Alessia Cara ha svelato la tracklist del nuovo disco “In The Meantime”

18 canzoni in totale

Nel suo nuovo album "In The Meantime" Alessia Cara ha scelto di inserire la bellezza di 18 canzoni! Puoi scoprire quali saranno dando un'occhiata alla tracklist di seguito:

1. Unboxing Intro

2. Box In the Ocean

3.Bluebird

4. Lie to Me

5. Shapeshifter

6. Fishbowl

7. I miss you, Don’t call me

8. Middle Ground (feat. CHIKA)

9. Somebody Else

10. Drama Queen

11. Clockwork

12. Best days

13. Sweet Dream

14. Find My Boy

15. Voice in my head

16. Slow Lie

17. You Let me Down

18. Apartmant Song

"In The Meantime" uscirà il 24 settembre e sarà il terzo disco in studio dell'artista dopo "The Pains of Growing" uscito nel 2018 e "Know-It-All" del 2015.

Questa estate Alessia ha trascorso le vacanze qui in Italia, più precisamente in Calabria, terra di origine dei suoi genitori. La cantante ha postato delle bellissime fotografie sul suo account Instagram che puoi vedere QUI!

ph: ufficio stampa