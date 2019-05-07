Met Gala 2019: i social hanno dato il meglio con i meme sui look delle star

LOL

Met Gala è sinonimo di parata di star, look mozzafiato e dal forte impatto scenico, gossip nel dietro le quinte, biglietti con prezzi da capogiro e, naturalmente, meme epici.

Ogni anno, in occasione dell'evento, Internet dà il meglio di sé e genera una serie di meme divertentissimi, tutti ispirati ai fantasmagorici outfit dei partecipanti. Naturalmente anche nel corso dell'edizione 2019 del Met Gala non poteva che essere così.

Prenditi qualche secondo e preparati a fare quattro risate!

Girl with a. Harry Styles —

Pearl Earring — Met Gala,

Johannes Vermeer, 2019

1665 ca.#MetGala pic.twitter.com/COEpYBpVFt — tokyo narita (@liltrovble) 6 maggio 2019

i’m sorry harry but i cant unsee this #MetGala pic.twitter.com/T4ByrKBxfT — Stephanie Myara (@stephaniemyara) 6 maggio 2019

150 points to Billy Porter #MetGala pic.twitter.com/jwJQ4ls8Gj — M A D D Y ✨ (@madeleine_lily_) 6 maggio 2019

i don't hate it pic.twitter.com/qV7TBnjCnE — Ali Drucker (@ali_drucker) 6 maggio 2019

Why does she look like a croissant #MetGala pic.twitter.com/pJprht3FWy — Caitlyn (@catosaurusmgc) 7 maggio 2019

charli xcx is serving at the #MetGala 😍 pic.twitter.com/KLNWDVpKfn — lauren (@LAURENTHEW0RLD) 6 maggio 2019

Celine Dion looks like a pasta drying rack and I mean that as the highest compliment pic.twitter.com/bfmjsBWcej — Emilia Petrarca (@EmiliaPetrarca) 6 maggio 2019

Kylie and Kendall at the #MetGala looking like grape and orange fanta. 🍇 🍊. Love it 🧡 pic.twitter.com/Unebsw3aN1 — lucia_mauny (@LuciaMauny) 7 maggio 2019

Rihanna won this year’s #MetGala as expected 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/adu1L4tPqF — Soccer Mom (@soccermothers) 6 maggio 2019

ph: getty images