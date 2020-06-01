Da Billie Eilish a Beyoncé, tutte le star che stanno usando le loro piattaforme per dire no al razzismo

Sono tantissime le star che stanno mandando un messaggio contro il razzismo in queste ultime ore, dopo la morte di George Floyd e mentre le manifestazioni per chiedere giustizia per tutti inondano le strade delle città americane.
Proprio durante queste manifestazioni sono state avvistate alcune celeb: Ariana Grande, Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, Yungblud, Paris Jackson, Ross Lynch, Lauren Jauregui erano in piazza a Los Angeles, mentre Camila Cabello e Shawn Mendes si sono uniti alla marcia di Miami.
Intanto Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande e molti altri stanno diffondendo consapevolezza e chiedendo un cambiamento e un'azione urgente attraverso le loro piattaforme social. Ecco alcuni dei messaggi:
Billie Eilish
"Lo slogan #BlackLivesMatter non vuol dire che le altre vite non contino" ha spiegato Billie, ma vuole attirare l'attenzione sulle vite che "per la società non contano".
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Beyoncé
"Siamo spezzati e disgustati - ha detto Beyoncé in un video - Non sto solo parlando per le persone di colore, se sei bianco, nero, marrone o qualsiasi cosa in mezzo, sono sicuro che ti senti senza speranza davanti al razzismo in America oggi. Basta uccisioni senza senso, non possiamo più guardare da un'altra parte".
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
If you want to demand more charges brought on all those involved in the death of George Floyd, click the link in my bio to sign the petition.
Selena Gomez
"Meritano di meglio. Meritano di essere ascoltati. Tutti noi dobbiamo fare di meglio e non stare seduti in silenzio mentre questa ingiustizia continua".
They deserve better. They deserve to be heard. We all need to do better and not sit in silence as this injustice continues. #blacklivesmatter #justiceforgeorgefloyd #icantbreathe https://t.co/Km64MOruzg— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 30, 2020
Ariana Grande
Educare noi stessi sul tema, restare informati e condividere queste informazioni con gli altri è ciò che chiede Ariana Grande.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
again, i ask my followers to please keep signing these petitions, making donations if u are able to, continue having conversations w family and friends about racism (overt and covert) and the senseless acts of murder that happen in this country far too often, please keep reading up, following accounts on here (i will recommend some!) to keep u updated and learning and sharing links and resources.. our black friends need us to show up and to be better and to be vocal. now more than ever. online. offline even more so. this is more than a post. we have to show up. there is work that needs to be done and it is absolutely on us to do it. #blacklivesmatter here are some accounts i’ve followed that have helped me understand more about my privilege and how to use it to help others. @privtoprog @rachel.cargle @thegreatunlearn @blklivesmatter please feel free to recommend some more as well in my comments.
Harry Styles
"Faccio cose ogni giorno senza paura, perché sono privilegiato e sono privilegiato ogni giorno perché sono bianco - ha scritto Harry Styles, domandando ai fan di fare di più - Non essere razzista non è abbastanza, dobbiamo essere antirazzisti. Il cambiamento sociale si attua quando la società si mobilità. Io sono solidale con tutti coloro che protestano".
I do things every day without fear, because I am privileged, and I am privileged every day because I am white.— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 30, 2020
Being not racist is not enough, we must be anti racist.
Social change is enacted when a society mobilizes.
I stand in solidarity with all of those protesting. pic.twitter.com/45MSXAWEJl
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes ha ricordato che l'uguaglianza è qualcosa a cui tutti devono lavorare: "Chi è nella maggioranza non può stare seduto mentre la minoranza soffre. È tempo che tutti gli umani chiedano un cambiamento. Questa deve essere la battaglia di tutti".
May 30, 2020
Rihanna
Rihanna ha dedicato un toccante post alla morte di George Floyd: "Guardare la mia gente venire uccisa e linciata ogni giorno, mi spinge in un posto pesante del mio cuore. Al punto di stare lontana dai social".
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
For the last few days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I’ve felt has been overwhelming to say the least! Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart! To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd’s voice again, begging over and over for his life!!! The look of enticement, the pure joy and climax on the face of this bigot, murderer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, haunts me!! I can’t shake this! I can’t get over an ambulance pulling up to an arrest, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing the very thing that’s hindering it! Is this that fucking normal??? If intentional MURDER is the fit consequence for “drugs” or “resisting arrest”....then what’s the fit consequence for MURDER???! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor
Lady Gaga
Dopo quanto è accaduto, Lady Gaga ha rimandato i listening party di "Chromatica" e ha scritto su Twitter: "Da privilegiata donna bianca, giuro di sostenere la comunità di colore. Non abbiamo fatto abbastanza per combattere il razzismo".
