Shawn Mendes e Kylie Jenner si aggiungono alle tante star che stanno supportando l’Australia dopo i terribili incendi

Da mesi l'Australia è assediata da terribili incendi, che hanno visto il picco negli ultimi giorni e che hanno causato almeno 25 vittime, distrutto migliaia di case e ucciso milioni di animali.
Scioccate da tanta devastazione, le star più famose stanno usando le loro piattaforme per aumentare la consapevolezza sul tema e alcune si sono fatte avanti con delle donazioni per aiutare a combattere il fuoco e per sostenere la ricostruzione.
Tra gli ultimi che hanno teso una mano c'è Shawn Mendes, che lo scorso novembre si era esibito nel Paese con il suo tour. "Tutte le volte che sono stato in Australia mi sono innamorato sempre di più della gente e della natura" ha scritto su Instagram, annunciando che lui e la sua fondazione stanno facendo delle donazioni.
Every time I’ve been to Australia I’ve fallen more and more in love with the people & wildlife. Please join me to help support relief efforts for the devastating effects of the Australian wildfires. The @shawnfoundation & I are making donations to benefit the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund & two local organizations - the NSW Rural Fire Service and the South Australian Country Fire Service. Every donation matters - see graphic in my post for more information.
In una pausa tra una performance e l'altra in programma in Australia, Lizzo ha deciso di contribuire in prima persona mettendosi al servizio di un'organizzazione che distribuisce cibo e beni di prima necessità agli sfollati.
Chris Hemsworth, attore australiano che tutt'ora risiede nel Paese, ha annunciato di aver devoluto un milione di dollari per supportare i pompieri: "Ogni penny conta quindi tutto ciò che potete raccogliere è grandemente apprezzato" ha scritto su Instagram.
Anche Kylie Jenner ha donato un milione di dollari, suddivisi tra diverse organizzazioni.
Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated. In my bio I’ve added links to support the fire fighters, organisations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time. Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep! Love ya.
I compatrioti Nicole Kidman e Keith Urban hanno visto la loro casa minacciata dagli incendi e hanno raccontato di aver donato 500mila dollari ai vigili del fuoco. La stessa cifra data da Pink: "Sono devastata guardando quello che sta succedendo in Australia" ha scritto la cantante sui social.
I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️
Selena Gomez non ha rivelato la cifra esatta, ma ha spiegato di aver fatto una donazione e ha incitato i fan a fare altrettanto. Stessa cosa da parte del principe Harry e di Meghan Markle: "È facile sentirsi indifesi, ma c'è sempre un modo per aiutare" hanno fatto sapere.
Our thoughts and prayers are with those across Australia who are continuing to face the devastating fires that have been raging for months. From areas we are personally connected to such as the communities and people we visited in New South Wales in 2018, to the fires in California and parts of Africa, we are struck by the increasingly overlapping presence of these environmental disasters, including of course the destruction of the Amazon which continues. This global environmental crisis has now been described as Ecocide. It’s easy to feel helpless, but there’s always a way to help. To find out how you can lend your support, please see the links below to help as we have. https://fundraise.redcross.org.au/drr (@redcrossau) https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/about-us/fundraising (@nswrfs) https://www.cfa.vic.gov.au/about/supporting-cfa#donate-cfa Photo © @nswrfs / @dale_appleton / Jay Elai
Halsey era headliner al Falls Festival di Lorne che si sarebbe dovuto tenere a Capodanno ma che è stato cancellato a causa dell'allerta meteo. Ha quindi annunciato un altro show a Melbourne, i cui profitti andranno tutti per combattere gli incendi.
La scorsa domenica, la star di "Fleabag" Phoebe Waller-Bridge ha partecipato ai Golden Globes 2020 e subito dopo ha annunciato che metterà all'asta il completo firmato Ralph & Russo che ha indossato alla cerimonia di premiazione per contribuire nella lotta contro gli incendi.
Anche noi siamo vicini all'Australia in questo terribile momento.
ph: getty images