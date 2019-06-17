Vanessa Hudgens e Ashley Tisdale damigelle al matrimonio di un’amica e scatta la “HSM” reunion

View this post on Instagram

Goodbye clouds of gray, hello skies of blue: It's always a Fabulous day when Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale are together👯. The two stars reunited as bridesmaids at a mutual friend's wedding – link in bio for everything that went down at the star-studded ceremony.(📷: @ashleytisdale)⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #VanessaHudgens #AshleyTisdale #HighSchoolMusical #HSM