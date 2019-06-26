Tom Holland ha dimostrato di essere un vero supereroe salvando una fan in difficoltà

Standing ovation

Sul grande schermo indossa la maschera di Spider-Man ma puoi star sicuro che Tom Holland verrà in tuo aiuto anche IRL se ne avessi bisogno.

L'attore ha dimostrato di essere un supereroe nella vita aiutando una fan in difficoltà a un evento di presentazione del prossimo film della saga, Spider-man: Far From Home.

La stessa fan, @NamelessCass, ha postato dei video e ha raccontato in alcuni tweet le gesta del 23enne: mentre lei veniva schiacciata contro le transenne dalla folla, Tom Holland le è andato incontro e ha fatto del suo meglio per placare la situazione.

TOM HOLLAND JUST THREATENED GROWN ASS MEN THEN THREW THEIR POSTERS BECAUSE I WAS CRUSHED AGAINST THE BARRICADE HE SAID “IM GONNA THROW YOUR SHIT ON THR GROUND IF YOU KEEP PUSHING HER” then came to me and calmed me down and the video HES LITERALLY SO MAD AT GRAPHERS VKSBDKSN WHAT? — cass ◟̽◞̽ (@NamelessCass) 24 giugno 2019

Nella clip, si sente la star chiedere al pubblico gentilmente ma con una certa fermezza di smettere di spingere.

Poi eccolo pronto a entrare in azione: "Getterò tutte le tue cose a terra se continui a spingere questa ragazza" ha detto a qualcuno che cercava di sfondare la barricata per un autografo.

Nella clip si sente anche la ragazza avvertire che sta per avere un attacco di panico e Tom: "Va tutto bene. Ci penso io a te, ci penso io". E di nuovo agli altri: "Potete farvi un po' indietro?".

“It’s okay I got you I got you” @TomHolland1996 🙃

This was absolutely INSANE and should NEVER happen....my neck was literally against the barricade with 30 grown men behind me pushing.... ridiculous how people act like you’re not only endangering fans safety but Toms as well🤯 pic.twitter.com/uey9VVMfBJ — cass ◟̽◞̽ (@NamelessCass) 24 giugno 2019

Un altro fan ha confermato tutta la storia: "C'ero anche io e stavo piangendo perché ero felice ma anche perché la situazione era spaventosa. Non avrei mai pensato che persone più vecchie e più grosse di me mi avrebbero spinto a terra".

I was there too I was crying because I was happy yet because I was scared. I never would have thought that people way older than me and bigger would be squashing me to the ground. I wasn’t able to get an autograph or a picture. pic.twitter.com/8tZBCgSClm — Alex.jazz.sed. (@SedJazz) 25 giugno 2019

Mentre ti raccomandiamo cautela quanto vai a meet&greet troppo affollati, non possiamo che spellarci le mani applaudendo Tom Holland!

ph: getty images