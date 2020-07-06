Un sacco di celeb stanno trollando Kanye West dopo l’annuncio di voler diventare presidente degli Stati Uniti

Da Finneas a Hilary Duff, passando per Paris Hilton

Kanye West ha dichiarato di volersi candidare come presidente degli Stati Uniti alle elezioni 2020.

Una notizia che sta facendo chiacchierare tutto il mondo, compresi tanti famosi: se mai venisse eletto, il rapper entrerebbe alla Casa Bianca e Kim Kardashian sarebbe First Lady.

La sensazione generale è che, con tutte le cose assurde che stanno succedendo quest'anno, l'annuncio del 43enne non faccia altro che rendere ancora più strano e insensato questo 2020.

Ovviamente ci sono anche i sostenitori di questa iniziativa: Kim ha retwittato l'annuncio del marito aggiungendo una bandiera americana, il miliardario della Tesla Elon Musk e il collega rapper Ty Dolla Sign hanno già dato il loro appoggio.

Ma soprattutto c'è chi ci ha scherzato su: diverse celeb stanno trollando Kanye West, in particolare proponendosi anche loro come futuri presidenti Usa, come puoi vedere qui sotto.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I too am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) July 5, 2020

Tiffany Haddish ha copiato l'inizio dell'annuncio di Kanye West, per poi ironizzare sul fatto che anche lei correrà alle prossime elezioni.

PARIS FOR PRESIDENT ✨🇺🇸👸🏼✨ — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 5, 2020

Anche la BFF di Kim Kardashian non ha resistito a scherzare su questa news: "Paris presidente" ha scritto Paris Hilton.

Hilary Duff ha mandato un messaggio per ricordare le misure per contenere l'emergenza sanitaria e ha concluso dicendo: "Oh, correrò per diventare presidente".

Poi ecco chi non può credere che nel 2020 ci sia stato pure l'annuncio di Kanye West candidato presidente:

"Kanye sapeva che luglio doveva alzare la posta" ha scritto Finneas, fratello e collaboratore di Billie Eilish, salvo poi cancellare il tweet.

It’s obvious that some people live in a bubble. It’s about time to burst it. #2020vision — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) July 5, 2020

"È ovvio che certa gente vive in una bolla. È il momento di farla scoppiare" - Octavia Spencer.

there are no words pic.twitter.com/Sz4d2wDog5 — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) July 5, 2020

"Non ci sono parole" - Tyler Oakley.

ph: getty images