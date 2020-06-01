Da Billie Eilish a Beyoncé, tutte le star che stanno usando le loro piattaforme per dire no al razzismo

Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Harry Styles, Shawn Mendes e tanti altri

Sono tantissime le star che stanno mandando un messaggio contro il razzismo in queste ultime ore, dopo la morte di George Floyd e mentre le manifestazioni per chiedere giustizia per tutti inondano le strade delle città americane.

Proprio durante queste manifestazioni sono state avvistate alcune celeb: Ariana Grande, Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, Yungblud, Paris Jackson, Ross Lynch, Lauren Jauregui erano in piazza a Los Angeles, mentre Camila Cabello e Shawn Mendes si sono uniti alla marcia di Miami.

Intanto Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande e molti altri stanno diffondendo consapevolezza e chiedendo un cambiamento e un'azione urgente attraverso le loro piattaforme social. Ecco alcuni dei messaggi:

Billie Eilish

"Lo slogan #BlackLivesMatter non vuol dire che le altre vite non contino" ha spiegato Billie, ma vuole attirare l'attenzione sulle vite che "per la società non contano".

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

"Siamo spezzati e disgustati - ha detto Beyoncé in un video - Non sto solo parlando per le persone di colore, se sei bianco, nero, marrone o qualsiasi cosa in mezzo, sono sicuro che ti senti senza speranza davanti al razzismo in America oggi. Basta uccisioni senza senso, non possiamo più guardare da un'altra parte".

Selena Gomez

"Meritano di meglio. Meritano di essere ascoltati. Tutti noi dobbiamo fare di meglio e non stare seduti in silenzio mentre questa ingiustizia continua".

They deserve better. They deserve to be heard. We all need to do better and not sit in silence as this injustice continues. #blacklivesmatter #justiceforgeorgefloyd #icantbreathe https://t.co/Km64MOruzg — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 30, 2020

Ariana Grande

Educare noi stessi sul tema, restare informati e condividere queste informazioni con gli altri è ciò che chiede Ariana Grande.

Harry Styles

"Faccio cose ogni giorno senza paura, perché sono privilegiato e sono privilegiato ogni giorno perché sono bianco - ha scritto Harry Styles, domandando ai fan di fare di più - Non essere razzista non è abbastanza, dobbiamo essere antirazzisti. Il cambiamento sociale si attua quando la società si mobilità. Io sono solidale con tutti coloro che protestano".

I do things every day without fear, because I am privileged, and I am privileged every day because I am white.



Being not racist is not enough, we must be anti racist.

Social change is enacted when a society mobilizes.

I stand in solidarity with all of those protesting. pic.twitter.com/45MSXAWEJl — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 30, 2020

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes ha ricordato che l'uguaglianza è qualcosa a cui tutti devono lavorare: "Chi è nella maggioranza non può stare seduto mentre la minoranza soffre. È tempo che tutti gli umani chiedano un cambiamento. Questa deve essere la battaglia di tutti".

Rihanna

Rihanna ha dedicato un toccante post alla morte di George Floyd: "Guardare la mia gente venire uccisa e linciata ogni giorno, mi spinge in un posto pesante del mio cuore. Al punto di stare lontana dai social".

Lady Gaga

Dopo quanto è accaduto, Lady Gaga ha rimandato i listening party di "Chromatica" e ha scritto su Twitter: "Da privilegiata donna bianca, giuro di sostenere la comunità di colore. Non abbiamo fatto abbastanza per combattere il razzismo".

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid ha condiviso una frase di Will Smith: "Il razzismo non sta peggiorando, sta venendo filmato", insieme a una lunga didascalia per chiedere giustizia.

Miley Cyrus

"Non possiamo stare fermi, dobbiamo fare la nostra parte perché la giustizia per tutti diventi realtà" ha scritto.

Taylor Swift

Il messaggio critico nei confronti della gestione del presidente americano Trump è il tweet di Taylor Swift che ha raccolto più like di sempre.

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

Dua Lipa

"Firma una petizione, prendi il telefono, parlane con la tua famiglia e gli amici" ha suggerito Dua Lipa, tra i tanti modi per "iniziare la conversazione"sul tema.

Cardi B

"Quando è troppo, è troppo" ha scritto Cardi B.

Halsey

Halsey ha stilato una lista di organizzazioni a cui donare.

I have been trying to figure out how to help more directly so I have complied a list of organizations. I’ve donated to a few, and you can too. #BlackLivesMatter — h (@halsey) May 28, 2020

Justin e Hailey Bieber

In un episodio di The Biebers on Watch, i Jailey hanno parlato dell'importanza di essere alleati di diverse comunità e come possiamo fare del nostro meglio in questo senso.

Demi Lovato

"Questo non va bene e non si fermerà finché tutti non faranno la propria parte".

ph: getty images