GAMES TECH

Adam Levine al Super Bowl: ecco i meme più divertenti

LOL
4 February 2019

Un grande evento non si può definire tale se non è in grado di generare una serie di meme epici sui social. Per l'edizione 2019 del Super Bowl ne sono nati di tantissimi, soprattutto grazie ad Adam Levine

È stato proprio il frontman dei Maroon 5 a regalarci i momenti più memorabili e all'insegna del LOL.

Di seguito trovi i meme che hanno avuto più successo in rete, mentre se clicchi qui puoi veder il video completo della performance dell'half time show.

C'è chi ha notato una certa somiglianza tra la canottiera indossata da Adam e la tappezzeria di casa:

Chi tra i tatuaggi di Adam e i sacchetti di una nota catena di ristoranti statunitense 

Adam come Ninja dei Die Antwoord?

Levine senza maglietta ha colpito solo le mamme? PARLIAMONE

Infine il modo di ballare di Adam (soprattutto a fianco a Travis Scott) non è passato inosservato 

ph: getty images 

