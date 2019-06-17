  1. News Home
Vanessa Hudgens e Ashley Tisdale damigelle al matrimonio di un’amica e scatta la “HSM” reunion

Sono rimaste BFF dopo la fine della saga
17 June 2019

Preparati a fare un salto indietro nel tempo con questa reunion tra Vanessa Hudgens e Ashley Tisdale!

Le due attrici, che erano diventate famose recitando in "High School Musical", hanno partecipato a un matrimonio come damigelle d'onore, insieme ad altre quattro ragazze.

Le nozze in questione erano quelle della star di "Pretty Little Liars" Brant Daugherty e dell'attrice Kimberly Hidalgo.

We’re ready for you @kimhidalgo!! @shelleybuckner @nataliesaidi @vanessahudgens @samanthadroke @laurajaynenew #kimandbrant

Vanessa Hudgens e Ashley Tisdale sono rimaste amiche dopo "High School Musical" e sia Vanessa che la sposa Kimberly Hidalgo erano state le damigelle d'onore al matrimonio di Ashley con Christopher French nel 2014.

Scommettiamo che ti è venuta voglia di un po' di "HSM", fai partire il video qui sotto!

ph: getty images