May 31, 2020
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid ha condiviso una frase di Will Smith: "Il razzismo non sta peggiorando, sta venendo filmato", insieme a una lunga didascalia per chiedere giustizia.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Enraged. Sickened. Heartbroken. But never surprised. This happens way too often - and the videos that go viral are not isolated events. It seems that only when caught on camera are bigots & MURDERERS even getting “investigated” or fired .. unfortunately, the only way things will start changing is if all these racist, ignorant, monsters (badge &/or not) have to face the consequences- behind bars. && it’s not only an issue with black men being killed by cops ... it’s an issue every time we see them being treated, in even non-violent situations, VERY CLEARLY differently than many very-high-risk incidents involving white men; it’s an issue that the President is making dangerous public statements about enforcing the shooting of protesters -rightfully angered by another UNNEEDED KILLING of another black person & DEMANDING JUSTICE WHERE IT IS 100% NEEDED- while exactly 28 days earlier, he tweeted about white protesters, who stood ARMED WITH GUNS protesting a WORLDWIDE HEALTH PANDEMIC as “very good people” urging the Governor to “See them, talk to them, make a deal.” ?????????? This is, too, an issue about the “Karen’s” we see filmed weekly- using someone’s race, as a point to try and push their agenda, while calling the police in situations where their lives are clearly not actually in danger at all..... they’re just plain f***ing racist. EVERY. TIME. feels more disheartening and nauseating because our cries for the Government and Americans to do better seem unheard; but even when we feel like what we do isn’t enough or can’t help, we have to do more. Keep signing petitions, making calls to demand justice, speaking out (this is not just if you have a big platform- it starts in your homes and communities), and fighting to make a difference for every life that has been wrongly taken or effected by THE PANDEMIC OF RACISM. THIS IS ABOUT BEING AGAINST EVERY SENSELESS ACT OF DISCRIMINATION THAT BURDENS THIS COUNTRY.
Miley Cyrus
"Non possiamo stare fermi, dobbiamo fare la nostra parte perché la giustizia per tutti diventi realtà" ha scritto.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Like so many of you, I am angry, outraged and heartbroken about the injustice in our country that has been going on for way too long- centuries & generations. To my fans, each one of us has a voice—I’m asking you to please use it right now. Please call the Minnesota Governor at 651-201-3400 and Attorney General to demand #justiceforGeorgeFloyd (link in bio for numbers and script from @aclumn). They need to be held accountable. We can’t stand by, we need to each do our part to make justice for everyone a reality.
Taylor Swift
Il messaggio critico nei confronti della gestione del presidente americano Trump è il tweet di Taylor Swift che ha raccolto più like di sempre.
After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020
Dua Lipa
"Firma una petizione, prendi il telefono, parlane con la tua famiglia e gli amici" ha suggerito Dua Lipa, tra i tanti modi per "iniziare la conversazione"sul tema.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
RIP George Floyd How many more lives do we have to lose? Surely this has to be the tipping point when we ALL face up to the police brutality that has been captured on video for everyone to see. Surely this is when we say STOP, we will not tolerate any more generations of black Americans and people of color growing up in fear of those who should protect them. When an unarmed and handcuffed man is murdered by the police in broad daylight while begging for his life, those in authority need to know that our outrage knows no bounds. We demand justice. There are many ways to make your voice heard. Sign the petition, get on the phone, talk to your family, friends and kids. If you are a business owner, make a public statement of support to your black clients, friends and co-workers. We can be the change. We have to start the conversation in our own circles. This is sickening. It’s got to stop. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #GeorgeFloyd #blacklivesmatter
Cardi B
"Quando è troppo, è troppo" ha scritto Cardi B.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Enough is enough! What will it take ? A civil war ? A new president? Violent riots ? It’s tired ! I’m tired ! The country is tired !You don’t put fear in people when you do this you just show how coward YOU ARE ! And how America is really not the land of the free !
Halsey
Halsey ha stilato una lista di organizzazioni a cui donare.
I have been trying to figure out how to help more directly so I have complied a list of organizations. I’ve donated to a few, and you can too. #BlackLivesMatter— h (@halsey) May 28, 2020
Justin e Hailey Bieber
In un episodio di The Biebers on Watch, i Jailey hanno parlato dell'importanza di essere alleati di diverse comunità e come possiamo fare del nostro meglio in questo senso.
May 30, 2020
Demi Lovato
"Questo non va bene e non si fermerà finché tutti non faranno la propria parte".
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
This is not okay. And it will not stop until everyone does their part. Especially white people. I said it recently and I’ll say it again, do not let your discomfort surrounding social issues prevent you from speaking up for those IN DANGER. And reality is, until this STOPS COMPLETELY - THE BLACK COMMUNITY WILL CONTINUE TO LIVE IN DANGER. DO YOUR PART. THIS INVOLVES YOU TOO. #GeorgeFloyd, I hope you RIP because it isn’t fair so many didn’t do their part to ensure you lived in peace.
ph: getty images