Met Gala 2019: i social hanno dato il meglio con i meme sui look delle star

Met Gala è sinonimo di parata di star, look mozzafiato e dal forte impatto scenico, gossip nel dietro le quinte, biglietti con prezzi da capogiro e, naturalmente, meme epici.
Ogni anno, in occasione dell'evento, Internet dà il meglio di sé e genera una serie di meme divertentissimi, tutti ispirati ai fantasmagorici outfit dei partecipanti. Naturalmente anche nel corso dell'edizione 2019 del Met Gala non poteva che essere così.
Prenditi qualche secondo e preparati a fare quattro risate!
Celine Dandelion #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Kqp2SSuCYl
Lady Gaga #MetGala
Me: pic.twitter.com/9R5GE41GUd
Girl with a. Harry Styles —
Pearl Earring — Met Gala,
Johannes Vermeer, 2019
1665 ca.#MetGala pic.twitter.com/COEpYBpVFt
i’m sorry harry but i cant unsee this #MetGala pic.twitter.com/T4ByrKBxfT
Wow kylie and Kendall killed it tonight #MetGala #stan pic.twitter.com/Gf7b1ufQI5
Nick Jonas or Petyr Baelish? @SophieT better watch out #GameofThrones #MetGALA pic.twitter.com/B8wSMV5Gxq
150 points to Billy Porter #MetGala pic.twitter.com/jwJQ4ls8Gj
i had to. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/f8doQAxO2d
i don't hate it pic.twitter.com/qV7TBnjCnE
Why does she look like a croissant #MetGala pic.twitter.com/pJprht3FWy
charli xcx is serving at the #MetGala 😍 pic.twitter.com/KLNWDVpKfn
Celine Dion looks like a pasta drying rack and I mean that as the highest compliment pic.twitter.com/bfmjsBWcej
Kylie and Kendall at the #MetGala looking like grape and orange fanta. 🍇 🍊. Love it 🧡 pic.twitter.com/Unebsw3aN1
Rihanna won this year’s #MetGala as expected 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/adu1L4tPqF
ph: getty images