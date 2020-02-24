Travis Mills ha confermato il breakup da Madelaine Petsch con un commovente messaggio

La scorsa settimana, i tabloid americani avevano rivelato che Madelaine Petsch e Travis Mills avevano scritto la parola fine sulla loro storia d'amore, durata tre anni.
Adesso il musicista e rapper ha confermato il breakup in un post su Instagram, dove ha condiviso una vecchia foto di coppia.
Ma soprattutto è la didascalia a richiamare l'attenzione: se pensi che possa esserci qualche risentimento ora che si sono lasciati, le sue parole ti faranno capire che non è affatto così. Anzi, è uno dei messaggi per un ex più dolci che si siano mai visti!
Innanzitutto il 30enne ha spiegato di aver riscritto la didascalia più volte e poi di aver accettato che: "Non c'è un modo per catturare un amore di questa portata o significato per me, in pochi paragrafi". Ci ha provato lo stesso, perché "Molti di voi ci hanno supportato in questi anni come farebbe una famiglia".
"La nostra relazione è stata pubblica negli ultimi tre anni, sin dall'inizio - ha scritto Travis - e il dietro le quinte è stata l'esperienza meno superficiale e che mi ha tenuto più con i piedi per terra in tutta la mia vita".
"Mentre mi fa male che il nostro viaggio sia arrivato alla fine, sono incredibilmente grato di aver condiviso gli ultimi tre anni con qualcuno di così compassionevole, intelligente e meraviglioso com'è Madelaine. La crescita personale resa possibile dal tempo passato insieme è qualcosa che non scambierei per nient'altro".
Travis Mills ha continuato spiegando che se nelle foto dai red carpet o dai vari eventi sembravano sempre perfetti, a riflettori spenti avevano a che fare con una realtà molto più complicata, con tutti i problemi della vita che può incontrare chiunque.
"Mentre sto trattenendo le lacrime, sono entusiasta di scoprire cosa farai in futuro. Ti sosterrò sempre - ha concluso, rivolgendosi direttamente a Madelaine Petsch - Non cancellerò nessuna delle nostre immagini, non rimpiango nulla".
L'attrice non ha per ora parlato del breakup. Ieri si trovava in Italia, a Milano, per partecipare alla Fashion Week.
ph: getty images