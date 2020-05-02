  1. News Home
  2. Musica
alt text
MUSICA

Ariana Grande e Justin Bieber insieme nel nuovo singolo “Stuck With U”: l’intero ricavato sarà devoluto in beneficenza

<3
2 May 2020

Una collaborazione tra Ariana Grande e Justin Bieber i fan l'aspettavano da tempo e i due artisti hanno deciso di realizzarla a scopo benefico proprio in questo periodo difficile per tutto il mondo.

La canzone si intitola "Stuck With U", sarà disponibile dall'8 maggio e tutti i proventi saranno devoluti per finanziare borse di studio per i figli di coloro che stanno combattendo in prima linea il coronavirus. L'iniziativa benefica è stata pensata da Ariana e Justin in collaborazione con First Responders Children’s Foundation e SB Projects.

I fan più attenti avevano intuito l'arrivo in un importante annuncio dopo che i due artisti avevano pubblicato questi post:

Ariana Grande e Justin Bieber hanno invitato il loro fandom a prendere parte a "Stuck With U" inviando dei brevi video mentre si balla sulle note della versione strumentale della canzone che puoi ascoltare di seguito.

ph: getty images 

more:

Articoli Correlati