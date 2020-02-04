Greta Thunberg è stata candidata al Nobel per la Pace 2020

"Ha lavorato duro perché i politici aprano gli occhi sulla crisi climatica"

Per la seconda volta , Greta Thunberg è stata nominata nella corsa al Nobel per la Pace.

L'attivista era già stata tra i candidati nel 2019, il premio era poi stato assegnato al primo ministro dell'Etiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali.

Sono stati Jens Holm e Hakan Svenneling, due legislatori svedesi membri del partito della sinistra, a proporre la nomination spiegando che la 17enne: "ha lavorato duro perché i politici aprano gli occhi e guardino alla crisi climatica" e che le sue "azioni per spingere la riduzione delle emissioni, così che siamo conformi con l'accordo di Parigi, sono un atto di pace".

L'accodo di Parigi era stato firmato nel 2015 da 195 Paesi, che si impegnavano così ad adottare il primo accordo universale e giuridicamente vincolante sul clima. Tra gli obbiettivi, c'era quello di contenere l'aumento della temperatura media globale a 2 gradi, di puntare a limitarlo a 1,5 gradi e i governi erano chiamati a presentare un piano nazionale per ridurre le emissioni.

Ad agosto 2018, Greta Thunberg aveva iniziato a protestare ogni venerdì davanti al parlamento svedese pretendendo dai politici un serio impegno sul clima. Oggi i Fridays For Future mobilitano milioni di ragazzi come te, che sono scesi in piazza e continueranno a farlo per chiedere un mondo pulito e giustizia climatica per tutti.

Lo scorso dicembre, l'attivista era stata riconosciuta dal Time come Persona dell'Anno 2019 proprio grazie al suo impegno.



