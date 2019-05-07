  1. News Home
Met Gala 2019: i social hanno dato il meglio con i meme sui look delle star

LOL
7 May 2019

Met Gala è sinonimo di parata di star, look mozzafiato e dal forte impatto scenico, gossip nel dietro le quinte, biglietti con prezzi da capogiro e, naturalmente, meme epici.

Ogni anno, in occasione dell'evento, Internet dà il meglio di sé e genera una serie di meme divertentissimi, tutti ispirati ai fantasmagorici outfit dei partecipanti. Naturalmente anche nel corso dell'edizione 2019 del Met Gala non poteva che essere così.

Prenditi qualche secondo e preparati a fare quattro risate!

 

 

