Greta Thunberg è stata candidata al Nobel per la Pace 2020

Per la seconda volta , Greta Thunberg è stata nominata nella corsa al Nobel per la Pace.
L'attivista era già stata tra i candidati nel 2019, il premio era poi stato assegnato al primo ministro dell'Etiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali.
Impostors, trademarks, commercial interests, royalties and foundation... First: Unfortunately there are still people who are trying to impersonate me or falsely claim that they "represent" me in order to communicate with high profile people, politicians, media, artists etc. Please be aware that this is happening and be extremely suspicious if you are contacted by ”me” or someone saying they ”represent” me. I apologize to anyone who has been contacted - and even misled - by this kind of behavior. Second: My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever. It happens for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement’s name. That is why I’ve applied to register my name, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet etc as trademarks. This action is to protect the movement and its activities. It is also needed to enable my pro bono legal help to take necessary action against people or corporations etc who are trying to use me and the movement in purposes not in line with what the movement stands for. I assure you, I and the other school strikers have absolutely no interests in trademarks. But unfortunately it needs to be done. Fridays For Future is a global movement founded by me. It belongs to anyone taking part in it, above all the young people. It can - and must - not be used for individual or commercial purposes. And third: together with my family I’m setting up a foundation. It’s already registered and existing, but it not is not yet up and running. This is strictly nonprofit of course and there are no interests in philanthropy. It is just something that is needed for handling money (book royalties, donations, prize money etc) in a completely transparent way. For instance, taxes have to be paid before we can give them away to specified purposes and charities. This takes a lot of time and work, and when the foundation is fully up and running I will tell you more. The foundation’s aim will be to promote ecological, climatic and social sustainability as well as mental health. Love/ Greta
Sono stati Jens Holm e Hakan Svenneling, due legislatori svedesi membri del partito della sinistra, a proporre la nomination spiegando che la 17enne: "ha lavorato duro perché i politici aprano gli occhi e guardino alla crisi climatica" e che le sue "azioni per spingere la riduzione delle emissioni, così che siamo conformi con l'accordo di Parigi, sono un atto di pace".
L'accodo di Parigi era stato firmato nel 2015 da 195 Paesi, che si impegnavano così ad adottare il primo accordo universale e giuridicamente vincolante sul clima. Tra gli obbiettivi, c'era quello di contenere l'aumento della temperatura media globale a 2 gradi, di puntare a limitarlo a 1,5 gradi e i governi erano chiamati a presentare un piano nazionale per ridurre le emissioni.
School strike week 76. #fridaysforfuture #climatestrike #schoolstrike4climate
Ad agosto 2018, Greta Thunberg aveva iniziato a protestare ogni venerdì davanti al parlamento svedese pretendendo dai politici un serio impegno sul clima. Oggi i Fridays For Future mobilitano milioni di ragazzi come te, che sono scesi in piazza e continueranno a farlo per chiedere un mondo pulito e giustizia climatica per tutti.
Lo scorso dicembre, l'attivista era stata riconosciuta dal Time come Persona dell'Anno 2019 proprio grazie al suo impegno.
ph: getty images