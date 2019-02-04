Adam Levine al Super Bowl: ecco i meme più divertenti

LOL

Un grande evento non si può definire tale se non è in grado di generare una serie di meme epici sui social. Per l'edizione 2019 del Super Bowl ne sono nati di tantissimi, soprattutto grazie ad Adam Levine.

È stato proprio il frontman dei Maroon 5 a regalarci i momenti più memorabili e all'insegna del LOL.

Di seguito trovi i meme che hanno avuto più successo in rete, mentre se clicchi qui puoi veder il video completo della performance dell'half time show.

C'è chi ha notato una certa somiglianza tra la canottiera indossata da Adam e la tappezzeria di casa:

Adam Levine dressed up like some house decor for the halftime LOL pic.twitter.com/XGd3tnVWD8 — k.elsey. (@EKelseeey) 4 febbraio 2019

Chi tra i tatuaggi di Adam e i sacchetti di una nota catena di ristoranti statunitense

Adam Levine legitimately looks like a chipotle bag pic.twitter.com/zrpTBgHQHK — Josh (@Josherrino) 4 febbraio 2019

The only take-away from this year’s Super Bowl is the striking resemblance between Adam Levine and Chipotle bags pic.twitter.com/BOQAZYAgaL — Bailey Hunter (@Bailey_Hunter24) 4 febbraio 2019

Adam come Ninja dei Die Antwoord?

Adam Levine looks like the American version of Ninja from Die Antwoord dont @ me pic.twitter.com/6Evj4IUoia — 𝑪𝒐𝒛𝒚 𝑫𝒂𝒅 (@riley_w_k) 4 febbraio 2019

Levine senza maglietta ha colpito solo le mamme? PARLIAMONE

Teenage Girls and Moms reacting to Adam Levine taking off his shirt vs everyone else #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/9lS1jdMFQJ — get over it (@Jeesseessee) 4 febbraio 2019

The reaction that Adam Levine was expecting vs the reactions that he his currently getting #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/QKaV3R9ofp — get over it (@Jeesseessee) 4 febbraio 2019

Infine il modo di ballare di Adam (soprattutto a fianco a Travis Scott) non è passato inosservato

My face when Adam Levine tried dancing to sicko mode. #SuperBowl53 pic.twitter.com/mw8zEt145Q — Andrea O'Hara (@anddawoha) 4 febbraio 2019

Adam Levine reminds me of that dad who tries to keep up to date with all the “hip fads” #SuperBowlLlll #superbowlmeme pic.twitter.com/qbB5YfbBTw — stephen (@givingkitty) 4 febbraio 2019

Adam Levine dancing during the #SuperBowl halftime show pic.twitter.com/j623OR47j0 — Ike (@iket72183) 4 febbraio 2019

Adam Levine is the definition of that one white guy trying to get lit without knowing any words to any rap songs... #SuperBowlLIII #superbowlmemes pic.twitter.com/Ool9N6wV20 — stephen (@givingkitty) 4 febbraio 2019

ph: getty images