefico proprio in questo periodo difficile per tutto il mondo.

La canzone si intitola "Stuck With U", sarà disponibile dall'8 maggio e tutti i proventi saranno devoluti per finanziare borse di studio per i figli di coloro che stanno combattendo in prima linea il coronavirus. L'iniziativa benefica è stata pensata da Ariana e Justin in collaborazione con First Responders Children’s Foundation e SB Projects.

Here is the announcement. Very excited because we have finally done it. And it’s really good. I’m releasing a new song #StuckwithU with my friend @ArianaGrande next Friday on May 8th https://t.co/pJCba90Cwf pic.twitter.com/UlSnPxnPT1 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 1, 2020

I fan più attenti avevano intuito l'arrivo in un importante annuncio dopo che i due artisti avevano pubblicato questi post:

see u there everybody 🖤 https://t.co/D5KPxIwZ3L — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 30, 2020

Ariana Grande e Justin Bieber hanno invitato il loro fandom a prendere parte a "Stuck With U" inviando dei brevi video mentre si balla sulle note della versione strumentale della canzone che puoi ascoltare di seguito.

please use this instrumental & send us videos of u being your beautiful selves, dancing with your loved ones, pets, whatever / whoever brings u comfort during this quarantine (even if it’s just u alone. that’s beautiful too.) to be a part of #StuckWithU 🖤💻🎙🌫 pic.twitter.com/CK1ceupI9X — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 1, 2020

