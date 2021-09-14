Alessia Cara ha svelato la tracklist del nuovo disco “In The Meantime”

Nel suo nuovo album "In The Meantime" Alessia Cara ha scelto di inserire la bellezza di 18 canzoni! Puoi scoprire quali saranno dando un'occhiata alla tracklist di seguito:
1. Unboxing Intro
2. Box In the Ocean
3.Bluebird
4. Lie to Me
5. Shapeshifter
6. Fishbowl
7. I miss you, Don’t call me
8. Middle Ground (feat. CHIKA)
9. Somebody Else
10. Drama Queen
11. Clockwork
12. Best days
13. Sweet Dream
14. Find My Boy
15. Voice in my head
16. Slow Lie
17. You Let me Down
18. Apartmant Song
"In The Meantime" uscirà il 24 settembre e sarà il terzo disco in studio dell'artista dopo "The Pains of Growing" uscito nel 2018 e "Know-It-All" del 2015.
Questa estate Alessia ha trascorso le vacanze qui in Italia, più precisamente in Calabria, terra di origine dei suoi genitori. La cantante ha postato delle bellissime fotografie sul suo account Instagram che puoi vedere QUI!
ph: ufficio stampa